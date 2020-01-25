Leyton Orient v Newport County

Leyton Orient v Newport CountySky Bet League Two at Breyer Group Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 5,084REF: D Rock
Leyton Orient
Ryan Haynes 81' og
Ruel Sotiriou 89'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Newport County
Jamille Matt 90+5'
- Match ends, Leyton Orient 2, Newport County 1.
- 90+10'Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 2, Newport County 1.
- 90+9'Offside, Leyton Orient. Hector Kyprianou tries a through ball, but Conor Wilkinson is caught offside.
- 90+8'Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+7'Lee Angol (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+7'Foul by Mickey Demetriou (Newport County).
- 90+6'Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Daniel Happe.
- 90+5'Goal! Leyton Orient 2, Newport County 1. Jamille Matt (Newport County) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Robbie Willmott with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 90+4'Foul by Hector Kyprianou (Leyton Orient).
- 90+4'Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+3'Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces Ruel Sotiriou.
- 90+3'Substitution, Leyton Orient. Hector Kyprianou replaces Ousseynou Cissé.
- 90+2'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Mickey Demetriou.
- 89'Goal! Leyton Orient 2, Newport County 0. Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Josh Wright with a cross.
- 87'Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 87'Foul by Ryan Haynes (Newport County).
- 87'Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
- 86'Corner, Newport County. Conceded by James Brophy.
- 85'Offside, Leyton Orient. Craig Clay tries a through ball, but Lee Angol is caught offside.
- 85'Attempt missed. James Brophy (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Clay following a corner.
- 84'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Mark O'Brien.
- 84'Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).
- 84'Scot Bennett (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Substitution, Newport County. Padraig Amond replaces Ashley Baker.
- 81'Own Goal by Ryan Haynes, Newport County. Leyton Orient 1, Newport County 0.
- 80'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by George Nurse.
- 80'Attempt missed. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by George Marsh.
- 78'Substitution, Leyton Orient. Lee Angol replaces Jordan Maguire-Drew.
- 77'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Tom King.
- 76'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Josh Sheehan.
- 76'Jordan Green (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 76'James Brophy (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 76'Foul by Jordan Green (Newport County).
- 74'Attempt saved. Jamille Matt (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mickey Demetriou.
- 73'George Marsh (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Foul by George Nurse (Newport County).
- 72'Foul by Josh Wright (Leyton Orient).
- 72'Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 70'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Ryan Haynes.
- 69'Ousseynou Cissé (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).
- 68'Attempt missed. Jamille Matt (Newport County) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Robbie Willmott with a cross following a corner.
- 68'Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Josh Wright.
- 65'Substitution, Newport County. George Nurse replaces Matthew Dolan.
- 62'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Robbie Willmott.
- 61'Substitution, Newport County. Jordan Green replaces Tristan Abrahams.
- 60'Josh Wright (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).
- 58'Foul by Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient).
- 58'Ashley Baker (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jordan Maguire-Drew.
- 55'Attempt missed. Mark O'Brien (Newport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mickey Demetriou with a cross.
- 54'Attempt blocked. Jamille Matt (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Dolan with a cross.
- 53'Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Ousseynou Cissé.
- 52'Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (Leyton Orient).
- 52'Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Offside, Leyton Orient. George Marsh tries a through ball, but Conor Wilkinson is caught offside.
- 45'Second Half begins Leyton Orient 0, Newport County 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Newport County 0.
- 45+3'Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+3'Foul by Ashley Baker (Newport County).
- 45+2'Attempt missed. Jamille Matt (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Dolan with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 45+2'Foul by James Brophy (Leyton Orient).
- 45+2'Jamille Matt (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45'Offside, Leyton Orient. Ousseynou Cissé tries a through ball, but Josh Wright is caught offside.
- 38'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Ashley Baker.
- 37'Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Foul by Jamille Matt (Newport County).
- 34'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Tom King.
- 34'Attempt saved. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ousseynou Cissé.
- 31'Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 31'Foul by Mark O'Brien (Newport County).
- 29'Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Foul by Tristan Abrahams (Newport County).
- 26'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Tom King.
- 24'Foul by Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient).
- 24'Jamille Matt (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamille Matt.
- 22'Foul by Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient).
- 22'Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Tom King.
- 21'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Ashley Baker.
- 20'Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).
- 17'Attempt missed. James Brophy (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 17'Attempt blocked. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruel Sotiriou.
- 15'Attempt saved. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 14'Foul by Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient).
- 14'Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 13'Attempt missed. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ruel Sotiriou.
- 6'Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 6'Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).
- 4'Foul by Craig Clay (Leyton Orient).
- 4'Ryan Haynes (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.