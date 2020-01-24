Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland v Doncaster RoversSky Bet League One at Stadium of Light
24-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 30,251REF: J Adcock
Sunderland
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Doncaster Rovers
- Match ends, Sunderland 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Sunderland 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
- 90+5'Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Seny Timothy Dieng.
- 90+5'Attempt saved. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 90+4'Kyle Lafferty (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+4'Foul by Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers).
- 90+2'Attempt saved. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke O'Nien with a cross.
- 88'Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Max Watters replaces Niall Ennis.
- 88'Attempt missed. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 87'Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Matty Blair.
- 83'Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. James Coppinger replaces Jon Taylor because of an injury.
- 77'Attempt saved. Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 76'Attempt blocked. Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
- 75'Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Matty Blair replaces Reece James because of an injury.
- 73'Alim Ozturk (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
- 72'Substitution, Sunderland. Duncan Watmore replaces Chris Maguire.
- 72'Substitution, Sunderland. Kyle Lafferty replaces Charlie Wyke.
- 70'Attempt missed. Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) header from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Chris Maguire with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 69'Foul by Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers).
- 69'Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 66'Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 66'Denver Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 66'Foul by Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers).
- 62'Attempt blocked. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lynden Gooch.
- 61'Foul by Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers).
- 61'Jordan Willis (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Reece James.
- 59'Foul by Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers).
- 59'Denver Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 58'Foul by Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers).
- 58'Denver Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 58'Attempt blocked. Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke O'Nien.
- 57'Hand ball by Reece James (Doncaster Rovers).
- 56'Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.
- 56'Attempt missed. Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 56'Attempt saved. Madger Gomes (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 54'Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Willis with a cross.
- 54'Attempt blocked. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 54'Attempt blocked. George Dobson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 54'Hand ball by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
- 53'Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers).
- 53'Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 50'Foul by Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers).
- 50'Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 49'Attempt missed. Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Reece James with a through ball.
- 47'Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Jon Taylor tries a through ball, but Niall Ennis is caught offside.
- 45'Second Half begins Sunderland 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Sunderland 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
- 45'Foul by Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers).
- 45'Max Power (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 43'Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Cameron John tries a through ball, but Reece James is caught offside.
- 42'Foul by Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers).
- 42'Chris Maguire (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
- 41'Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
- 40'Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 37'Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 37'Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).
- 34'Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.
- 32'Attempt blocked. Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brad Halliday.
- 32'Attempt missed. Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 30'Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30'Foul by Alim Ozturk (Sunderland).
- 28'Attempt missed. Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Niall Ennis.
- 27'Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Joe Wright.
- 25'Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.
- 24'Foul by Cameron John (Doncaster Rovers).
- 24'Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Attempt missed. Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jon Taylor with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 22'Madger Gomes (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 22'Foul by Max Power (Sunderland).
- 21'Attempt missed. Joel Lynch (Sunderland) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Maguire with a cross following a corner.
- 20'Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Reece James.
- 15'Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Willis.
- 14'Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Benjamin Whiteman tries a through ball, but Niall Ennis is caught offside.
- 1'Foul by Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers).
- 1'Alim Ozturk (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.