Carlisle United v Walsall

Sky Bet League Two at Brunton Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 4,097REF: J Oldham

Carlisle United

Nick Anderton  21'
Ryan Loft  42'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0

Walsall

Mat Sadler  50'
  • FT
    Match ends, Carlisle United 2, Walsall 1.
  • 90+7'
    Second Half ends, Carlisle United 2, Walsall 1.
  • 90+6'
    Attempt blocked. Nathan Sheron (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wesley McDonald.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Gethin Jones (Carlisle United).
  • 90+5'
    Wesley McDonald (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+4'
    Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Nathan Sheron (Walsall).
  • 90+3'
    Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Carlisle United. Taylor Charters replaces Lewis Alessandra.
  • 90'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Aaron Hayden.
  • 89'
    Foul by Jack Iredale (Carlisle United).
  • 89'
    Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 87'
    Offside, Carlisle United. Aaron Hayden tries a through ball, but Jack Iredale is caught offside.
  • 86'
    Gethin Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
  • 83'
    Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
  • 82'
    Foul by Wesley McDonald (Walsall).
  • 82'
    Jack Bridge (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 81'
    Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Foul by Danny Guthrie (Walsall).
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Carlisle United. Jack Iredale replaces Stefan Scougall because of an injury.
  • 80'
    Mat Sadler (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Foul by Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United).
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Carlisle United. Jack Bridge replaces Ryan Loft.
  • 75'
    Yellow Card
    Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
  • 75'
    Hand ball by Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United).
  • 74'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Aaron Hayden.
  • 74'
    Attempt blocked. Jack Nolan (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elijah Adebayo.
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Josh Gordon (Walsall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Norman with a cross.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Walsall. Jack Nolan replaces Rory Holden.
  • 70'
    Josh Gordon (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Foul by Nick Anderton (Carlisle United).
  • 69'
    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Dan Scarr.
  • 66'
    Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
  • 65'
    Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
  • 65'
    Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 64'
    Foul by Elliot Watt (Carlisle United).
  • 64'
    Rory Holden (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 63'
    Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Walsall. Cameron Norman replaces James Clarke because of an injury.
  • 60'
    Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
  • 60'
    Nick Anderton (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 58'
    Mat Sadler (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 58'
    Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Walsall. Danny Guthrie replaces Liam Kinsella.
  • 57'
    James Clarke (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Nick Anderton (Carlisle United).
  • 56'
    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Cameron Pring.
  • 50'
    Goal
    Goal! Carlisle United 2, Walsall 1. Mat Sadler (Walsall) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rory Holden with a cross following a corner.
  • 50'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Gethin Jones.
  • 49'
    Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
  • 49'
    Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Carlisle United 2, Walsall 0.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, Carlisle United 2, Walsall 0.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt missed. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Elliot Watt following a set piece situation.
  • 45+1'
    Hand ball by Rory Holden (Walsall).
  • 45'
    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Liam Roberts.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 45'
    Foul by Nathan Sheron (Walsall).
  • 45'
    Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 44'
    Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
  • 42'
    Ryan Loft (Carlisle United) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Elliot Watt with a cross following a corner.
  • 42'
    Goal
    Goal! Carlisle United 2, Walsall 0. Ryan Loft (Carlisle United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliot Watt with a cross following a corner.
  • 42'
    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Liam Roberts.
  • 42'
    Attempt saved. Ryan Loft (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra.
  • 41'
    Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
  • 41'
    Wesley McDonald (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Wesley McDonald (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 38'
    Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United).
  • 38'
    Foul by Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United).
  • 38'
    Nathan Sheron (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Yellow Card
    Byron Webster (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 35'
    Foul by Byron Webster (Carlisle United).
  • 35'
    Elijah Adebayo (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 34'
    Yellow Card
    Michael Jones (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 33'
    Rory Holden (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
  • 33'
    Attempt saved. Rory Holden (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wesley McDonald.
  • 32'
    Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
  • 32'
    James Clarke (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Elijah Adebayo.
  • 31'
    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Mat Sadler.
  • 30'
    Hand ball by Elijah Adebayo (Walsall).
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Josh Gordon (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rory Holden.
  • 28'
    Dan Scarr (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).
  • 27'
    Offside, Walsall. Liam Kinsella tries a through ball, but Josh Gordon is caught offside.
  • 27'
    Attempt saved. Liam Kinsella (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wesley McDonald.
  • 27'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Aaron Hayden.
  • 26'
    Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 25'
    Byron Webster (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Walsall).
  • 24'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Byron Webster.
  • 24'
    Attempt blocked. Josh Gordon (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 24'
    Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
  • 23'
    Foul by Elliot Watt (Carlisle United).
  • 23'
    Elijah Adebayo (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Goal
    Goal! Carlisle United 1, Walsall 0. Nick Anderton (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
  • 21'
    Attempt blocked. Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Watt with a cross.
  • 20'
    Foul by Cameron Pring (Walsall).
  • 20'
    Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rory Holden with a cross following a corner.
  • 19'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Gethin Jones.
  • 19'
    Offside, Carlisle United. Stefan Scougall tries a through ball, but Ryan Loft is caught offside.
  • 18'
    Attempt blocked. Wesley McDonald (Walsall) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
  • 17'
    Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 17'
    Foul by Gethin Jones (Carlisle United).
  • 17'
    Wesley McDonald (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
  • 13'
    Foul by Byron Webster (Carlisle United).
  • 13'
    Elijah Adebayo (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 9'
    Attempt saved. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Jones.
  • 8'
    Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 8'
    Foul by Mat Sadler (Walsall).
  • 1'
    Rory Holden (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 1'
    Foul by Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.