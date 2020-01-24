Osasuna v Levante

Spanish La Liga at El Sadar
24-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 14,732REF: C Soto Grado

Osasuna

Rubén García Santos  81' pen
Iñigo Pérez  84'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Levante

  • FT
    Match ends, Osasuna 2, Levante 0.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Osasuna 2, Levante 0.
  • 90+6'
    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Rubén Rochina.
  • 90+5'
    Offside, Osasuna. Pervis Estupiñán tries a through ball, but Marc Cardona is caught offside.
  • 90+5'
    Attempt saved. Hernâni (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rubén Rochina.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Rubén Rochina (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+2'
    Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Rubén Rochina (Levante).
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
  • 89'
    Rubén Rochina (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna).
  • 88'
    Yellow Card
    Nikola Vukcevic (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 88'
    Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 88'
    Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Levante).
  • 87'
    Foul by Marc Cardona (Osasuna).
  • 87'
    Jorge Miramón (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Levante).
  • 86'
    Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Attempt saved. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén Rochina.
  • 84'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Levante. Hernâni replaces Erick Cabaco.
  • 84'
    Goal
    Goal! Osasuna 2, Levante 0. Iñigo Pérez (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Iñigo Pérez.
  • 81'
    PEN
    Goal! Osasuna 1, Levante 0. Rubén García (Osasuna) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
  • 80'
    Yellow Card
    José Campaña (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 79'
    VAR Decision: Penalty Osasuna.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Levante. Nikola Vukcevic replaces Gonzalo Melero.
  • 77'
    Penalty conceded by José Campaña (Levante) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 77'
    Penalty Osasuna. Darko Brasanac draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 77'
    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by José Campaña.
  • 75'
    Yellow Card
    Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.
  • 74'
    Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).
  • 74'
    José Campaña (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Marc Cardona (Osasuna) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Ibáñez with a cross.
  • 73'
    Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Levante).
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Levante. José Luis Morales replaces Borja Mayoral.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Osasuna. Marc Cardona replaces Adrián López.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Osasuna. Iñigo Pérez replaces Roberto Torres.
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Adrián López (Osasuna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
  • 65'
    Attempt blocked. Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.
  • 64'
    Offside, Levante. Toño tries a through ball, but Borja Mayoral is caught offside.
  • 63'
    Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).
  • 63'
    Rubén Rochina (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 63'
    Yellow Card
    Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 62'
    Foul by Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna).
  • 62'
    Erick Cabaco (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Rubén García (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
  • 61'
    Foul by Toño (Levante).
  • 61'
    Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 59'
    Corner, Levante. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.
  • 58'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Osasuna. Robert Ibáñez replaces Chimy Avila because of an injury.
  • 53'
    Hand ball by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).
  • 53'
    Offside, Osasuna. Sergio Herrera tries a through ball, but Chimy Avila is caught offside.
  • 53'
    Yellow Card
    David García (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jorge Miramón.
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Jorge Miramón (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Toño with a cross.
  • 49'
    Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).
  • 49'
    José Campaña (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna).
  • 46'
    Rubén Rochina (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Osasuna 0, Levante 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Osasuna 0, Levante 0.
  • 45+1'
    Offside, Levante. Rúben Vezo tries a through ball, but Toño is caught offside.
  • 42'
    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Jorge Miramón.
  • 41'
    Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 41'
    Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).
  • 40'
    Corner, Levante. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.
  • 38'
    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Jorge Miramón.
  • 37'
    Corner, Levante. Conceded by Sergio Herrera.
  • 36'
    Corner, Levante. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.
  • 31'
    Foul by Rubén Rochina (Levante).
  • 31'
    Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Hand ball by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
  • 28'
    Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
  • 28'
    Rúben Vezo (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).
  • 28'
    Gonzalo Melero (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
  • 25'
    José Campaña (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Rubén Rochina (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jorge Miramón.
  • 23'
    Borja Mayoral (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Foul by David García (Osasuna).
  • 20'
    Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna).
  • 20'
    Roger Martí (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Rúben Vezo.
  • 20'
    Attempt blocked. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chimy Avila.
  • 19'
    David García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).
  • 18'
    Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).
  • 18'
    Erick Cabaco (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Attempt blocked. Rubén García (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
  • 13'
    Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
  • 13'
    Rubén Rochina (Levante) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 13'
    Corner, Levante. Conceded by Roberto Torres.
  • 9'
    Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).
  • 9'
    Gonzalo Melero (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Rubén Rochina (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roger Martí.
  • 7'
    Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).
  • 7'
    Toño (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Roberto Torres (Osasuna) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Rubén García following a corner.
  • 7'
    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Rúben Vezo.
  • 6'
    Attempt blocked. Rubén García (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.
  • 6'
    Attempt blocked. Chimy Avila (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacho Vidal.
  • 6'
    Hand ball by Toño (Levante).
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
  • 4'
    Offside, Osasuna. Chimy Avila tries a through ball, but Roberto Torres is caught offside.
  • 4'
    Offside, Osasuna. Nacho Vidal tries a through ball, but Chimy Avila is caught offside.
  • 4'
    Attempt saved. Chimy Avila (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 2'
    Roberto Torres (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 2'
    Foul by Toño (Levante).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.