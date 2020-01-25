Salford City v Oldham Athletic

Salford City v Oldham AthleticSky Bet League Two at Peninsula Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 3,646REF: J Smith
Salford City
Brandon Thomas-Asante 15'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0
Oldham Athletic
Danny L. Rowe 83'
- Match ends, Salford City 1, Oldham Athletic 1.
- 90+7'Second Half ends, Salford City 1, Oldham Athletic 1.
- 90+6'Tom Elliott (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+6'Foul by Alex Iacovitti (Oldham Athletic).
- 90+5'Attempt saved. Thomas Hamer (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Wheater with a headed pass.
- 90+4'Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
- 90+4'Attempt blocked. Zachary Dearnley (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rowe.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 90+2'Attempt blocked. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 90'Attempt missed. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Craig Conway following a fast break.
- 90'Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 89'Attempt blocked. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 89'Attempt blocked. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Hamer.
- 89'Foul by Zachary Dearnley (Oldham Athletic).
- 89'Michael O'Connor (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
- 83'Goal! Salford City 1, Oldham Athletic 1. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 80'Michael O'Connor (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic).
- 79'Attempt missed. Jonny Smith (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iacovitti with a headed pass.
- 75'Attempt saved. Craig Conway (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Andrade.
- 74'Foul by Tom Elliott (Salford City).
- 74'Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Gevaro Nepomuceno replaces Christian N'Guessan.
- 73'Attempt missed. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Burgess.
- 71'Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 71'Foul by David Wheater (Oldham Athletic).
- 69'Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Christopher Missilou replaces Desire Segbe Azankpo.
- 66'Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Christian N'Guessan.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibou Touray.
- 64'Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 64'Foul by David Wheater (Oldham Athletic).
- 61'Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Zachary Dearnley replaces Mohammed Maouche.
- 60'Substitution, Salford City. Tom Elliott replaces Adam Rooney.
- 59'Substitution, Salford City. Craig Conway replaces Jake Jervis.
- 59'Jack Baldwin (Salford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 58'Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 58'Foul by Jack Baldwin (Salford City).
- 55'Michael O'Connor (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Foul by David Wheater (Oldham Athletic).
- 51'Attempt missed. Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
- 50'Foul by Bruno Andrade (Salford City).
- 50'Alex Iacovitti (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 47'Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.
- 45'Second Half begins Salford City 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Salford City 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
- 45+2'Foul by Ibou Touray (Salford City).
- 45+2'Jonny Smith (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45+1'Foul by Michael O'Connor (Salford City).
- 45+1'Mohammed Maouche (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Foul by Jake Jervis (Salford City).
- 45'Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 44'Attempt missed. Michael O'Connor (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Wiseman.
- 43'Attempt blocked. Michael O'Connor (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 41'Hand ball by Zeus de la Paz (Oldham Athletic).
- 41'Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Zak Mills.
- 39'Hand ball by Jake Jervis (Salford City).
- 38'Attempt blocked. Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Wheater.
- 38'Attempt blocked. David Wheater (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rowe with a headed pass.
- 37'Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Brandon Thomas-Asante.
- 36'Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
- 36'Attempt blocked. Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rowe.
- 35'Attempt saved. Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 26'Foul by Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic).
- 26'Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Foul by Mohammed Maouche (Oldham Athletic).
- 23'Foul by Michael O'Connor (Salford City).
- 23'Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Offside, Salford City. Cameron Burgess tries a through ball, but Adam Rooney is caught offside.
- 21'Attempt missed. Thomas Hamer (Oldham Athletic) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Smith with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 20'Foul by Michael O'Connor (Salford City).
- 20'Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 18'Offside, Salford City. Jack Baldwin tries a through ball, but Brandon Thomas-Asante is caught offside.
- 16'Mohammed Maouche (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
- 15'Goal! Salford City 1, Oldham Athletic 0. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) header from very close range to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
- 15'Attempt saved. Adam Rooney (Salford City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 15'Penalty saved! Adam Rooney (Salford City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
- 15'Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 15'Penalty conceded by Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 15'Penalty Salford City. Adam Rooney draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 14'Attempt missed. Nathan Pond (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Andrade with a cross following a corner.
- 14'Corner, Salford City. Conceded by David Wheater.
- 13'Bruno Andrade (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 13'Foul by Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic).
- 11'Attempt missed. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Wiseman.
- 9'Attempt saved. Adam Rooney (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Wiseman with a cross.
- 9'Foul by Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic).
- 9'Adam Rooney (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 4'Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.