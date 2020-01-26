Vitesse v FC Emmen

Dutch Eredivisie at GelreDome
26-01-2020KO:11:15ATT: 13,265REF: M Nagtegaal

Vitesse

Bryan Linssen  19'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0

FC Emmen

Michael de Leeuw  58'
  • FT
    Match ends, Vitesse 1, FC Emmen 1.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Vitesse 1, FC Emmen 1.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Danilho Doekhi (Vitesse).
  • 90+3'
    Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Tim Matavz (Vitesse) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Max Clark with a cross.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Bryan Linssen (Vitesse).
  • 90+2'
    Hilal Ben Moussa (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+1'
    Sergio Peña (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Hand ball by Matús Bero (Vitesse).
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 86'
    Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Lorenzo Burnet.
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Navarone Foor with a cross.
  • 85'
    Julian Lelieveld (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Jafar Arias (FC Emmen).
  • 85'
    Foul by Bryan Linssen (Vitesse).
  • 85'
    Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Oussama Tannane with a cross following a corner.
  • 83'
    Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Glenn Bijl.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Glenn Bijl with a cross.
  • 81'
    Attempt saved. Matús Bero (Vitesse) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Navarone Foor.
  • 78'
    Foul by Bryan Linssen (Vitesse).
  • 78'
    Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Tim Matavz (Vitesse) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Clark with a cross.
  • 77'
    Foul by Oussama Tannane (Vitesse).
  • 77'
    Michael Heylen (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Danilho Doekhi (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matús Bero.
  • 75'
    Oussama Tannane (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Hilal Ben Moussa (FC Emmen).
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Emmen. Robbert de Vos replaces Marko Kolar.
  • 73'
    Armando Obispo (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Jafar Arias (FC Emmen).
  • 72'
    Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Dennis Telgenkamp.
  • 72'
    Attempt saved. Armando Obispo (Vitesse) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oussama Tannane with a cross.
  • 72'
    Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Miguel Araujo.
  • 70'
    Attempt blocked. Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 69'
    Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Hilal Ben Moussa.
  • 67'
    Navarone Foor (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 67'
    Foul by Hilal Ben Moussa (FC Emmen).
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Oussama Tannane (Vitesse) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
  • 61'
    Offside, FC Emmen. Sergio Peña tries a through ball, but Jafar Arias is caught offside.
  • 59'
    VAR Decision: Goal Vitesse 1-1 FC Emmen (Michael de Leeuw).
  • 58'
    Offside, FC Emmen. Marko Kolar tries a through ball, but Michael de Leeuw is caught offside.
  • 58'
    Goal
    Goal! Vitesse 1, FC Emmen 1. Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
  • 58'
    Attempt saved. Marko Kolar (FC Emmen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 58'
    Attempt blocked. Glenn Bijl (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Kolar.
  • 58'
    Attempt saved. Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Navarone Foor.
  • 56'
    Yellow Card
    Lorenzo Burnet (FC Emmen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 56'
    Foul by Lorenzo Burnet (FC Emmen).
  • 56'
    Julian Lelieveld (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 54'
    Foul by Tim Matavz (Vitesse).
  • 54'
    Glenn Bijl (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen) hits the left post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Burnet.
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Oussama Tannane (Vitesse) left footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
  • 52'
    Julian Lelieveld (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 52'
    Foul by Michael Chacón (FC Emmen).
  • 52'
    Attempt saved. Lorenzo Burnet (FC Emmen) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glenn Bijl with a cross.
  • 51'
    Foul by Oussama Tannane (Vitesse).
  • 51'
    Lorenzo Burnet (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Attempt missed. Marko Kolar (FC Emmen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Bijl.
  • 48'
    Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Sergio Peña.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Vitesse 1, FC Emmen 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Emmen. Hilal Ben Moussa replaces Tom Hiariej.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Vitesse 1, FC Emmen 0.
  • 45+2'
    Yellow Card
    Sergio Peña (FC Emmen) is shown the yellow card.
  • 45+2'
    Yellow Card
    Oussama Tannane (Vitesse) is shown the yellow card.
  • 45'
    Corner, FC Emmen. Conceded by Bryan Linssen.
  • 44'
    Foul by Matús Bero (Vitesse).
  • 44'
    Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Attempt blocked. Oussama Tannane (Vitesse) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matús Bero.
  • 44'
    Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Michael Heylen.
  • 42'
    Foul by Tim Matavz (Vitesse).
  • 42'
    Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 41'
    Foul by Armando Obispo (Vitesse).
  • 41'
    Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Emmen. Jafar Arias replaces Nikolai Laursen.
  • 35'
    Yellow Card
    Matús Bero (Vitesse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 34'
    Foul by Matús Bero (Vitesse).
  • 34'
    Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Max Clark (Vitesse).
  • 33'
    Nikolai Laursen (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Offside, Vitesse. Bryan Linssen tries a through ball, but Tim Matavz is caught offside.
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Michael Chacón (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Peña.
  • 26'
    Attempt missed. Nikolai Laursen (FC Emmen) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael de Leeuw.
  • 24'
    Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Glenn Bijl.
  • 21'
    Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Michael Chacón (FC Emmen).
  • 19'
    Goal
    Goal! Vitesse 1, FC Emmen 0. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Navarone Foor with a through ball.
  • 16'
    Corner, FC Emmen. Conceded by Armando Obispo.
  • 16'
    Foul by Matús Bero (Vitesse).
  • 16'
    Sergio Peña (FC Emmen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 15'
    Attempt blocked. Miguel Araujo (FC Emmen) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Peña with a cross.
  • 15'
    Corner, FC Emmen. Conceded by Julian Lelieveld.
  • 13'
    Attempt missed. Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tim Matavz with a headed pass.
  • 11'
    Foul by Oussama Tannane (Vitesse).
  • 11'
    Michael Chacón (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Attempt missed. Max Clark (Vitesse) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
  • 10'
    Attempt blocked. Max Clark (Vitesse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilho Doekhi.
  • 9'
    Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Miguel Araujo.
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matús Bero.
  • 6'
    Foul by Oussama Tannane (Vitesse).
  • 6'
    Lorenzo Burnet (FC Emmen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 3'
    Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Dennis Telgenkamp.
  • 3'
    Attempt saved. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Riechedly Bazoer.
  • 1'
    Remko Pasveer (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Foul by Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.