Bradford City v Cheltenham Town

Bradford City v Cheltenham TownSky Bet League Two at The Utilita Energy Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 12,731REF: S Stockbridge
Bradford City
Clayton Donaldson 11' pen
Jamie Devitt s/o 45'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0
Cheltenham Town
Alfie May 84'
- Match ends, Bradford City 1, Cheltenham Town 1.
- 90+7'Second Half ends, Bradford City 1, Cheltenham Town 1.
- 90+4'Attempt saved. Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Chris Hussey.
- 90'Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
- 89'Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
- 88'Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).
- 88'Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Substitution, Cheltenham Town. William Boyle replaces Sean Long.
- 84'Goal! Bradford City 1, Cheltenham Town 1. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.
- 84'Attempt saved. Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 83'Offside, Cheltenham Town. Chris Hussey tries a through ball, but Jacob Greaves is caught offside.
- 82'Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.
- 82'Hand ball by Dylan Connolly (Bradford City).
- 81'Attempt saved. Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Addai.
- 80'Hand ball by Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town).
- 80'Adam Henley (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Attempt saved. Connor Wood (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Connolly.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Addai.
- 71'Foul by Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town).
- 71'Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Connor Wood.
- 66'Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Alex Addai replaces Conor Thomas.
- 65'Offside, Cheltenham Town. Jake Doyle-Hayes tries a through ball, but Sean Long is caught offside.
- 65'Attempt blocked. Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes with a cross.
- 64'Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Adam Henley.
- 63'Substitution, Bradford City. Chris Taylor replaces Shay McCartan.
- 62'Substitution, Bradford City. Aramide Oteh replaces Clayton Donaldson.
- 59'Substitution, Bradford City. Adam Henley replaces Kelvin Mellor because of an injury.
- 58'Attempt blocked. Jacob Greaves (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 56'Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.
- 56'Attempt blocked. Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie May.
- 56'Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Dylan Connolly (Bradford City).
- 55'Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Owen Evans.
- 54'Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Luke Varney replaces Tahvon Campbell.
- 52'Attempt missed. Ben Tozer (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Raglan with a headed pass.
- 50'Attempt missed. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes following a corner.
- 49'Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Connor Wood.
- 49'Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Paudie O'Connor.
- 49'Attempt blocked. Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 45'Second Half begins Bradford City 1, Cheltenham Town 0.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Bradford City 1, Cheltenham Town 0.
- 45+3'Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Charlie Raglan.
- 45+2'Attempt missed. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes with a cross following a corner.
- 45+1'Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
- 45'Second yellow card to Jamie Devitt (Bradford City) for a bad foul.
- 44'Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Foul by Jamie Devitt (Bradford City).
- 43'Attempt missed. Sean Long (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Thomas.
- 42'Offside, Bradford City. Paudie O'Connor tries a through ball, but Dylan Connolly is caught offside.
- 40'Connor Wood (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 39'Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 39'Foul by Connor Wood (Bradford City).
- 38'Foul by Jacob Greaves (Cheltenham Town).
- 38'Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 36'Foul by Tahvon Campbell (Cheltenham Town).
- 36'Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Attempt missed. Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dylan Connolly with a cross.
- 33'Foul by Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town).
- 33'Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 32'Foul by Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town).
- 32'Jamie Devitt (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.
- 30'Foul by Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town).
- 30'Jamie Devitt (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 29'Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City).
- 27'Foul by Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town).
- 27'Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 26'Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City).
- 25'Jamie Devitt (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 24'Sean Long (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Foul by Jamie Devitt (Bradford City).
- 22'Tahvon Campbell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 22'Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).
- 22'Attempt blocked. Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 20'Attempt blocked. Shay McCartan (Bradford City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 17'Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Dylan Connolly (Bradford City).
- 17'Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).
- 16'Attempt missed. Tahvon Campbell (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Raglan with a headed pass following a corner.
- 16'Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Connor Wood.
- 11'Goal! Bradford City 1, Cheltenham Town 0. Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
- 11'Penalty conceded by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 11'Penalty Bradford City. Shay McCartan draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 10'Jacob Greaves (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City).
- 9'Attempt missed. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max Sheaf following a corner.
- 9'Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
- 3'Attempt blocked. Shay McCartan (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 2'Shay McCartan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 2'Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town).
- 1'Attempt blocked. Jamie Devitt (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.