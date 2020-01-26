FC Groningen v Ajax

FC Groningen v AjaxDutch Eredivisie at Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadion
26-01-2020KO:13:30ATT: 22,315REF: J Manschot
FC Groningen
Kaj Sierhuis 16'
Ramon-Pascal Lundqvist 52'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0
Ajax
Donny van de Beek 72'
- Match ends, FC Groningen 2, Ajax 1.
- 90+5'Donny van de Beek (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, FC Groningen 2, Ajax 1.
- 90+2'Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Bart van Hintum.
- 90+2'Lassina Traoré (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
- 90'Corner, FC Groningen. Conceded by Joël Veltman.
- 90'Corner, FC Groningen. Conceded by Sergiño Dest.
- 89'Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 87'Attempt missed. Ahmed El Messaoudi (FC Groningen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ajdin Hrustic with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 87'Foul by Sergiño Dest (Ajax).
- 87'Ajdin Hrustic (FC Groningen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 86'Substitution, Ajax. Klaas Jan Huntelaar replaces Lisandro Martínez.
- 86'Substitution, FC Groningen. Ajdin Hrustic replaces Sam Schreck.
- 83'Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Ahmed El Messaoudi.
- 79'Substitution, FC Groningen. Ahmed El Messaoudi replaces Kaj Sierhuis.
- 78'Attempt missed. Lassina Traoré (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez with a cross.
- 77'Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 77'Ryan Babel (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 77'Foul by Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen).
- 76'Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carel Eiting.
- 74'Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 74'Foul by Bart van Hintum (FC Groningen).
- 74'Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Goal! FC Groningen 2, Ajax 1. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Carel Eiting (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.
- 71'Joël Veltman (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 71'Foul by Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen).
- 69'Substitution, FC Groningen. Samir Memisevic replaces Ramon Pascal Lundqvist.
- 68'Quincy Promes (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 68'Foul by Azor Matusiwa (FC Groningen).
- 67'Attempt missed. Carel Eiting (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Babel.
- 65'Attempt missed. Ryan Babel (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
- 64'Attempt saved. Ryan Babel (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 64'Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lassina Traoré.
- 60'Corner, FC Groningen. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.
- 59'Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Deyovaisio Zeefuik.
- 59'Substitution, Ajax. Lassina Traoré replaces Siem de Jong.
- 59'Substitution, Ajax. Carel Eiting replaces Ryan Gravenberch.
- 58'Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 58'Foul by Azor Matusiwa (FC Groningen).
- 56'Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card.
- 55'Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
- 55'Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 54'Hand ball by Ryan Babel (Ajax).
- 54'Attempt blocked. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Siem de Jong.
- 52'Goal! FC Groningen 2, Ajax 0. Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Schreck.
- 50'Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Deyovaisio Zeefuik.
- 45'Second Half begins FC Groningen 1, Ajax 0.
- 45+5'First Half ends, FC Groningen 1, Ajax 0.
- 45+2'Attempt missed. Joel Asoro (FC Groningen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 45+1'Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Bart van Hintum.
- 45+1'Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.
- 44'Foul by Ryan Babel (Ajax).
- 44'Deyovaisio Zeefuik (FC Groningen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 43'Attempt blocked. Azor Matusiwa (FC Groningen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 39'Attempt saved. Bart van Hintum (FC Groningen) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 38'Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 38'Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
- 38'Joel Asoro (FC Groningen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 33'Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Foul by Joel Asoro (FC Groningen).
- 33'Foul by Siem de Jong (Ajax).
- 33'Deyovaisio Zeefuik (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Attempt missed. Siem de Jong (Ajax) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Quincy Promes with a cross following a corner.
- 32'Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Django Warmerdam.
- 31'Siem de Jong (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 31'Foul by Mike te Wierik (FC Groningen).
- 29'Attempt missed. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 28'Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 28'Foul by Bart van Hintum (FC Groningen).
- 27'Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 27'Foul by Bart van Hintum (FC Groningen).
- 26'Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Foul by Joel Asoro (FC Groningen).
- 25'Attempt saved. Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Asoro.
- 24'Corner, FC Groningen. Conceded by Siem de Jong.
- 20'Offside, Ajax. Nicolás Tagliafico tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.
- 18'Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
- 18'Daniël van Kaam (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 18'Foul by Daniël van Kaam (FC Groningen).
- 16'Goal! FC Groningen 1, Ajax 0. Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
- 16'Attempt saved. Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Django Warmerdam with a through ball.
- 14'Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
- 14'Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Foul by Django Warmerdam (FC Groningen).
- 14'Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 11'Hand ball by Ryan Babel (Ajax).
- 10'Azor Matusiwa (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 10'Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).
- 7'Attempt missed. Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniël van Kaam with a cross.
- 6'Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).
- 6'Azor Matusiwa (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 2'Foul by Sam Schreck (FC Groningen).
- 1'Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.