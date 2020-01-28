Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion

Cardiff City v West Bromwich AlbionSky Bet Championship at Cardiff City Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 22,516REF: R Jones
Cardiff City
Callum Paterson 46'
Lee Tomlin 76'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
West Bromwich Albion
Charlie Austin 61' pen
- Match ends, Cardiff City 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Cardiff City 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.
- 90+5'Foul by Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion).
- 90+5'Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+4'Substitution, Cardiff City. Sol Bamba replaces David Junior Hoilett.
- 90+3'Attempt saved. Kenneth Zohore (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
- 90+2'Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
- 90+2'Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
- 90'Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
- 89'Romaine Sawyers (West Bromwich Albion).
- 89'Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87'Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
- 84'Offside, Cardiff City. Alex Smithies tries a through ball, but Callum Paterson is caught offside.
- 84'Foul by Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion).
- 84'Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Foul by Lee Tomlin (Cardiff City).
- 82'Substitution, Cardiff City. Leandro Bacuna replaces Gavin Whyte.
- 82'Attempt missed. Lee Tomlin (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Paterson.
- 80'Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Gavin Whyte.
- 79'Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jazz Richards.
- 77'Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Darnell Furlong replaces Kyle Bartley.
- 76'Goal! Cardiff City 2, West Bromwich Albion 1. Lee Tomlin (Cardiff City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
- 74'Foul by Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion).
- 74'Lee Tomlin (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross following a corner.
- 73'Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jazz Richards.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross.
- 72'Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.
- 71'Offside, Cardiff City. Marlon Pack tries a through ball, but Callum Paterson is caught offside.
- 71'Attempt missed. Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 69'Attempt missed. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Bennett.
- 69'Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
- 69'Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 68'Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Dara O'Shea tries a through ball, but Charlie Austin is caught offside.
- 65'Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 65'Kenneth Zohore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 65'Foul by Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City).
- 64'Substitution, Cardiff City. Lee Tomlin replaces Robert Glatzel.
- 64'Attempt missed. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ahmed Hegazi.
- 61'Goal! Cardiff City 1, West Bromwich Albion 1. Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 60'Penalty West Bromwich Albion. Filip Krovinovic draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 60'Penalty conceded by Jazz Richards (Cardiff City) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 59'Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Charlie Austin replaces Kyle Edwards.
- 59'Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Kenneth Zohore replaces Hal Robson-Kanu.
- 58'Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 58'Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
- 55'Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Foul by Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion).
- 54'Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).
- 54'Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
- 54'Romaine Sawyers (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
- 53'Attempt saved. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Ferguson.
- 51'Attempt missed. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
- 50'Offside, Cardiff City. Gavin Whyte tries a through ball, but Robert Glatzel is caught offside.
- 48'Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
- 46'Goal! Cardiff City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.
- 46'Attempt saved. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 45'Second Half begins Cardiff City 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Cardiff City 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
- 45'Attempt missed. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 45'Attempt blocked. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Krovinovic.
- 44'Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44'Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
- 41'Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
- 40'Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 40'Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
- 39'Foul by Romaine Sawyers (West Bromwich Albion).
- 39'Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 38'Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
- 37'Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
- 37'David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Attempt missed. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
- 34'Attempt missed. Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
- 33'Attempt blocked. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
- 32'Attempt saved. Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 31'Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).
- 31'Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 26'Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
- 21'Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
- 21'Romaine Sawyers (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 18'Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
- 18'Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Marlon Pack.
- 13'Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
- 13'Nathan Ferguson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Romaine Sawyers (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
- 8'Attempt saved. Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
- 7'Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
- 6'Foul by Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion).
- 6'Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
- 1'Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Foul by David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).
- 1'Attempt blocked. Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.