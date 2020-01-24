Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers

Sky Bet League One at Stadium of Light
24-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 30,251REF: J Adcock

Sunderland

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Doncaster Rovers

  • FT
    Match ends, Sunderland 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Sunderland 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
  • 90+5'
    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Seny Timothy Dieng.
  • 90+5'
    Attempt saved. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 90+4'
    Kyle Lafferty (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 90+2'
    Attempt saved. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke O'Nien with a cross.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Max Watters replaces Niall Ennis.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
  • 87'
    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Matty Blair.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. James Coppinger replaces Jon Taylor because of an injury.
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 76'
    Attempt blocked. Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Matty Blair replaces Reece James because of an injury.
  • 73'
    Yellow Card
    Alim Ozturk (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sunderland. Duncan Watmore replaces Chris Maguire.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sunderland. Kyle Lafferty replaces Charlie Wyke.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) header from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Chris Maguire with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 69'
    Foul by Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 69'
    Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 66'
    Yellow Card
    Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 66'
    Denver Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 66'
    Foul by Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 62'
    Attempt blocked. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lynden Gooch.
  • 61'
    Foul by Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 61'
    Jordan Willis (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Reece James.
  • 59'
    Foul by Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 59'
    Denver Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 58'
    Foul by Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 58'
    Denver Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 58'
    Attempt blocked. Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke O'Nien.
  • 57'
    Hand ball by Reece James (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 56'
    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.
  • 56'
    Attempt missed. Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 56'
    Attempt saved. Madger Gomes (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Willis with a cross.
  • 54'
    Attempt blocked. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 54'
    Attempt blocked. George Dobson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 54'
    Hand ball by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
  • 53'
    Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 53'
    Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 50'
    Foul by Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 50'
    Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Reece James with a through ball.
  • 47'
    Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Jon Taylor tries a through ball, but Niall Ennis is caught offside.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Sunderland 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Sunderland 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
  • 45'
    Foul by Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 45'
    Max Power (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 43'
    Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Cameron John tries a through ball, but Reece James is caught offside.
  • 42'
    Foul by Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 42'
    Chris Maguire (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 42'
    Yellow Card
    Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
  • 41'
    Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
  • 40'
    Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 37'
    Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 37'
    Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).
  • 34'
    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.
  • 32'
    Attempt blocked. Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brad Halliday.
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 30'
    Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Alim Ozturk (Sunderland).
  • 28'
    Attempt missed. Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Niall Ennis.
  • 27'
    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Joe Wright.
  • 25'
    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.
  • 24'
    Foul by Cameron John (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 24'
    Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jon Taylor with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 22'
    Madger Gomes (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 22'
    Foul by Max Power (Sunderland).
  • 21'
    Attempt missed. Joel Lynch (Sunderland) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Maguire with a cross following a corner.
  • 20'
    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Reece James.
  • 15'
    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Willis.
  • 14'
    Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Benjamin Whiteman tries a through ball, but Niall Ennis is caught offside.
  • 1'
    Foul by Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 1'
    Alim Ozturk (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.