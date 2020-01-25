FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04

German Bundesliga at Allianz Arena
25-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 75,000REF: M Gräfe

FC Bayern München

Robert Lewandowski  6'
Thomas Müller  45+2'
Leon Goretzka  50'
Thiago Alcántara  58'
Serge Gnabry  89'
5 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0

FC Schalke 04

  • FT
    Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Schalke 04 0.
  • 90+1'
    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Schalke 04 0.
  • 89'
    Goal
    Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Schalke 04 0. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Nassim Boujellab (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 86'
    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
  • 86'
    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
  • 86'
    Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Weston McKennie replaces Jonjoe Kenny.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Leon Goretzka.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.
  • 76'
    Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
  • 75'
    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
  • 75'
    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
  • 74'
    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Omar Mascarell.
  • 73'
    Offside, FC Schalke 04. Jonjoe Kenny tries a through ball, but Amine Harit is caught offside.
  • 70'
    Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Ivan Perisic.
  • 68'
    Offside, FC Schalke 04. Amine Harit tries a through ball, but Ahmed Kutucu is caught offside.
  • 65'
    Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 65'
    Foul by Omar Mascarell (FC Schalke 04).
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Philippe Coutinho replaces Thiago.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago following a corner.
  • 60'
    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.
  • 59'
    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
  • 59'
    Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
  • 58'
    Goal
    Goal! FC Bayern München 4, FC Schalke 04 0. Thiago (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Nassim Boujellab replaces Rabbi Matondo.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Ahmed Kutucu replaces Michael Gregoritsch.
  • 56'
    Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 55'
    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.
  • 50'
    Goal
    Goal! FC Bayern München 3, FC Schalke 04 0. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
  • 49'
    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
  • 49'
    Attempt saved. Thiago (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 49'
    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
  • 49'
    Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 48'
    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 48'
    Foul by Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins FC Bayern München 2, FC Schalke 04 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, FC Schalke 04 0.
  • 45+2'
    Goal
    Goal! FC Bayern München 2, FC Schalke 04 0. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka with a headed pass.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
  • 45'
    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Bastian Oczipka.
  • 45'
    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Michael Gregoritsch (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
  • 41'
    Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
  • 41'
    Attempt blocked. Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rabbi Matondo.
  • 39'
    Hand ball by Rabbi Matondo (FC Schalke 04).
  • 38'
    VAR Decision: No Goal FC Bayern München 1-0 FC Schalke 04.
  • 37'
    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
  • 37'
    Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri following a set piece situation.
  • 36'
    Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
  • 36'
    Rabbi Matondo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 34'
    Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by David Alaba.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.
  • 25'
    Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
  • 25'
    Markus Schubert (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass.
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass.
  • 17'
    Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 16'
    Foul by Thiago (FC Bayern München).
  • 16'
    Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
  • 13'
    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
  • 10'
    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
  • 9'
    Attempt blocked. Rabbi Matondo (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Markus Schubert.
  • 6'
    Goal
    Goal! FC Bayern München 1, FC Schalke 04 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
  • 1'
    Attempt saved. Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.