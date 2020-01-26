Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Heart of Midlothian v RangersScottish Premiership at Tynecastle Park
26-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 18,539REF: S McLean
Heart of Midlothian
Steven Naismith 57'
Liam Boyce 83'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Rangers
Ryan Kent 47'
- Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Rangers 1.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Rangers 1.
- 90'Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).
- 90'Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 89'Foul by Conor Washington (Heart of Midlothian).
- 89'Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 88'John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 88'Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
- 87'Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).
- 87'Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).
- 86'Nikola Katic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Rangers 1. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 82'Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 82'Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 80'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Steven Naismith.
- 78'Attempt missed. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 78'Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).
- 78'Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Foul by Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian).
- 77'Jermain Defoe (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 75'Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Uche Ikpeazu replaces Toby Sibbick because of an injury.
- 74'Attempt saved. Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 73'Substitution, Rangers. Sheyi Ojo replaces Glen Kamara.
- 69'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by John Souttar.
- 68'Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 68'Foul by Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian).
- 68'Matt Polster (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 68'Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).
- 68'Jermain Defoe (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Foul by Steven Davis (Rangers).
- 64'Attempt missed. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 62'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Toby Sibbick.
- 59'Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Conor Washington replaces Lewis Moore.
- 57'Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Rangers 1. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Boyce.
- 55'Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 55'Foul by Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian).
- 55'Foul by Matt Polster (Rangers).
- 55'Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 54'Foul by Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian).
- 53'Foul by Borna Barisic (Rangers).
- 53'Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 53'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Oliver Bozanic.
- 52'Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 52'Attempt missed. Nikola Katic (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 51'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
- 47'Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 1. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Joe Aribo.
- 45'Second Half begins Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 0.
- 45'Substitution, Rangers. Scott Arfield replaces Ryan Jack.
- 45'Substitution, Rangers. Matt Polster replaces Jon Flanagan.
- 45'Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Oliver Bozanic replaces Aidan White.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 0.
- 45'Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jon Flanagan.
- 43'Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).
- 43'Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
- 43'Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 42'Ryan Jack (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 39'Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 38'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Sean Clare.
- 38'Attempt blocked. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 37'Attempt missed. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range misses to the right following a corner.
- 37'Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jon Flanagan.
- 34'Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 34'Foul by Nikola Katic (Rangers).
- 32'Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).
- 32'Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Nikola Katic.
- 31'Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 28'Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
- 28'Jon Flanagan (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 27'Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Foul by Jon Flanagan (Rangers).
- 27'Jon Flanagan (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 27'Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).
- 23'Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).
- 23'Ryan Jack (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).
- 19'Attempt missed. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 18'Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).
- 18'Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 13'Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).
- 13'Nikola Katic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 12'Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
- 11'Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 8'Foul by Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian).
- 8'Ryan Jack (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).
- 6'Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.