Exeter City v Colchester United

Exeter City v Colchester UnitedSky Bet League Two at St James Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 4,745REF: D Handley
Exeter City
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Colchester United
- Match ends, Exeter City 0, Colchester United 0.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Exeter City 0, Colchester United 0.
- 90+5'Attempt saved. Archie Collins (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 90+4'Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
- 90+4'Attempt saved. Nicky Law (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jayden Richardson.
- 90+2'Foul by Archie Collins (Exeter City).
- 90+2'Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by Luke Prosser (Colchester United).
- 90+1'Alex Fisher (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Substitution, Colchester United. Luke Norris replaces Theo Robinson.
- 85'Attempt blocked. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwame Poku.
- 84'Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Aaron Martin.
- 83'Hand ball by Nicky Law (Exeter City).
- 81'Substitution, Colchester United. Ben Stevenson replaces Luke Gambin.
- 79'Attempt blocked. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 75'Attempt missed. Ryan Clampin (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 73'Attempt missed. Tom Parkes (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicky Law.
- 70'Substitution, Colchester United. Courtney Senior replaces Callum Harriott.
- 70'Substitution, Exeter City. Alex Fisher replaces Nicky Ajose.
- 69'Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Callum Harriott.
- 69'Attempt blocked. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Randell Williams.
- 68'Attempt blocked. Nicky Ajose (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 64'Foul by Nicky Law (Exeter City).
- 64'Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Attempt missed. Jayden Richardson (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicky Law.
- 57'Randell Williams (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 57'Foul by Ryan Jackson (Colchester United).
- 52'Attempt missed. Callum Harriott (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 52'Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Pell.
- 48'Ryan Clampin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Foul by Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City).
- 47'Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Aaron Martin.
- 46'Ryan Clampin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Foul by Nicky Ajose (Exeter City).
- 46'Attempt blocked. Callum Harriott (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwame Poku.
- 46'Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.
- 45'Second Half begins Exeter City 0, Colchester United 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Exeter City 0, Colchester United 0.
- 45+1'Ryan Clampin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+1'Foul by Randell Williams (Exeter City).
- 45'Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Clampin.
- 44'Callum Harriott (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Foul by Nicky Law (Exeter City).
- 40'Callum Harriott (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).
- 38'Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jake Taylor.
- 38'Attempt blocked. Callum Harriott (Colchester United) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
- 38'Attempt blocked. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Luke Gambin.
- 34'Brandon Comley (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 33'Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
- 33'Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Richardson.
- 30'Attempt missed. Luke Prosser (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Callum Harriott with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 30'Theo Robinson (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 30'Foul by Tom Parkes (Exeter City).
- 27'Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 27'Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).
- 26'Attempt missed. Harry Pell (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
- 25'Hand ball by Ryan Bowman (Exeter City).
- 24'Foul by Theo Robinson (Colchester United).
- 24'Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Offside, Exeter City. Ryan Bowman tries a through ball, but Nicky Ajose is caught offside.
- 23'Offside, Exeter City. Jayden Richardson tries a through ball, but Nicky Ajose is caught offside.
- 22'Offside, Colchester United. Ryan Jackson tries a through ball, but Luke Gambin is caught offside.
- 20'Attempt blocked. Luke Prosser (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Robinson.
- 19'Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Tom Parkes.
- 17'Foul by Ryan Jackson (Colchester United).
- 17'Jayden Richardson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16'Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
- 16'Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Attempt saved. Harry Pell (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 8'Harry Pell (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 8'Randell Williams (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Foul by Harry Pell (Colchester United).
- 7'Attempt missed. Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Randell Williams with a cross following a corner.
- 6'Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Ryan Clampin.
- 3'Attempt missed. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Randell Williams.
- 2'Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Pell with a headed pass.
- 1'Attempt missed. Nicky Ajose (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicky Law.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.