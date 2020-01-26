FC Groningen v Ajax

Dutch Eredivisie at Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadion
26-01-2020KO:13:30ATT: 22,315REF: J Manschot

FC Groningen

Kaj Sierhuis  16'
Ramon-Pascal Lundqvist  52'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0

Ajax

Donny van de Beek  72'
  • FT
    Match ends, FC Groningen 2, Ajax 1.
  • 90+5'
    Yellow Card
    Donny van de Beek (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, FC Groningen 2, Ajax 1.
  • 90+2'
    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Bart van Hintum.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Lassina Traoré (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90'
    Corner, FC Groningen. Conceded by Joël Veltman.
  • 90'
    Corner, FC Groningen. Conceded by Sergiño Dest.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Ahmed El Messaoudi (FC Groningen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ajdin Hrustic with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 87'
    Foul by Sergiño Dest (Ajax).
  • 87'
    Ajdin Hrustic (FC Groningen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ajax. Klaas Jan Huntelaar replaces Lisandro Martínez.
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Groningen. Ajdin Hrustic replaces Sam Schreck.
  • 83'
    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Ahmed El Messaoudi.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Groningen. Ahmed El Messaoudi replaces Kaj Sierhuis.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Lassina Traoré (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez with a cross.
  • 77'
    Yellow Card
    Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 77'
    Ryan Babel (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen).
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carel Eiting.
  • 74'
    Yellow Card
    Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 74'
    Foul by Bart van Hintum (FC Groningen).
  • 74'
    Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Goal
    Goal! FC Groningen 2, Ajax 1. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Carel Eiting (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.
  • 71'
    Joël Veltman (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 71'
    Foul by Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen).
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Groningen. Samir Memisevic replaces Ramon Pascal Lundqvist.
  • 68'
    Quincy Promes (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 68'
    Foul by Azor Matusiwa (FC Groningen).
  • 67'
    Attempt missed. Carel Eiting (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Babel.
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Babel (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
  • 64'
    Attempt saved. Ryan Babel (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 64'
    Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lassina Traoré.
  • 60'
    Corner, FC Groningen. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.
  • 59'
    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Deyovaisio Zeefuik.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ajax. Lassina Traoré replaces Siem de Jong.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ajax. Carel Eiting replaces Ryan Gravenberch.
  • 58'
    Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 58'
    Foul by Azor Matusiwa (FC Groningen).
  • 56'
    Yellow Card
    Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card.
  • 55'
    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
  • 55'
    Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 54'
    Hand ball by Ryan Babel (Ajax).
  • 54'
    Attempt blocked. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Siem de Jong.
  • 52'
    Goal
    Goal! FC Groningen 2, Ajax 0. Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Schreck.
  • 50'
    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Deyovaisio Zeefuik.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins FC Groningen 1, Ajax 0.
  • 45+5'
    HT
    First Half ends, FC Groningen 1, Ajax 0.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt missed. Joel Asoro (FC Groningen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Bart van Hintum.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.
  • 44'
    Foul by Ryan Babel (Ajax).
  • 44'
    Deyovaisio Zeefuik (FC Groningen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 43'
    Attempt blocked. Azor Matusiwa (FC Groningen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 39'
    Attempt saved. Bart van Hintum (FC Groningen) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 38'
    Yellow Card
    Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 38'
    Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
  • 38'
    Joel Asoro (FC Groningen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 33'
    Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Joel Asoro (FC Groningen).
  • 33'
    Foul by Siem de Jong (Ajax).
  • 33'
    Deyovaisio Zeefuik (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Siem de Jong (Ajax) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Quincy Promes with a cross following a corner.
  • 32'
    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Django Warmerdam.
  • 31'
    Siem de Jong (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Mike te Wierik (FC Groningen).
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 28'
    Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Bart van Hintum (FC Groningen).
  • 27'
    Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Bart van Hintum (FC Groningen).
  • 26'
    Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Foul by Joel Asoro (FC Groningen).
  • 25'
    Attempt saved. Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Asoro.
  • 24'
    Corner, FC Groningen. Conceded by Siem de Jong.
  • 20'
    Offside, Ajax. Nicolás Tagliafico tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.
  • 18'
    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
  • 18'
    Daniël van Kaam (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Daniël van Kaam (FC Groningen).
  • 16'
    Goal
    Goal! FC Groningen 1, Ajax 0. Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
  • 16'
    Attempt saved. Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Django Warmerdam with a through ball.
  • 14'
    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
  • 14'
    Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Django Warmerdam (FC Groningen).
  • 14'
    Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 11'
    Hand ball by Ryan Babel (Ajax).
  • 10'
    Azor Matusiwa (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniël van Kaam with a cross.
  • 6'
    Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).
  • 6'
    Azor Matusiwa (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Sam Schreck (FC Groningen).
  • 1'
    Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.