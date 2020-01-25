Exeter City v Colchester United

Sky Bet League Two at St James Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 4,745REF: D Handley

Exeter City

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Colchester United

  • FT
    Match ends, Exeter City 0, Colchester United 0.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Exeter City 0, Colchester United 0.
  • 90+5'
    Attempt saved. Archie Collins (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 90+4'
    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt saved. Nicky Law (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jayden Richardson.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Archie Collins (Exeter City).
  • 90+2'
    Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Luke Prosser (Colchester United).
  • 90+1'
    Alex Fisher (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Colchester United. Luke Norris replaces Theo Robinson.
  • 85'
    Attempt blocked. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwame Poku.
  • 84'
    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Aaron Martin.
  • 83'
    Hand ball by Nicky Law (Exeter City).
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Colchester United. Ben Stevenson replaces Luke Gambin.
  • 79'
    Attempt blocked. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 75'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Clampin (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Tom Parkes (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicky Law.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Colchester United. Courtney Senior replaces Callum Harriott.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Exeter City. Alex Fisher replaces Nicky Ajose.
  • 69'
    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Callum Harriott.
  • 69'
    Attempt blocked. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Randell Williams.
  • 68'
    Attempt blocked. Nicky Ajose (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 64'
    Foul by Nicky Law (Exeter City).
  • 64'
    Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Jayden Richardson (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicky Law.
  • 57'
    Randell Williams (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 57'
    Foul by Ryan Jackson (Colchester United).
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Callum Harriott (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 52'
    Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Pell.
  • 48'
    Ryan Clampin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 48'
    Foul by Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City).
  • 47'
    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Aaron Martin.
  • 46'
    Ryan Clampin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Nicky Ajose (Exeter City).
  • 46'
    Attempt blocked. Callum Harriott (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwame Poku.
  • 46'
    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Exeter City 0, Colchester United 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Exeter City 0, Colchester United 0.
  • 45+1'
    Ryan Clampin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Randell Williams (Exeter City).
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Clampin.
  • 44'
    Callum Harriott (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Nicky Law (Exeter City).
  • 40'
    Callum Harriott (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).
  • 38'
    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jake Taylor.
  • 38'
    Attempt blocked. Callum Harriott (Colchester United) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
  • 38'
    Attempt blocked. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Luke Gambin.
  • 34'
    Yellow Card
    Brandon Comley (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 33'
    Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
  • 33'
    Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Richardson.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Luke Prosser (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Callum Harriott with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 30'
    Theo Robinson (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 30'
    Foul by Tom Parkes (Exeter City).
  • 27'
    Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 27'
    Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).
  • 26'
    Attempt missed. Harry Pell (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
  • 25'
    Hand ball by Ryan Bowman (Exeter City).
  • 24'
    Foul by Theo Robinson (Colchester United).
  • 24'
    Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Offside, Exeter City. Ryan Bowman tries a through ball, but Nicky Ajose is caught offside.
  • 23'
    Offside, Exeter City. Jayden Richardson tries a through ball, but Nicky Ajose is caught offside.
  • 22'
    Offside, Colchester United. Ryan Jackson tries a through ball, but Luke Gambin is caught offside.
  • 20'
    Attempt blocked. Luke Prosser (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Robinson.
  • 19'
    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Tom Parkes.
  • 17'
    Foul by Ryan Jackson (Colchester United).
  • 17'
    Jayden Richardson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 16'
    Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
  • 16'
    Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Attempt saved. Harry Pell (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 8'
    Yellow Card
    Harry Pell (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 8'
    Randell Williams (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Foul by Harry Pell (Colchester United).
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Randell Williams with a cross following a corner.
  • 6'
    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Ryan Clampin.
  • 3'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Randell Williams.
  • 2'
    Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Pell with a headed pass.
  • 1'
    Attempt missed. Nicky Ajose (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicky Law.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.