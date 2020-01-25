Queen of the South v Alloa Athletic

Queen of the South v Alloa AthleticScottish Championship at Palmerston Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 1,169REF: G Duncan
Queen of the South
Jack Hamilton 52'
Stephen Dobbie 58'
2 - 3
FT
HT: 0-2
Alloa Athletic
Kevin O'Hara 8', 81'
Robert Thomson 14'
- Match ends, Queen of the South 2, Alloa Athletic 3.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Queen of the South 2, Alloa Athletic 3.
- 90+3'Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
- 90+3'Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90'Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 89'Attempt missed. Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
- 89'Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Andrew Wilson.
- 89'Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 88'Foul by Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South).
- 88'Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 87'Attempt missed. Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
- 86'Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 84'Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Liam Dick.
- 81'Goal! Queen of the South 2, Alloa Athletic 3. Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Stirling.
- 80'Foul by Darren Lyon (Queen of the South).
- 80'Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 77'Connor Murray (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Foul by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).
- 76'Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Liam Buchanan replaces Robert Thomson.
- 73'Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
- 64'Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 63'Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 60'Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
- 58'Goal! Queen of the South 2, Alloa Athletic 2. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Hamilton following a set piece situation.
- 57'Connor Murray (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 57'Foul by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).
- 55'Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Ben Stirling replaces Blair Malcolm.
- 52'Goal! Queen of the South 1, Alloa Athletic 2. Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Stephen Dobbie.
- 48'Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
- 47'Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
- 47'Robbie Deas (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 47'Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
- 45'Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Alloa Athletic 2.
- 45'Substitution, Queen of the South. Jack Hamilton replaces Gary Oliver.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Alloa Athletic 2.
- 45+1'Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Liam Dick.
- 45'Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Liam Dick.
- 44'Foul by Gary Oliver (Queen of the South).
- 44'Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 40'Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Liam Dick.
- 38'Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Andrew Wilson replaces Jamie MacDonald because of an injury.
- 37'Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 34'Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
- 29'Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
- 28'Attempt missed. David Devine (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
- 27'Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Liam Dick.
- 27'Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Liam Dick.
- 26'Attempt saved. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 24'Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
- 23'Attempt missed. Gary Oliver (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 20'Attempt saved. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 20'Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
- 19'Dan Pybus (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).
- 18'Foul by Dan Pybus (Queen of the South).
- 18'Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 18'Substitution, Queen of the South. Michael Paton replaces Scott Mercer because of an injury.
- 17'Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
- 17'Dan Pybus (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Goal! Queen of the South 0, Alloa Athletic 2. Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kevin O'Hara.
- 13'Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
- 13'Gary Oliver (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
- 11'Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
- 8'Goal! Queen of the South 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
- 7'Attempt missed. Robbie Deas (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
- 6'Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).
- 6'Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 6'Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 6'Foul by David Devine (Queen of the South).
- 5'Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 4'Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
- 2'Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
- 2'Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 2'Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
- 2'Gary Oliver (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.