SV Werder Bremen v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

SV Werder Bremen v TSG 1899 HoffenheimGerman Bundesliga at wohninvest WESERSTADION
26-01-2020KO:14:30ATT: 40,000REF: M Petersen
SV Werder Bremen
0 - 3
FT
HT: 0-0
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Davy Klaassen 65' og
Christoph Baumgartner 79'
Sargis Adamyan 82'
- Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3.
- 90+2'Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3.
- 90+1'Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Diadie Samassékou.
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.
- 90+1'Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Bittencourt with a cross.
- 88'Attempt saved. Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fin Bartels.
- 86'Foul by Yuya Osako (SV Werder Bremen).
- 86'Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Diadie Samassékou replaces Christoph Baumgartner.
- 82'Goal! SV Werder Bremen 0, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3. Sargis Adamyan (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.
- 82'Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Claudio Pizarro replaces Milos Veljkovic.
- 79'Goal! SV Werder Bremen 0, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2. Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
- 78'Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Benjamin Hübner.
- 78'Attempt blocked. Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Bittencourt with a cross.
- 76'Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Pavel Kaderábek.
- 75'Attempt saved. Sebastian Rudy (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek with a cross.
- 74'Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Yuya Osako (SV Werder Bremen).
- 73'Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Ihlas Bebou replaces Steven Zuber.
- 73'Foul by Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 73'Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Attempt missed. Sebastian Rudy (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sargis Adamyan.
- 70'Sargis Adamyan (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 70'Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Milot Rashica.
- 69'Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Steven Zuber tries a through ball, but Sargis Adamyan is caught offside.
- 68'Attempt missed. Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fin Bartels.
- 68'Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 68'Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 67'Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Foul by Yuya Osako (SV Werder Bremen).
- 66'Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Fin Bartels replaces Nuri Sahin.
- 66'Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Yuya Osako replaces Joshua Sargent.
- 65'Own Goal by Davy Klaassen, SV Werder Bremen. SV Werder Bremen 0, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1.
- 65'Attempt blocked. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Posch.
- 65'Attempt blocked. Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross.
- 64'Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Ömer Toprak.
- 64'Attempt missed. Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein.
- 60'Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Sargis Adamyan replaces Munas Dabbur.
- 60'Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card.
- 60'Kevin Akpoguma (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen).
- 58'Munas Dabbur (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58'Foul by Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen).
- 58'Steven Zuber (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58'Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58'Foul by Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen).
- 57'Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Kevin Akpoguma.
- 57'Attempt blocked. Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Milot Rashica.
- 56'Attempt saved. Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Bittencourt.
- 54'Foul by Nuri Sahin (SV Werder Bremen).
- 54'Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Foul by Munas Dabbur (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 53'Attempt blocked. Munas Dabbur (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric with a cross.
- 52'Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Leonardo Bittencourt.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Milot Rashica.
- 49'Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 49'Foul by Benjamin Hübner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 48'Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 48'Hand ball by Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen).
- 46'Foul by Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen).
- 46'Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 45'Second Half begins SV Werder Bremen 0, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0.
- 45'Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Ömer Toprak.
- 43'Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Benjamin Hübner.
- 42'Attempt missed. Benjamin Hübner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a corner.
- 41'Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Kevin Vogt.
- 40'Attempt missed. Nuri Sahin (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein.
- 38'Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 38'Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Foul by Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 35'Foul by Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen).
- 35'Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Foul by Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen).
- 35'Benjamin Hübner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Nuri Sahin (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 34'Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 34'Foul by Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen).
- 34'Sebastian Rudy (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Stefan Posch.
- 28'Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 28'Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Benjamin Hübner.
- 25'Attempt blocked. Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Vogt.
- 24'Attempt missed. Nuri Sahin (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 22'Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 22'Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 22'Attempt blocked. Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Akpoguma.
- 18'Attempt saved. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christoph Baumgartner.
- 17'Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christoph Baumgartner.
- 15'Dangerous play by Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen).
- 15'Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 14'Nuri Sahin (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 14'Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 14'Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Friedl.
- 13'Attempt missed. Kevin Vogt (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 12'Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 12'Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 8'Attempt blocked. Nuri Sahin (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 7'Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 7'Foul by Benjamin Hübner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 6'Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Nuri Sahin tries a through ball, but Kevin Vogt is caught offside.
- 5'Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 5'Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 3'Foul by Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
- 3'Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Foul by Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen).
- 3'Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 2'Steven Zuber (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 2'Foul by Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen).
- 2'Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 2'Foul by Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.