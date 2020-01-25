Macclesfield Town v Forest Green Rovers

Macclesfield Town v Forest Green RoversSky Bet League Two at Moss Rose
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 1,653REF: M Coy
Macclesfield Town
Joe Ironside 74'
Arthur Gnahoua 83'
Corey O'Keefe s/o 80'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Forest Green Rovers
Carl Winchester 17'
- Match ends, Macclesfield Town 2, Forest Green Rovers 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 2, Forest Green Rovers 1.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dominic Bernard.
- 90+2'Attempt saved. Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Collins.
- 90'Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominic Bernard.
- 88'Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Matt Stevens replaces Josh March.
- 85'Attempt saved. Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Collins.
- 85'Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).
- 85'Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 84'Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Jacob Blyth replaces Joe Ironside.
- 83'Goal! Macclesfield Town 2, Forest Green Rovers 1. Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
- 82'Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 82'Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).
- 82'Attempt saved. Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 80'Corey O'Keeffe (Macclesfield Town) is shown the red card.
- 80'Foul by Corey O'Keeffe (Macclesfield Town).
- 80'Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 80'Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Liam Kitching.
- 78'Attempt missed. Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 77'Attempt missed. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aaron Collins.
- 75'Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).
- 75'Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 1. Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Stephens.
- 71'Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Ben Stephens replaces Connor Kirby.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Farrend Rawson (Forest Green Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Odin Bailey with a cross.
- 70'Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Emmanuel Osadebe.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odin Bailey.
- 69'Fraser Horsfall (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 69'Foul by Fraser Horsfall (Macclesfield Town).
- 69'Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 68'Foul by Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town).
- 68'Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Aaron Collins replaces Robert Hall.
- 63'Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Farrend Rawson.
- 63'Attempt blocked. David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 61'Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Emmanuel Osadebe replaces Jay Harris.
- 58'Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 58'Foul by Junior Mondal (Forest Green Rovers).
- 56'Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).
- 53'Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Ebou Adams tries a through ball, but Junior Mondal is caught offside.
- 52'Foul by Fraser Horsfall (Macclesfield Town).
- 52'Liam Kitching (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Foul by Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers).
- 52'David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 49'Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Jonathan Mitchell.
- 48'Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Fiacre Kelleher.
- 48'Penalty saved! Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
- 47'Penalty Forest Green Rovers. Josh March draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 47'Penalty conceded by Corey O'Keeffe (Macclesfield Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 45'Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.
- 44'Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Fiacre Kelleher.
- 42'Offside, Macclesfield Town. David Fitzpatrick tries a through ball, but Joe Ironside is caught offside.
- 38'Attempt missed. Jay Harris (Macclesfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Theo Archibald with a cross.
- 36'Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).
- 36'Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 34'Foul by Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town).
- 34'Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Attempt missed. Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Theo Archibald following a set piece situation.
- 32'Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Foul by Farrend Rawson (Forest Green Rovers).
- 29'Foul by Connor Kirby (Macclesfield Town).
- 29'Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Junior Mondal replaces Jevani Brown because of an injury.
- 25'Attempt missed. Jevani Brown (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carl Winchester following a fast break.
- 23'Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Liam Kitching tries a through ball, but Josh March is caught offside.
- 23'Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Robert Hall tries a through ball, but Liam Kitching is caught offside.
- 23'Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by David Fitzpatrick.
- 21'Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
- 20'Foul by Corey O'Keeffe (Macclesfield Town).
- 20'Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 17'Goal! Macclesfield Town 0, Forest Green Rovers 1. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odin Bailey.
- 17'Foul by Jay Harris (Macclesfield Town).
- 17'Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 16'Attempt saved. Jevani Brown (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Hall.
- 16'Hand ball by Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town).
- 15'Attempt saved. Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carl Winchester with a cross.
- 14'Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Danny Whitehead.
- 14'Foul by Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town).
- 14'Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers).
- 8'Foul by David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town).
- 8'Robert Hall (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 7'Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Foul by David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town).
- 6'Attempt saved. Liam Kitching (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 5'Attempt saved. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jevani Brown.
- 4'Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 4'Foul by Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers).
- 3'Foul by Nathan McGinley (Forest Green Rovers).
- 3'Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.