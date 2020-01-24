Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee

Dunfermline Athletic v DundeeScottish Championship at East End Park
24-01-2020KO:19:05ATT: 3,722REF: D Munro
Dunfermline Athletic
Ryan Dow 28'
Kevin Nisbet 40'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0
Dundee
- Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0.
- 90+3'Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Euan Murray.
- 90+1'Foul by Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic).
- 90+1'Oliver Crankshaw (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).
- 90'Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90'Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 90'Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 88'Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Oliver Crankshaw.
- 87'Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joseph Thomson replaces Ryan Dow.
- 87'Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
- 85'Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 85'Foul by Josh Meekings (Dundee).
- 84'Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 84'Foul by Oliver Crankshaw (Dundee).
- 84'Oliver Crankshaw (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 79'Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 77'Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 75'Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Dom Thomas.
- 73'Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Kyle Turner.
- 72'Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).
- 72'Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Attempt saved. Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 69'Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
- 68'Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Declan McDaid.
- 67'Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ethan Ross replaces Gabriel McGill.
- 66'Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
- 62'Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 62'Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).
- 61'Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ross Callachan.
- 56'Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 56'Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Declan McDaid.
- 54'Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 54'Substitution, Dundee. Oliver Crankshaw replaces Paul McGowan.
- 53'Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 53'Foul by Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).
- 53'Kane Hemmings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Attempt blocked. Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 52'Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 52'Foul by Ross Callachan (Dundee).
- 51'Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
- 51'Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 50'Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 50'Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).
- 49'Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 48'Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Foul by Danny Johnson (Dundee).
- 48'Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
- 46'Ross Callachan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 46'Euan Murray (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 46'Foul by Ross Callachan (Dundee).
- 45'Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0.
- 45'Substitution, Dundee. Danny Johnson replaces Lyall Cameron.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0.
- 44'Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Foul by Ross Callachan (Dundee).
- 40'Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
- 39'Attempt missed. Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 38'Foul by Gabriel McGill (Dunfermline Athletic).
- 38'Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Gabriel McGill (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 36'Hand ball by Declan McDaid (Dundee).
- 30'Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30'Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).
- 28'Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Dundee 0. Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas.
- 24'Foul by Ross Callachan (Dundee).
- 24'Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Graham Dorrans.
- 20'Gabriel McGill (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Foul by Josh Meekings (Dundee).
- 14'Foul by Lyall Cameron (Dundee).
- 14'Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 5'Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 5'Foul by Gabriel McGill (Dunfermline Athletic).
- 3'Foul by Ross Callachan (Dundee).
- 3'Euan Murray (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 2'Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Aaron Comrie.
- 1'Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 1'Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.