Osasuna v Levante

Osasuna v LevanteSpanish La Liga at El Sadar
24-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 14,732REF: C Soto Grado
Osasuna
Rubén García Santos 81' pen
Iñigo Pérez 84'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Levante
- Match ends, Osasuna 2, Levante 0.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Osasuna 2, Levante 0.
- 90+6'Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Rubén Rochina.
- 90+5'Offside, Osasuna. Pervis Estupiñán tries a through ball, but Marc Cardona is caught offside.
- 90+5'Attempt saved. Hernâni (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rubén Rochina.
- 90+2'Rubén Rochina (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+2'Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Foul by Rubén Rochina (Levante).
- 90'Attempt missed. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
- 89'Rubén Rochina (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna).
- 88'Nikola Vukcevic (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 88'Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 88'Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Levante).
- 87'Foul by Marc Cardona (Osasuna).
- 87'Jorge Miramón (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Levante).
- 86'Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Attempt saved. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén Rochina.
- 84'Substitution, Levante. Hernâni replaces Erick Cabaco.
- 84'Goal! Osasuna 2, Levante 0. Iñigo Pérez (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
- 82'Attempt missed. Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Iñigo Pérez.
- 81'Goal! Osasuna 1, Levante 0. Rubén García (Osasuna) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
- 80'José Campaña (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 79'VAR Decision: Penalty Osasuna.
- 78'Substitution, Levante. Nikola Vukcevic replaces Gonzalo Melero.
- 77'Penalty conceded by José Campaña (Levante) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 77'Penalty Osasuna. Darko Brasanac draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 77'Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by José Campaña.
- 75'Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.
- 74'Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).
- 74'José Campaña (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Marc Cardona (Osasuna) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Ibáñez with a cross.
- 73'Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Levante).
- 72'Substitution, Levante. José Luis Morales replaces Borja Mayoral.
- 69'Substitution, Osasuna. Marc Cardona replaces Adrián López.
- 69'Substitution, Osasuna. Iñigo Pérez replaces Roberto Torres.
- 69'Attempt missed. Adrián López (Osasuna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
- 65'Attempt blocked. Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.
- 64'Offside, Levante. Toño tries a through ball, but Borja Mayoral is caught offside.
- 63'Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).
- 63'Rubén Rochina (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 63'Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 62'Foul by Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna).
- 62'Erick Cabaco (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Attempt missed. Rubén García (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
- 61'Foul by Toño (Levante).
- 61'Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 59'Corner, Levante. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.
- 58'Substitution, Osasuna. Robert Ibáñez replaces Chimy Avila because of an injury.
- 53'Hand ball by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).
- 53'Offside, Osasuna. Sergio Herrera tries a through ball, but Chimy Avila is caught offside.
- 53'David García (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 53'Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jorge Miramón.
- 52'Attempt missed. Jorge Miramón (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Toño with a cross.
- 49'Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).
- 49'José Campaña (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 46'Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna).
- 46'Rubén Rochina (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45'Second Half begins Osasuna 0, Levante 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Osasuna 0, Levante 0.
- 45+1'Offside, Levante. Rúben Vezo tries a through ball, but Toño is caught offside.
- 42'Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Jorge Miramón.
- 41'Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 41'Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).
- 40'Corner, Levante. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.
- 38'Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Jorge Miramón.
- 37'Corner, Levante. Conceded by Sergio Herrera.
- 36'Corner, Levante. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.
- 31'Foul by Rubén Rochina (Levante).
- 31'Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Hand ball by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
- 28'Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
- 28'Rúben Vezo (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).
- 28'Gonzalo Melero (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
- 25'José Campaña (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Attempt missed. Rubén Rochina (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jorge Miramón.
- 23'Borja Mayoral (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Foul by David García (Osasuna).
- 20'Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna).
- 20'Roger Martí (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Rúben Vezo.
- 20'Attempt blocked. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chimy Avila.
- 19'David García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).
- 18'Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).
- 18'Erick Cabaco (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Attempt blocked. Rubén García (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
- 13'Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
- 13'Rubén Rochina (Levante) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 13'Corner, Levante. Conceded by Roberto Torres.
- 9'Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).
- 9'Gonzalo Melero (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Attempt missed. Rubén Rochina (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roger Martí.
- 7'Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).
- 7'Toño (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Roberto Torres (Osasuna) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Rubén García following a corner.
- 7'Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Rúben Vezo.
- 6'Attempt blocked. Rubén García (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.
- 6'Attempt blocked. Chimy Avila (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacho Vidal.
- 6'Hand ball by Toño (Levante).
- 5'Attempt missed. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
- 4'Offside, Osasuna. Chimy Avila tries a through ball, but Roberto Torres is caught offside.
- 4'Offside, Osasuna. Nacho Vidal tries a through ball, but Chimy Avila is caught offside.
- 4'Attempt saved. Chimy Avila (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 2'Roberto Torres (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 2'Foul by Toño (Levante).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.