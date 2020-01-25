Carlisle United v Walsall

Carlisle United v WalsallSky Bet League Two at Brunton Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 4,097REF: J Oldham
Carlisle United
Nick Anderton 21'
Ryan Loft 42'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0
Walsall
Mat Sadler 50'
- Match ends, Carlisle United 2, Walsall 1.
- 90+7'Second Half ends, Carlisle United 2, Walsall 1.
- 90+6'Attempt blocked. Nathan Sheron (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wesley McDonald.
- 90+5'Foul by Gethin Jones (Carlisle United).
- 90+5'Wesley McDonald (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+4'Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+4'Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
- 90+3'Foul by Nathan Sheron (Walsall).
- 90+3'Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Substitution, Carlisle United. Taylor Charters replaces Lewis Alessandra.
- 90'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Aaron Hayden.
- 89'Foul by Jack Iredale (Carlisle United).
- 89'Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 87'Offside, Carlisle United. Aaron Hayden tries a through ball, but Jack Iredale is caught offside.
- 86'Gethin Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
- 83'Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
- 82'Foul by Wesley McDonald (Walsall).
- 82'Jack Bridge (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 81'Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Foul by Danny Guthrie (Walsall).
- 81'Substitution, Carlisle United. Jack Iredale replaces Stefan Scougall because of an injury.
- 80'Mat Sadler (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United).
- 78'Substitution, Carlisle United. Jack Bridge replaces Ryan Loft.
- 75'Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
- 75'Hand ball by Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United).
- 74'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Aaron Hayden.
- 74'Attempt blocked. Jack Nolan (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elijah Adebayo.
- 71'Attempt missed. Josh Gordon (Walsall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Norman with a cross.
- 71'Substitution, Walsall. Jack Nolan replaces Rory Holden.
- 70'Josh Gordon (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Foul by Nick Anderton (Carlisle United).
- 69'Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Dan Scarr.
- 66'Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
- 65'Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
- 65'Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 64'Foul by Elliot Watt (Carlisle United).
- 64'Rory Holden (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 63'Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
- 62'Substitution, Walsall. Cameron Norman replaces James Clarke because of an injury.
- 60'Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
- 60'Nick Anderton (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58'Mat Sadler (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58'Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
- 57'Substitution, Walsall. Danny Guthrie replaces Liam Kinsella.
- 57'James Clarke (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Nick Anderton (Carlisle United).
- 56'Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Cameron Pring.
- 50'Goal! Carlisle United 2, Walsall 1. Mat Sadler (Walsall) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rory Holden with a cross following a corner.
- 50'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Gethin Jones.
- 49'Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
- 49'Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Carlisle United 2, Walsall 0.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Carlisle United 2, Walsall 0.
- 45+2'Attempt missed. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Elliot Watt following a set piece situation.
- 45+1'Hand ball by Rory Holden (Walsall).
- 45'Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Liam Roberts.
- 45'Attempt saved. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 45'Foul by Nathan Sheron (Walsall).
- 45'Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44'Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
- 42'Ryan Loft (Carlisle United) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Elliot Watt with a cross following a corner.
- 42'Goal! Carlisle United 2, Walsall 0. Ryan Loft (Carlisle United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliot Watt with a cross following a corner.
- 42'Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Liam Roberts.
- 42'Attempt saved. Ryan Loft (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra.
- 41'Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
- 41'Wesley McDonald (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Wesley McDonald (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 38'Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United).
- 38'Foul by Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United).
- 38'Nathan Sheron (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Byron Webster (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 35'Foul by Byron Webster (Carlisle United).
- 35'Elijah Adebayo (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 34'Michael Jones (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 33'Rory Holden (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
- 33'Attempt saved. Rory Holden (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wesley McDonald.
- 32'Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
- 32'James Clarke (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Elijah Adebayo.
- 31'Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Mat Sadler.
- 30'Hand ball by Elijah Adebayo (Walsall).
- 29'Attempt missed. Josh Gordon (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rory Holden.
- 28'Dan Scarr (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
- 27'Offside, Walsall. Liam Kinsella tries a through ball, but Josh Gordon is caught offside.
- 27'Attempt saved. Liam Kinsella (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wesley McDonald.
- 27'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Aaron Hayden.
- 26'Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 25'Byron Webster (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Walsall).
- 24'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Byron Webster.
- 24'Attempt blocked. Josh Gordon (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 24'Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
- 23'Foul by Elliot Watt (Carlisle United).
- 23'Elijah Adebayo (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Goal! Carlisle United 1, Walsall 0. Nick Anderton (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
- 21'Attempt blocked. Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Watt with a cross.
- 20'Foul by Cameron Pring (Walsall).
- 20'Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 20'Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rory Holden with a cross following a corner.
- 19'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Gethin Jones.
- 19'Offside, Carlisle United. Stefan Scougall tries a through ball, but Ryan Loft is caught offside.
- 18'Attempt blocked. Wesley McDonald (Walsall) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
- 17'Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 17'Foul by Gethin Jones (Carlisle United).
- 17'Wesley McDonald (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
- 13'Foul by Byron Webster (Carlisle United).
- 13'Elijah Adebayo (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 9'Attempt saved. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Jones.
- 8'Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 8'Foul by Mat Sadler (Walsall).
- 1'Rory Holden (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 1'Foul by Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.