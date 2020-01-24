Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee

Scottish Championship at East End Park
24-01-2020KO:19:05ATT: 3,722REF: D Munro

Dunfermline Athletic

Ryan Dow  28'
Kevin Nisbet  40'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0

Dundee

  • FT
    Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0.
  • 90+3'
    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Euan Murray.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic).
  • 90+1'
    Oliver Crankshaw (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90'
    Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).
  • 90'
    Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 90'
    Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 88'
    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Oliver Crankshaw.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joseph Thomson replaces Ryan Dow.
  • 87'
    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
  • 85'
    Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 85'
    Foul by Josh Meekings (Dundee).
  • 84'
    Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 84'
    Foul by Oliver Crankshaw (Dundee).
  • 84'
    Yellow Card
    Oliver Crankshaw (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 75'
    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Dom Thomas.
  • 73'
    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Kyle Turner.
  • 72'
    Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).
  • 72'
    Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Attempt saved. Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 69'
    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
  • 68'
    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Declan McDaid.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ethan Ross replaces Gabriel McGill.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 62'
    Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 62'
    Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).
  • 61'
    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ross Callachan.
  • 56'
    Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 56'
    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Declan McDaid.
  • 54'
    Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 54'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dundee. Oliver Crankshaw replaces Paul McGowan.
  • 53'
    Yellow Card
    Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 53'
    Foul by Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).
  • 53'
    Kane Hemmings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 52'
    Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 52'
    Foul by Ross Callachan (Dundee).
  • 51'
    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
  • 51'
    Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 50'
    Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 50'
    Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).
  • 49'
    Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 48'
    Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 48'
    Foul by Danny Johnson (Dundee).
  • 48'
    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
  • 46'
    Yellow Card
    Ross Callachan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 46'
    Euan Murray (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Ross Callachan (Dundee).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dundee. Danny Johnson replaces Lyall Cameron.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0.
  • 44'
    Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Ross Callachan (Dundee).
  • 40'
    Goal
    Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
  • 39'
    Attempt missed. Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 38'
    Foul by Gabriel McGill (Dunfermline Athletic).
  • 38'
    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Yellow Card
    Gabriel McGill (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 36'
    Hand ball by Declan McDaid (Dundee).
  • 30'
    Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).
  • 28'
    Goal
    Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Dundee 0. Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas.
  • 24'
    Foul by Ross Callachan (Dundee).
  • 24'
    Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Graham Dorrans.
  • 20'
    Gabriel McGill (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Foul by Josh Meekings (Dundee).
  • 14'
    Foul by Lyall Cameron (Dundee).
  • 14'
    Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 5'
    Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Gabriel McGill (Dunfermline Athletic).
  • 3'
    Foul by Ross Callachan (Dundee).
  • 3'
    Euan Murray (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 2'
    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Aaron Comrie.
  • 1'
    Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 1'
    Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.