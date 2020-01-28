Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion

Sky Bet Championship at Cardiff City Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 22,516REF: R Jones

Cardiff City

Callum Paterson  46'
Lee Tomlin  76'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

West Bromwich Albion

Charlie Austin  61' pen
  • FT
    Match ends, Cardiff City 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Cardiff City 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 90+5'
    Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+4'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cardiff City. Sol Bamba replaces David Junior Hoilett.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt saved. Kenneth Zohore (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
  • 90+2'
    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
  • 90'
    Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90'
    Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
  • 89'
    Romaine Sawyers (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 89'
    Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 87'
    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
  • 84'
    Offside, Cardiff City. Alex Smithies tries a through ball, but Callum Paterson is caught offside.
  • 84'
    Foul by Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 84'
    Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Foul by Lee Tomlin (Cardiff City).
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cardiff City. Leandro Bacuna replaces Gavin Whyte.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Lee Tomlin (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Paterson.
  • 80'
    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Gavin Whyte.
  • 79'
    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jazz Richards.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Darnell Furlong replaces Kyle Bartley.
  • 76'
    Goal
    Goal! Cardiff City 2, West Bromwich Albion 1. Lee Tomlin (Cardiff City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
  • 74'
    Foul by Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 74'
    Lee Tomlin (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross following a corner.
  • 73'
    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jazz Richards.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross.
  • 72'
    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.
  • 71'
    Offside, Cardiff City. Marlon Pack tries a through ball, but Callum Paterson is caught offside.
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Bennett.
  • 69'
    Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 69'
    Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 68'
    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Dara O'Shea tries a through ball, but Charlie Austin is caught offside.
  • 65'
    Yellow Card
    Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 65'
    Kenneth Zohore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 65'
    Foul by Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City).
  • 64'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cardiff City. Lee Tomlin replaces Robert Glatzel.
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ahmed Hegazi.
  • 61'
    PEN
    Goal! Cardiff City 1, West Bromwich Albion 1. Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 60'
    Penalty West Bromwich Albion. Filip Krovinovic draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 60'
    Penalty conceded by Jazz Richards (Cardiff City) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Charlie Austin replaces Kyle Edwards.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Kenneth Zohore replaces Hal Robson-Kanu.
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 58'
    Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
  • 55'
    Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Foul by Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 54'
    Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 54'
    Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
  • 54'
    Romaine Sawyers (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
  • 53'
    Attempt saved. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Ferguson.
  • 51'
    Attempt missed. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
  • 50'
    Offside, Cardiff City. Gavin Whyte tries a through ball, but Robert Glatzel is caught offside.
  • 48'
    Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 48'
    Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
  • 46'
    Goal
    Goal! Cardiff City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.
  • 46'
    Attempt saved. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Cardiff City 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Cardiff City 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 45'
    Attempt blocked. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Krovinovic.
  • 44'
    Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
  • 41'
    Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
  • 40'
    Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 40'
    Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
  • 39'
    Foul by Romaine Sawyers (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 39'
    Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 38'
    Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
  • 37'
    Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 37'
    David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
  • 33'
    Attempt blocked. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
  • 32'
    Attempt saved. Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 31'
    Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 31'
    Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 26'
    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
  • 21'
    Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
  • 21'
    Romaine Sawyers (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
  • 18'
    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Marlon Pack.
  • 13'
    Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
  • 13'
    Nathan Ferguson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Romaine Sawyers (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
  • 8'
    Attempt saved. Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
  • 7'
    Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
  • 6'
    Foul by Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 6'
    Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
  • 1'
    Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Foul by David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).
  • 1'
    Attempt blocked. Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.