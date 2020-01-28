Bradford City v Cheltenham Town

Sky Bet League Two at The Utilita Energy Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 12,731REF: S Stockbridge

Bradford City

Clayton Donaldson  11' pen
Jamie Devitt s/o 45'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0

Cheltenham Town

Alfie May  84'
  • FT
    Match ends, Bradford City 1, Cheltenham Town 1.
  • 90+7'
    Second Half ends, Bradford City 1, Cheltenham Town 1.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt saved. Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Chris Hussey.
  • 90'
    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
  • 89'
    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
  • 88'
    Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).
  • 88'
    Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cheltenham Town. William Boyle replaces Sean Long.
  • 84'
    Goal
    Goal! Bradford City 1, Cheltenham Town 1. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.
  • 84'
    Attempt saved. Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 83'
    Offside, Cheltenham Town. Chris Hussey tries a through ball, but Jacob Greaves is caught offside.
  • 82'
    Yellow Card
    Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.
  • 82'
    Hand ball by Dylan Connolly (Bradford City).
  • 81'
    Attempt saved. Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Addai.
  • 80'
    Hand ball by Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town).
  • 80'
    Adam Henley (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Attempt saved. Connor Wood (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Connolly.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Addai.
  • 71'
    Foul by Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town).
  • 71'
    Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Connor Wood.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Alex Addai replaces Conor Thomas.
  • 65'
    Offside, Cheltenham Town. Jake Doyle-Hayes tries a through ball, but Sean Long is caught offside.
  • 65'
    Attempt blocked. Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes with a cross.
  • 64'
    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Adam Henley.
  • 63'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bradford City. Chris Taylor replaces Shay McCartan.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bradford City. Aramide Oteh replaces Clayton Donaldson.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bradford City. Adam Henley replaces Kelvin Mellor because of an injury.
  • 58'
    Attempt blocked. Jacob Greaves (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 56'
    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.
  • 56'
    Attempt blocked. Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie May.
  • 56'
    Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Dylan Connolly (Bradford City).
  • 55'
    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Owen Evans.
  • 54'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Luke Varney replaces Tahvon Campbell.
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Ben Tozer (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Raglan with a headed pass.
  • 50'
    Attempt missed. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes following a corner.
  • 49'
    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Connor Wood.
  • 49'
    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Paudie O'Connor.
  • 49'
    Attempt blocked. Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Bradford City 1, Cheltenham Town 0.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, Bradford City 1, Cheltenham Town 0.
  • 45+3'
    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Charlie Raglan.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt missed. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes with a cross following a corner.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
  • 45'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Jamie Devitt (Bradford City) for a bad foul.
  • 44'
    Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Jamie Devitt (Bradford City).
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Sean Long (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Thomas.
  • 42'
    Offside, Bradford City. Paudie O'Connor tries a through ball, but Dylan Connolly is caught offside.
  • 40'
    Yellow Card
    Connor Wood (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 39'
    Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 39'
    Foul by Connor Wood (Bradford City).
  • 38'
    Foul by Jacob Greaves (Cheltenham Town).
  • 38'
    Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 36'
    Foul by Tahvon Campbell (Cheltenham Town).
  • 36'
    Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dylan Connolly with a cross.
  • 33'
    Foul by Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town).
  • 33'
    Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 32'
    Foul by Max Sheaf (Cheltenham Town).
  • 32'
    Jamie Devitt (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.
  • 30'
    Foul by Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town).
  • 30'
    Jamie Devitt (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 29'
    Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 29'
    Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City).
  • 27'
    Foul by Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town).
  • 27'
    Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 26'
    Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City).
  • 25'
    Yellow Card
    Jamie Devitt (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 24'
    Sean Long (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Jamie Devitt (Bradford City).
  • 22'
    Tahvon Campbell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 22'
    Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).
  • 22'
    Attempt blocked. Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 20'
    Attempt blocked. Shay McCartan (Bradford City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 17'
    Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Dylan Connolly (Bradford City).
  • 17'
    Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).
  • 16'
    Attempt missed. Tahvon Campbell (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Raglan with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 16'
    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Connor Wood.
  • 11'
    PEN
    Goal! Bradford City 1, Cheltenham Town 0. Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
  • 11'
    Penalty conceded by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 11'
    Penalty Bradford City. Shay McCartan draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 10'
    Jacob Greaves (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City).
  • 9'
    Attempt missed. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max Sheaf following a corner.
  • 9'
    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
  • 3'
    Attempt blocked. Shay McCartan (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 2'
    Shay McCartan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town).
  • 1'
    Attempt blocked. Jamie Devitt (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.