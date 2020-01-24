FC Utrecht v ADO Den Haag

FC Utrecht v ADO Den HaagDutch Eredivisie at Stadion Galgenwaard
24-01-2020KO:19:00ATT: 17,319REF: B Nijhuis
FC Utrecht
Kristoffer Peterson 14'
Sean Klaiber 53', 84'
Gyrano Kerk 74'
4 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0
ADO Den Haag
- Match ends, FC Utrecht 4, ADO Den Haag 0.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, FC Utrecht 4, ADO Den Haag 0.
- 90+2'Corner, ADO Den Haag. Conceded by Jeroen Zoet.
- 90+2'Penalty saved! John Goossens (ADO Den Haag) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
- 90+1'Penalty conceded by Tommy St. Jago (FC Utrecht) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 90+1'Penalty ADO Den Haag. Lex Immers draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Jean-Christophe Bahebeck (FC Utrecht) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
- 90'Jean-Christophe Bahebeck (FC Utrecht) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
- 89'Sam Stubbs (ADO Den Haag) is shown the yellow card.
- 89'Shaquille Pinas (ADO Den Haag) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 89'Jean-Christophe Bahebeck (FC Utrecht) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 89'Foul by Shaquille Pinas (ADO Den Haag).
- 88'Substitution, ADO Den Haag. Aaron Meijers replaces George Thomas.
- 86'Substitution, FC Utrecht. Tommy St. Jago replaces Urby Emanuelson.
- 84'Goal! FC Utrecht 4, ADO Den Haag 0. Sean Klaiber (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Simon Gustafson.
- 84'Hand ball by Mick van Buren (ADO Den Haag).
- 84'Attempt blocked. John Goossens (ADO Den Haag) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 82'Offside, ADO Den Haag. John Goossens tries a through ball, but Lex Immers is caught offside.
- 79'Attempt missed. Simon Gustafson (FC Utrecht) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sander van de Streek.
- 77'Corner, FC Utrecht. Conceded by Shaquille Pinas.
- 77'Attempt blocked. Vaclav Cerny (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sander van de Streek.
- 75'Substitution, FC Utrecht. Vaclav Cerny replaces Gyrano Kerk.
- 74'Goal! FC Utrecht 3, ADO Den Haag 0. Gyrano Kerk (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Christophe Bahebeck with a through ball following a fast break.
- 68'Substitution, FC Utrecht. Jean-Christophe Bahebeck replaces Kristoffer Peterson.
- 68'Substitution, ADO Den Haag. Mick van Buren replaces Danny Bakker.
- 63'Attempt saved. John Goossens (ADO Den Haag) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Bakker.
- 60'Tudor Baluta (ADO Den Haag) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 60'Simon Gustafson (FC Utrecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Tudor Baluta (ADO Den Haag).
- 57'Foul by Simon Gustafson (FC Utrecht).
- 57'Tudor Baluta (ADO Den Haag) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 55'Corner, ADO Den Haag. Conceded by Simon Gustafson.
- 53'Goal! FC Utrecht 2, ADO Den Haag 0. Sean Klaiber (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Simon Gustafson following a corner.
- 52'Corner, FC Utrecht. Conceded by Shaquille Pinas.
- 50'Offside, ADO Den Haag. George Thomas tries a through ball, but Lex Immers is caught offside.
- 48'Corner, ADO Den Haag. Conceded by Justin Hoogma.
- 48'Attempt blocked. Tudor Baluta (ADO Den Haag) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 45'Substitution, ADO Den Haag. Erik Falkenburg replaces Crysencio Summerville.
- 45'Second Half begins FC Utrecht 1, ADO Den Haag 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, FC Utrecht 1, ADO Den Haag 0.
- 45+1'Corner, FC Utrecht. Conceded by John Goossens.
- 45'Corner, FC Utrecht. Conceded by Dion Malone.
- 43'Corner, FC Utrecht. Conceded by Laurens De Bock.
- 42'Corner, FC Utrecht. Conceded by John Goossens.
- 39'Corner, ADO Den Haag. Conceded by Leon Guwara.
- 37'Corner, ADO Den Haag. Conceded by Mark van der Maarel.
- 37'Foul by Kristoffer Peterson (FC Utrecht).
- 37'Dion Malone (ADO Den Haag) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 36'Attempt missed. Gyrano Kerk (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sander van de Streek following a fast break.
- 33'Corner, FC Utrecht. Conceded by Dion Malone.
- 32'Corner, FC Utrecht. Conceded by Laurens De Bock.
- 32'Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Peterson (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Gustafson.
- 24'Corner, FC Utrecht. Conceded by Dion Malone.
- 21'Corner, ADO Den Haag. Conceded by Kristoffer Peterson.
- 18'Attempt missed. Kristoffer Peterson (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Urby Emanuelson.
- 14'Goal! FC Utrecht 1, ADO Den Haag 0. Kristoffer Peterson (FC Utrecht) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Urby Emanuelson with a through ball.
- 13'Offside, ADO Den Haag. George Thomas tries a through ball, but Lex Immers is caught offside.
- 12'Attempt blocked. Simon Gustafson (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 12'Attempt blocked. Issah Abass (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Gyrano Kerk.
- 7'Corner, FC Utrecht. Conceded by John Goossens.
- 4'Attempt missed. Issah Abass (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leon Guwara.
- 3'Corner, FC Utrecht. Conceded by Shaquille Pinas.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.