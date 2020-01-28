Ebbsfleet United v Woking

English National League at Kuflink Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 674REF: R Atkin

Ebbsfleet United

Tomi Adeloye  70',  89'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Woking

Jake Hyde  53' pen
