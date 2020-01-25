FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04

FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04German Bundesliga at Allianz Arena
25-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 75,000REF: M Gräfe
FC Bayern München
Robert Lewandowski 6'
Thomas Müller 45+2'
Leon Goretzka 50'
Thiago Alcántara 58'
Serge Gnabry 89'
5 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0
FC Schalke 04
- Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Schalke 04 0.
- 90+1'Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Schalke 04 0.
- 89'Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Schalke 04 0. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
- 89'Attempt missed. Nassim Boujellab (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 86'Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
- 86'Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
- 86'Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
- 80'Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Weston McKennie replaces Jonjoe Kenny.
- 78'Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Leon Goretzka.
- 77'Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.
- 76'Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 76'Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
- 75'Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
- 75'Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
- 74'Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Omar Mascarell.
- 73'Offside, FC Schalke 04. Jonjoe Kenny tries a through ball, but Amine Harit is caught offside.
- 70'Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
- 68'Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Ivan Perisic.
- 68'Offside, FC Schalke 04. Amine Harit tries a through ball, but Ahmed Kutucu is caught offside.
- 65'Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 65'Foul by Omar Mascarell (FC Schalke 04).
- 64'Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.
- 62'Substitution, FC Bayern München. Philippe Coutinho replaces Thiago.
- 61'Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago following a corner.
- 60'Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.
- 59'Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
- 59'Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
- 58'Goal! FC Bayern München 4, FC Schalke 04 0. Thiago (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
- 57'Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Nassim Boujellab replaces Rabbi Matondo.
- 57'Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Ahmed Kutucu replaces Michael Gregoritsch.
- 56'Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 55'Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.
- 50'Goal! FC Bayern München 3, FC Schalke 04 0. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
- 49'Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
- 49'Attempt saved. Thiago (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 49'Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
- 49'Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 48'Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 48'Foul by Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04).
- 45'Second Half begins FC Bayern München 2, FC Schalke 04 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, FC Schalke 04 0.
- 45+2'Goal! FC Bayern München 2, FC Schalke 04 0. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka with a headed pass.
- 45+1'Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 45+1'Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
- 45'Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Bastian Oczipka.
- 45'Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
- 42'Attempt missed. Michael Gregoritsch (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
- 41'Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
- 41'Attempt blocked. Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rabbi Matondo.
- 39'Hand ball by Rabbi Matondo (FC Schalke 04).
- 38'VAR Decision: No Goal FC Bayern München 1-0 FC Schalke 04.
- 37'GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
- 37'Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.
- 36'Attempt missed. Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri following a set piece situation.
- 36'Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
- 36'Rabbi Matondo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 34'Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by David Alaba.
- 30'Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.
- 25'Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
- 25'Markus Schubert (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass.
- 23'Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass.
- 17'Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
- 17'Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 16'Foul by Thiago (FC Bayern München).
- 16'Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
- 13'Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
- 10'Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
- 9'Attempt blocked. Rabbi Matondo (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 8'Attempt missed. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Markus Schubert.
- 6'Goal! FC Bayern München 1, FC Schalke 04 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
- 1'Attempt saved. Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.