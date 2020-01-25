Sport-Club Freiburg v SC Paderborn 07

German Bundesliga at Schwarzwald-Stadion
25-01-2020KO:14:30ATT: 23,500REF: C Dingert

Sport-Club Freiburg

0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0

SC Paderborn 07

Christopher Antwi-Adjej  48'
Abdelhamid Sabiri  84' pen
Jamilu Collins s/o 59'
  • FT
    Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, SC Paderborn 07 2.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, SC Paderborn 07 2.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).
  • 90+5'
    Laurent Jans (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).
  • 90+3'
    Ben Zolinski (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt saved. Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
  • 90'
    Yellow Card
    Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90'
    Foul by Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg).
  • 90'
    Christian Strohdiek (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Ben Zolinski replaces Abdelhamid Sabiri.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
  • 85'
    Yellow Card
    Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.
  • 84'
    PEN
    Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 0, SC Paderborn 07 2. Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 83'
    Yellow Card
    Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.
  • 83'
    Penalty conceded by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 83'
    Penalty SC Paderborn 07. Kai Pröger draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Höler with a cross.
  • 82'
    Attempt saved. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Schmid with a cross.
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
  • 79'
    Attempt blocked. Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 77'
    Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Sebastian Schonlau.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Uwe Hünemeier replaces Klaus Gjasula.
  • 74'
    Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Gerrit Holtmann.
  • 72'
    Foul by Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg).
  • 72'
    Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.
  • 71'
    Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Laurent Jans.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt replaces Chang-Hoon Kwon.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Robin Koch with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 70'
    Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Abdelhamid Sabiri.
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Höler with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 68'
    Attempt blocked. Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
  • 67'
    Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 67'
    Foul by Gerrit Holtmann (SC Paderborn 07).
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Abdelhamid Sabiri.
  • 65'
    Attempt blocked. Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdelhamid Sabiri.
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Janik Haberer.
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Höler following a corner.
  • 63'
    Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Leopold Zingerle.
  • 63'
    Attempt saved. Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Janik Haberer.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Gerrit Holtmann replaces Dennis Srbeny.
  • 59'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07) for a bad foul.
  • 59'
    Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Foul by Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07).
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kai Pröger with a cross following a corner.
  • 58'
    Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Nicolas Höfler.
  • 57'
    Attempt blocked. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
  • 56'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Nicolas Höfler replaces Manuel Gulde.
  • 54'
    Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 54'
    Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07).
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
  • 50'
    Attempt missed. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Vasiliadis.
  • 48'
    Goal
    Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 0, SC Paderborn 07 1. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Sport-Club Freiburg 0, SC Paderborn 07 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Vincenzo Grifo replaces Amir Abrashi.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, SC Paderborn 07 0.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt missed. Sebastian Schonlau (SC Paderborn 07) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Sebastian Schonlau (SC Paderborn 07) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 43'
    Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Christian Günter.
  • 41'
    Foul by Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg).
  • 41'
    Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 40'
    Attempt missed. Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Laurent Jans.
  • 40'
    Attempt blocked. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Koch with a cross.
  • 39'
    Attempt missed. Jonathan Schmid (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Chang-Hoon Kwon.
  • 38'
    Attempt saved. Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn 07) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdelhamid Sabiri with a headed pass.
  • 34'
    Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Amir Abrashi.
  • 34'
    Foul by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
  • 34'
    Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg).
  • 33'
    Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Attempt blocked. Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chang-Hoon Kwon.
  • 31'
    Yellow Card
    Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 31'
    Foul by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
  • 31'
    Christian Strohdiek (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 29'
    Yellow Card
    Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 29'
    Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 29'
    Foul by Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07).
  • 28'
    Attempt blocked. Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chang-Hoon Kwon with a cross.
  • 27'
    Attempt saved. Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 27'
    Jonathan Schmid (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07).
  • 24'
    Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Robin Koch.
  • 24'
    Attempt blocked. Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
  • 22'
    Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Alexander Schwolow.
  • 22'
    Attempt saved. Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 15'
    Foul by Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07).
  • 15'
    Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Yellow Card
    Klaus Gjasula (SC Paderborn 07) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 14'
    Foul by Klaus Gjasula (SC Paderborn 07).
  • 14'
    Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).
  • 12'
    Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 12'
    Attempt saved. Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Chang-Hoon Kwon with a cross.
  • 11'
    Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Laurent Jans.
  • 10'
    Attempt missed. Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kai Pröger.
  • 5'
    Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Amir Abrashi.
  • 3'
    Foul by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
  • 3'
    Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.