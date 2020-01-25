Sport-Club Freiburg v SC Paderborn 07

Sport-Club Freiburg v SC Paderborn 07German Bundesliga at Schwarzwald-Stadion
25-01-2020KO:14:30ATT: 23,500REF: C Dingert
Sport-Club Freiburg
0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0
SC Paderborn 07
Christopher Antwi-Adjej 48'
Abdelhamid Sabiri 84' pen
Jamilu Collins s/o 59'
- Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, SC Paderborn 07 2.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, SC Paderborn 07 2.
- 90+5'Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).
- 90+5'Laurent Jans (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).
- 90+3'Ben Zolinski (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+3'Attempt saved. Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
- 90'Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90'Foul by Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg).
- 90'Christian Strohdiek (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 88'Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Ben Zolinski replaces Abdelhamid Sabiri.
- 88'Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
- 86'Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
- 85'Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.
- 84'Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 0, SC Paderborn 07 2. Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 83'Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.
- 83'Penalty conceded by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 83'Penalty SC Paderborn 07. Kai Pröger draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 82'Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Höler with a cross.
- 82'Attempt saved. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Schmid with a cross.
- 81'Attempt missed. Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
- 79'Attempt blocked. Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 77'Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Sebastian Schonlau.
- 76'Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Uwe Hünemeier replaces Klaus Gjasula.
- 74'Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Gerrit Holtmann.
- 72'Foul by Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg).
- 72'Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.
- 71'Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Laurent Jans.
- 71'Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt replaces Chang-Hoon Kwon.
- 70'Attempt missed. Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Robin Koch with a headed pass following a corner.
- 70'Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Abdelhamid Sabiri.
- 68'Attempt missed. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Höler with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 68'Attempt blocked. Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
- 67'Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 67'Foul by Gerrit Holtmann (SC Paderborn 07).
- 66'Attempt missed. Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Abdelhamid Sabiri.
- 65'Attempt blocked. Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdelhamid Sabiri.
- 65'Attempt missed. Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Janik Haberer.
- 63'Attempt missed. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Höler following a corner.
- 63'Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Leopold Zingerle.
- 63'Attempt saved. Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Janik Haberer.
- 62'Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Gerrit Holtmann replaces Dennis Srbeny.
- 59'Second yellow card to Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07) for a bad foul.
- 59'Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Foul by Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07).
- 58'Attempt missed. Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kai Pröger with a cross following a corner.
- 58'Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Nicolas Höfler.
- 57'Attempt blocked. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
- 56'Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Nicolas Höfler replaces Manuel Gulde.
- 54'Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 54'Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07).
- 53'Attempt missed. Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
- 50'Attempt missed. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Vasiliadis.
- 48'Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 0, SC Paderborn 07 1. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 45'Second Half begins Sport-Club Freiburg 0, SC Paderborn 07 0.
- 45'Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Vincenzo Grifo replaces Amir Abrashi.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, SC Paderborn 07 0.
- 45+1'Attempt missed. Sebastian Schonlau (SC Paderborn 07) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
- 44'Attempt missed. Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 44'Attempt missed. Sebastian Schonlau (SC Paderborn 07) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 43'Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Christian Günter.
- 41'Foul by Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg).
- 41'Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 40'Attempt missed. Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Laurent Jans.
- 40'Attempt blocked. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Koch with a cross.
- 39'Attempt missed. Jonathan Schmid (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Chang-Hoon Kwon.
- 38'Attempt saved. Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn 07) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdelhamid Sabiri with a headed pass.
- 34'Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Amir Abrashi.
- 34'Foul by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
- 34'Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 33'Foul by Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg).
- 33'Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Attempt blocked. Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chang-Hoon Kwon.
- 31'Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 31'Foul by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
- 31'Christian Strohdiek (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Attempt missed. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
- 29'Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 29'Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Foul by Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07).
- 28'Attempt blocked. Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chang-Hoon Kwon with a cross.
- 27'Attempt saved. Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 27'Jonathan Schmid (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Foul by Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07).
- 24'Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Robin Koch.
- 24'Attempt blocked. Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
- 23'Attempt missed. Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
- 22'Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Alexander Schwolow.
- 22'Attempt saved. Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 15'Foul by Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07).
- 15'Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Klaus Gjasula (SC Paderborn 07) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 14'Foul by Klaus Gjasula (SC Paderborn 07).
- 14'Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).
- 12'Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 12'Attempt saved. Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Chang-Hoon Kwon with a cross.
- 11'Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Laurent Jans.
- 10'Attempt missed. Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kai Pröger.
- 5'Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Amir Abrashi.
- 3'Foul by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
- 3'Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.