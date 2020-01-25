Macclesfield Town v Forest Green Rovers

Sky Bet League Two at Moss Rose
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 1,653REF: M Coy

Macclesfield Town

Joe Ironside  74'
Arthur Gnahoua  83'
Corey O'Keefe s/o 80'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1

Forest Green Rovers

Carl Winchester  17'
  • FT
    Match ends, Macclesfield Town 2, Forest Green Rovers 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 2, Forest Green Rovers 1.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dominic Bernard.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt saved. Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Collins.
  • 90'
    Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominic Bernard.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Matt Stevens replaces Josh March.
  • 85'
    Attempt saved. Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Collins.
  • 85'
    Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).
  • 85'
    Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 84'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Jacob Blyth replaces Joe Ironside.
  • 83'
    Goal
    Goal! Macclesfield Town 2, Forest Green Rovers 1. Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
  • 82'
    Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).
  • 82'
    Attempt saved. Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 80'
    Red Card
    Corey O'Keeffe (Macclesfield Town) is shown the red card.
  • 80'
    Foul by Corey O'Keeffe (Macclesfield Town).
  • 80'
    Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 80'
    Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Liam Kitching.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aaron Collins.
  • 75'
    Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).
  • 75'
    Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Goal
    Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 1. Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Stephens.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Ben Stephens replaces Connor Kirby.
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Farrend Rawson (Forest Green Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Odin Bailey with a cross.
  • 70'
    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Emmanuel Osadebe.
  • 70'
    Attempt blocked. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odin Bailey.
  • 69'
    Yellow Card
    Fraser Horsfall (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 69'
    Foul by Fraser Horsfall (Macclesfield Town).
  • 69'
    Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 68'
    Foul by Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town).
  • 68'
    Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Aaron Collins replaces Robert Hall.
  • 63'
    Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Farrend Rawson.
  • 63'
    Attempt blocked. David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 61'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Emmanuel Osadebe replaces Jay Harris.
  • 58'
    Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 58'
    Foul by Junior Mondal (Forest Green Rovers).
  • 56'
    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).
  • 53'
    Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Ebou Adams tries a through ball, but Junior Mondal is caught offside.
  • 52'
    Foul by Fraser Horsfall (Macclesfield Town).
  • 52'
    Liam Kitching (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Foul by Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers).
  • 52'
    David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 49'
    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Jonathan Mitchell.
  • 48'
    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Fiacre Kelleher.
  • 48'
    Penalty saved! Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 47'
    Penalty Forest Green Rovers. Josh March draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 47'
    Penalty conceded by Corey O'Keeffe (Macclesfield Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.
  • 44'
    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Fiacre Kelleher.
  • 42'
    Offside, Macclesfield Town. David Fitzpatrick tries a through ball, but Joe Ironside is caught offside.
  • 38'
    Attempt missed. Jay Harris (Macclesfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Theo Archibald with a cross.
  • 36'
    Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).
  • 36'
    Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 34'
    Foul by Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town).
  • 34'
    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Theo Archibald following a set piece situation.
  • 32'
    Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Farrend Rawson (Forest Green Rovers).
  • 29'
    Foul by Connor Kirby (Macclesfield Town).
  • 29'
    Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Junior Mondal replaces Jevani Brown because of an injury.
  • 25'
    Attempt missed. Jevani Brown (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carl Winchester following a fast break.
  • 23'
    Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Liam Kitching tries a through ball, but Josh March is caught offside.
  • 23'
    Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Robert Hall tries a through ball, but Liam Kitching is caught offside.
  • 23'
    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by David Fitzpatrick.
  • 21'
    Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
  • 20'
    Foul by Corey O'Keeffe (Macclesfield Town).
  • 20'
    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 17'
    Goal
    Goal! Macclesfield Town 0, Forest Green Rovers 1. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odin Bailey.
  • 17'
    Foul by Jay Harris (Macclesfield Town).
  • 17'
    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 16'
    Attempt saved. Jevani Brown (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Hall.
  • 16'
    Hand ball by Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town).
  • 15'
    Attempt saved. Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carl Winchester with a cross.
  • 14'
    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Danny Whitehead.
  • 14'
    Foul by Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town).
  • 14'
    Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers).
  • 8'
    Foul by David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town).
  • 8'
    Robert Hall (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 7'
    Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Foul by David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town).
  • 6'
    Attempt saved. Liam Kitching (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 5'
    Attempt saved. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jevani Brown.
  • 4'
    Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 4'
    Foul by Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers).
  • 3'
    Foul by Nathan McGinley (Forest Green Rovers).
  • 3'
    Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.