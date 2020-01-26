Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle Park
26-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 18,539REF: S McLean

Heart of Midlothian

Steven Naismith  57'
Liam Boyce  83'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Rangers

Ryan Kent  47'
  • FT
    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Rangers 1.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Rangers 1.
  • 90'
    Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 90'
    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 89'
    Foul by Conor Washington (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 89'
    Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 88'
    John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 88'
    Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
  • 87'
    Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 87'
    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 86'
    Nikola Katic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Goal
    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Rangers 1. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 82'
    Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 80'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Steven Naismith.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 78'
    Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 78'
    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 77'
    Jermain Defoe (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Uche Ikpeazu replaces Toby Sibbick because of an injury.
  • 74'
    Attempt saved. Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rangers. Sheyi Ojo replaces Glen Kamara.
  • 69'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by John Souttar.
  • 68'
    Yellow Card
    Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 68'
    Foul by Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 68'
    Matt Polster (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 68'
    Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 68'
    Jermain Defoe (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Steven Davis (Rangers).
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 62'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Toby Sibbick.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Conor Washington replaces Lewis Moore.
  • 57'
    Goal
    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Rangers 1. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Boyce.
  • 55'
    Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 55'
    Foul by Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 55'
    Foul by Matt Polster (Rangers).
  • 55'
    Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 53'
    Foul by Borna Barisic (Rangers).
  • 53'
    Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 53'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Oliver Bozanic.
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Nikola Katic (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 51'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
  • 47'
    Goal
    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 1. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Joe Aribo.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Arfield replaces Ryan Jack.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rangers. Matt Polster replaces Jon Flanagan.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Oliver Bozanic replaces Aidan White.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 0.
  • 45'
    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jon Flanagan.
  • 43'
    Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 43'
    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
  • 43'
    Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 42'
    Yellow Card
    Ryan Jack (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 39'
    Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 38'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Sean Clare.
  • 38'
    Attempt blocked. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range misses to the right following a corner.
  • 37'
    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jon Flanagan.
  • 34'
    Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 34'
    Foul by Nikola Katic (Rangers).
  • 32'
    Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 32'
    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Nikola Katic.
  • 31'
    Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 28'
    Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 28'
    Yellow Card
    Jon Flanagan (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 27'
    Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Jon Flanagan (Rangers).
  • 27'
    Jon Flanagan (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 27'
    Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 23'
    Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 23'
    Ryan Jack (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 18'
    Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 18'
    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 13'
    Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 13'
    Nikola Katic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 11'
    Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 8'
    Foul by Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 8'
    Ryan Jack (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).
  • 6'
    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.