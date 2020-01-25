Clyde v East Fife

Clyde v East FifeScottish League One at Broadwood Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 954REF: A Newlands
Clyde
David Goodwillie 62'
Tom Lang 88'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
East Fife
Aaron Dunsmore 51'
- Match ends, Clyde 2, East Fife 1.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Clyde 2, East Fife 1.
- 90+3'Ryan Wallace (East Fife) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box.
- 90'Attempt saved. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 90'Tom Lang (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
- 88'Goal! Clyde 2, East Fife 1. Tom Lang (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
- 88'Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 88'Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
- 88'Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Brett Long.
- 88'Attempt saved. Tom Lang (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 87'Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Scott Agnew.
- 84'Substitution, Clyde. John Rankin replaces Chris Johnston.
- 83'Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
- 83'Chris Johnston (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 83'Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
- 82'Substitution, East Fife. Liam Watt replaces Daniel Denholm.
- 81'Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
- 79'Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Tom Lang.
- 77'David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 77'Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
- 77'Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Tom Lang.
- 76'Foul by Craig Howie (Clyde).
- 76'Daniel Denholm (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
- 73'Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darren Smith.
- 73'Substitution, Clyde. Tony Wallace replaces Ally Love.
- 72'Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).
- 72'Daniel Denholm (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 69'Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 67'Substitution, Clyde. Darren Smith replaces Gregg Wylde.
- 62'Goal! Clyde 1, East Fife 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gregg Wylde.
- 62'Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 61'Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).
- 61'Substitution, East Fife. Anton Dowds replaces Lewis Baker.
- 55'Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
- 54'Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
- 53'Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
- 51'Goal! Clyde 0, East Fife 1. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Agnew.
- 50'Foul by Chris Johnston (Clyde).
- 50'Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Attempt missed. Lewis Baker (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 47'Gregg Wylde (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
- 45'Second Half begins Clyde 0, East Fife 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Clyde 0, East Fife 0.
- 45'Attempt missed. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 44'Attempt missed. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
- 42'Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).
- 41'Foul by Chris Johnston (Clyde).
- 41'Daniel Denholm (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Attempt missed. Lewis Baker (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
- 34'Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Mark Lamont.
- 33'Attempt saved. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 32'Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
- 29'Chris Higgins (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 29'Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 29'Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
- 26'Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 25'Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 25'Attempt missed. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
- 24'Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 24'Foul by Stewart Murdoch (East Fife).
- 22'Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Craig Watson.
- 21'Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 20'Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
- 19'David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 19'Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
- 18'Chris Johnston (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 18'Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
- 15'Foul by Daniel Denholm (East Fife).
- 15'Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 13'Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
- 12'Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
- 11'Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
- 11'Ryan Wallace (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
- 10'Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 7'Hand ball by Ally Love (Clyde).
- 3'Hand ball by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
- 2'Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.