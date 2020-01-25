Salford City v Oldham Athletic

Sky Bet League Two at Peninsula Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 3,646REF: J Smith

Salford City

Brandon Thomas-Asante  15'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0

Oldham Athletic

Danny L. Rowe  83'
  • FT
    Match ends, Salford City 1, Oldham Athletic 1.
  • 90+7'
    Second Half ends, Salford City 1, Oldham Athletic 1.
  • 90+6'
    Tom Elliott (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+6'
    Foul by Alex Iacovitti (Oldham Athletic).
  • 90+5'
    Attempt saved. Thomas Hamer (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Wheater with a headed pass.
  • 90+4'
    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt blocked. Zachary Dearnley (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rowe.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt blocked. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Craig Conway following a fast break.
  • 90'
    Yellow Card
    Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Hamer.
  • 89'
    Foul by Zachary Dearnley (Oldham Athletic).
  • 89'
    Michael O'Connor (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
  • 83'
    Goal
    Goal! Salford City 1, Oldham Athletic 1. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 80'
    Michael O'Connor (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic).
  • 79'
    Attempt missed. Jonny Smith (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iacovitti with a headed pass.
  • 75'
    Attempt saved. Craig Conway (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Andrade.
  • 74'
    Foul by Tom Elliott (Salford City).
  • 74'
    Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Gevaro Nepomuceno replaces Christian N'Guessan.
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Burgess.
  • 71'
    Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 71'
    Foul by David Wheater (Oldham Athletic).
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Christopher Missilou replaces Desire Segbe Azankpo.
  • 66'
    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Christian N'Guessan.
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibou Touray.
  • 64'
    Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 64'
    Foul by David Wheater (Oldham Athletic).
  • 61'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Zachary Dearnley replaces Mohammed Maouche.
  • 60'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Salford City. Tom Elliott replaces Adam Rooney.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Salford City. Craig Conway replaces Jake Jervis.
  • 59'
    Yellow Card
    Jack Baldwin (Salford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 58'
    Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 58'
    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Salford City).
  • 55'
    Michael O'Connor (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Foul by David Wheater (Oldham Athletic).
  • 51'
    Attempt missed. Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
  • 50'
    Foul by Bruno Andrade (Salford City).
  • 50'
    Alex Iacovitti (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 47'
    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Salford City 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Salford City 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Ibou Touray (Salford City).
  • 45+2'
    Jonny Smith (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Michael O'Connor (Salford City).
  • 45+1'
    Mohammed Maouche (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Foul by Jake Jervis (Salford City).
  • 45'
    Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Michael O'Connor (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Wiseman.
  • 43'
    Attempt blocked. Michael O'Connor (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 41'
    Hand ball by Zeus de la Paz (Oldham Athletic).
  • 41'
    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Zak Mills.
  • 39'
    Hand ball by Jake Jervis (Salford City).
  • 38'
    Attempt blocked. Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Wheater.
  • 38'
    Attempt blocked. David Wheater (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rowe with a headed pass.
  • 37'
    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Brandon Thomas-Asante.
  • 36'
    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
  • 36'
    Attempt blocked. Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rowe.
  • 35'
    Attempt saved. Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 26'
    Foul by Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic).
  • 26'
    Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Foul by Mohammed Maouche (Oldham Athletic).
  • 23'
    Foul by Michael O'Connor (Salford City).
  • 23'
    Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Offside, Salford City. Cameron Burgess tries a through ball, but Adam Rooney is caught offside.
  • 21'
    Attempt missed. Thomas Hamer (Oldham Athletic) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Smith with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 20'
    Foul by Michael O'Connor (Salford City).
  • 20'
    Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 18'
    Offside, Salford City. Jack Baldwin tries a through ball, but Brandon Thomas-Asante is caught offside.
  • 16'
    Yellow Card
    Mohammed Maouche (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
  • 15'
    Goal
    Goal! Salford City 1, Oldham Athletic 0. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) header from very close range to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
  • 15'
    Attempt saved. Adam Rooney (Salford City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 15'
    Penalty saved! Adam Rooney (Salford City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 15'
    Yellow Card
    Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 15'
    Penalty conceded by Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 15'
    Penalty Salford City. Adam Rooney draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 14'
    Attempt missed. Nathan Pond (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Andrade with a cross following a corner.
  • 14'
    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by David Wheater.
  • 13'
    Bruno Andrade (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 13'
    Foul by Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic).
  • 11'
    Attempt missed. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Wiseman.
  • 9'
    Attempt saved. Adam Rooney (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Wiseman with a cross.
  • 9'
    Foul by Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic).
  • 9'
    Adam Rooney (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 4'
    Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.