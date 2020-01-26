Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Fortuna Düsseldorf

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Fortuna DüsseldorfGerman Bundesliga at BayArena
26-01-2020KO:17:00ATT: 26,250REF: D Schlager
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Kai Havertz 40'
Lars Bender 78'
Lucas Alario 89' pen
3 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0
Fortuna Düsseldorf
- Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3, Fortuna Düsseldorf 0.
- 90+1'Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3, Fortuna Düsseldorf 0.
- 90'Attempt blocked. Nana Ampomah (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Stöger.
- 89'Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3, Fortuna Düsseldorf 0. Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 89'Penalty conceded by Matthias Zimmermann (Fortuna Düsseldorf) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 89'Penalty Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Nadiem Amiri draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 87'Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Nana Ampomah replaces Erik Thommy.
- 87'Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Nadiem Amiri replaces Kevin Volland.
- 87'Rouwen Hennings (Fortuna Düsseldorf) is shown the yellow card.
- 86'Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 86'Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 86'Foul by Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
- 86'Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
- 83'Attempt missed. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Alario.
- 82'Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lukás Hrádecky tries a through ball, but Lucas Alario is caught offside.
- 81'Foul by Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
- 81'Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 80'Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 80'Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
- 78'Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, Fortuna Düsseldorf 0. Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay with a cross following a corner.
- 78'Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Florian Kastenmeier.
- 78'Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 78'Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Volland with a cross.
- 77'Attempt saved. Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 76'Foul by Daley Sinkgraven (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
- 76'Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 75'Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Moussa Diaby.
- 75'Attempt missed. Rouwen Hennings (Fortuna Düsseldorf) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dawid Kownacki with a headed pass.
- 74'Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Julian Baumgartlinger.
- 74'Attempt blocked. Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 73'Foul by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
- 73'Marcel Sobottka (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Attempt missed. Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rouwen Hennings.
- 70'Attempt saved. Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lars Bender.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Tah.
- 70'Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Matthias Zimmermann.
- 69'Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Florian Kastenmeier.
- 69'Attempt saved. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lars Bender.
- 68'Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Baumgartlinger.
- 67'Attempt missed. Andre Hoffmann (Fortuna Düsseldorf) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Erik Thommy with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 67'Erik Thommy (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 67'Foul by Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
- 65'Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Dawid Kownacki replaces Steven Skrzybski.
- 63'Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Leon Bailey replaces Karim Bellarabi.
- 63'Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Kevin Stöger replaces Oliver Fink.
- 63'Attempt missed. Rouwen Hennings (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oliver Fink following a corner.
- 63'Attempt missed. Oliver Fink (Fortuna Düsseldorf) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Markus Suttner with a cross following a corner.
- 62'Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.
- 62'Attempt saved. Rouwen Hennings (Fortuna Düsseldorf) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Erik Thommy with a cross.
- 62'Attempt saved. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Volland.
- 60'Attempt saved. Erik Thommy (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Markus Suttner.
- 59'Attempt missed. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin Volland.
- 57'Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 57'Foul by Markus Suttner (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
- 56'Attempt missed. Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Erik Thommy with a cross following a corner.
- 55'Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
- 55'Attempt blocked. Erik Thommy (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaan Ayhan with a through ball.
- 55'Attempt missed. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Moussa Diaby with a cross.
- 54'Attempt missed. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay.
- 52'Attempt missed. Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay following a corner.
- 52'Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Andre Hoffmann.
- 51'Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 51'Foul by Oliver Fink (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
- 46'Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Foul by Rouwen Hennings (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
- 45'Second Half begins Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, Fortuna Düsseldorf 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, Fortuna Düsseldorf 0.
- 43'Attempt missed. Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay with a cross following a corner.
- 43'Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Florian Kastenmeier.
- 43'Attempt saved. Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 42'Attempt blocked. Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay with a cross.
- 42'Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Andre Hoffmann.
- 42'Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daley Sinkgraven.
- 40'Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, Fortuna Düsseldorf 0. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Karim Bellarabi with a cross.
- 36'Attempt missed. Rouwen Hennings (Fortuna Düsseldorf) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alfredo Morales.
- 35'Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Lars Bender.
- 34'Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Lars Bender.
- 33'Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
- 33'Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 32'Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Foul by Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
- 32'Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
- 32'Steven Skrzybski (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 30'Attempt missed. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
- 29'Marcel Sobottka (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Foul by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
- 28'Offside, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Erik Thommy tries a through ball, but Steven Skrzybski is caught offside.
- 27'Attempt blocked. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diaby with a cross.
- 24'Attempt missed. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kai Havertz following a set piece situation.
- 24'Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 24'Foul by Markus Suttner (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
- 23'Offside, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Marcel Sobottka tries a through ball, but Erik Thommy is caught offside.
- 21'Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
- 21'Rouwen Hennings (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 19'Andre Hoffmann (Fortuna Düsseldorf) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 19'Foul by Andre Hoffmann (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
- 19'Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 17'Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Marcel Sobottka (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
- 16'Foul by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
- 16'Marcel Sobottka (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 14'Foul by Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
- 14'Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Hand ball by Erik Thommy (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
- 12'Attempt blocked. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay.
- 11'Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Markus Suttner.
- 10'Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Oliver Fink.
- 8'Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Karim Bellarabi tries a through ball, but Kevin Volland is caught offside.
- 6'Attempt blocked. Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Bellarabi.
- 5'Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
- 5'Steven Skrzybski (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Offside, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Matthias Zimmermann tries a through ball, but Rouwen Hennings is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.