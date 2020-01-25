Clyde v East Fife

Scottish League One at Broadwood Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 954REF: A Newlands

Clyde

David Goodwillie  62'
Tom Lang  88'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

East Fife

Aaron Dunsmore  51'
  • FT
    Match ends, Clyde 2, East Fife 1.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Clyde 2, East Fife 1.
  • 90+3'
    Ryan Wallace (East Fife) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box.
  • 90'
    Attempt saved. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 90'
    Yellow Card
    Tom Lang (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
  • 88'
    Goal
    Goal! Clyde 2, East Fife 1. Tom Lang (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
  • 88'
    Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 88'
    Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
  • 88'
    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Brett Long.
  • 88'
    Attempt saved. Tom Lang (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 87'
    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Scott Agnew.
  • 84'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Clyde. John Rankin replaces Chris Johnston.
  • 83'
    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
  • 83'
    Chris Johnston (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 83'
    Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, East Fife. Liam Watt replaces Daniel Denholm.
  • 81'
    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
  • 79'
    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Tom Lang.
  • 77'
    David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 77'
    Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
  • 77'
    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Tom Lang.
  • 76'
    Foul by Craig Howie (Clyde).
  • 76'
    Daniel Denholm (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
  • 73'
    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darren Smith.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Clyde. Tony Wallace replaces Ally Love.
  • 72'
    Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).
  • 72'
    Daniel Denholm (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Clyde. Darren Smith replaces Gregg Wylde.
  • 62'
    Goal
    Goal! Clyde 1, East Fife 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gregg Wylde.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 61'
    Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).
  • 61'
    Sub On
    Substitution, East Fife. Anton Dowds replaces Lewis Baker.
  • 55'
    Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
  • 54'
    Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
  • 53'
    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
  • 51'
    Goal
    Goal! Clyde 0, East Fife 1. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Agnew.
  • 50'
    Foul by Chris Johnston (Clyde).
  • 50'
    Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Lewis Baker (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 47'
    Gregg Wylde (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Clyde 0, East Fife 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Clyde 0, East Fife 0.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
  • 42'
    Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).
  • 41'
    Foul by Chris Johnston (Clyde).
  • 41'
    Daniel Denholm (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Attempt missed. Lewis Baker (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
  • 34'
    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Mark Lamont.
  • 33'
    Attempt saved. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 32'
    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
  • 29'
    Yellow Card
    Chris Higgins (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 29'
    Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 29'
    Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
  • 26'
    Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 25'
    Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 25'
    Attempt missed. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 24'
    Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 24'
    Foul by Stewart Murdoch (East Fife).
  • 22'
    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Craig Watson.
  • 21'
    Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 20'
    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
  • 19'
    David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
  • 18'
    Chris Johnston (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 18'
    Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
  • 15'
    Foul by Daniel Denholm (East Fife).
  • 15'
    Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 13'
    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
  • 12'
    Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
  • 11'
    Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
  • 11'
    Ryan Wallace (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
  • 10'
    Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 7'
    Hand ball by Ally Love (Clyde).
  • 3'
    Hand ball by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
  • 2'
    Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.