Vitesse v FC Emmen

Vitesse v FC EmmenDutch Eredivisie at GelreDome
26-01-2020KO:11:15ATT: 13,265REF: M Nagtegaal
Vitesse
Bryan Linssen 19'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0
FC Emmen
Michael de Leeuw 58'
- Match ends, Vitesse 1, FC Emmen 1.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Vitesse 1, FC Emmen 1.
- 90+3'Foul by Danilho Doekhi (Vitesse).
- 90+3'Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Tim Matavz (Vitesse) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Max Clark with a cross.
- 90+2'Foul by Bryan Linssen (Vitesse).
- 90+2'Hilal Ben Moussa (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+1'Sergio Peña (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Hand ball by Matús Bero (Vitesse).
- 86'Attempt blocked. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 86'Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Lorenzo Burnet.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Navarone Foor with a cross.
- 85'Julian Lelieveld (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Foul by Jafar Arias (FC Emmen).
- 85'Foul by Bryan Linssen (Vitesse).
- 85'Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Attempt missed. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Oussama Tannane with a cross following a corner.
- 83'Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Glenn Bijl.
- 82'Attempt missed. Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Glenn Bijl with a cross.
- 81'Attempt saved. Matús Bero (Vitesse) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Navarone Foor.
- 78'Foul by Bryan Linssen (Vitesse).
- 78'Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 78'Attempt missed. Tim Matavz (Vitesse) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Clark with a cross.
- 77'Foul by Oussama Tannane (Vitesse).
- 77'Michael Heylen (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Attempt missed. Danilho Doekhi (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matús Bero.
- 75'Oussama Tannane (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Hilal Ben Moussa (FC Emmen).
- 74'Substitution, FC Emmen. Robbert de Vos replaces Marko Kolar.
- 73'Armando Obispo (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Foul by Jafar Arias (FC Emmen).
- 72'Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Dennis Telgenkamp.
- 72'Attempt saved. Armando Obispo (Vitesse) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oussama Tannane with a cross.
- 72'Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Miguel Araujo.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 69'Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Hilal Ben Moussa.
- 67'Navarone Foor (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 67'Foul by Hilal Ben Moussa (FC Emmen).
- 66'Attempt missed. Oussama Tannane (Vitesse) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
- 61'Offside, FC Emmen. Sergio Peña tries a through ball, but Jafar Arias is caught offside.
- 59'VAR Decision: Goal Vitesse 1-1 FC Emmen (Michael de Leeuw).
- 58'Offside, FC Emmen. Marko Kolar tries a through ball, but Michael de Leeuw is caught offside.
- 58'Goal! Vitesse 1, FC Emmen 1. Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
- 58'Attempt saved. Marko Kolar (FC Emmen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 58'Attempt blocked. Glenn Bijl (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Kolar.
- 58'Attempt saved. Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Navarone Foor.
- 56'Lorenzo Burnet (FC Emmen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 56'Foul by Lorenzo Burnet (FC Emmen).
- 56'Julian Lelieveld (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 54'Foul by Tim Matavz (Vitesse).
- 54'Glenn Bijl (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen) hits the left post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Burnet.
- 53'Attempt missed. Oussama Tannane (Vitesse) left footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
- 52'Julian Lelieveld (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 52'Foul by Michael Chacón (FC Emmen).
- 52'Attempt saved. Lorenzo Burnet (FC Emmen) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glenn Bijl with a cross.
- 51'Foul by Oussama Tannane (Vitesse).
- 51'Lorenzo Burnet (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Attempt missed. Marko Kolar (FC Emmen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Bijl.
- 48'Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Sergio Peña.
- 45'Second Half begins Vitesse 1, FC Emmen 0.
- 45'Substitution, FC Emmen. Hilal Ben Moussa replaces Tom Hiariej.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Vitesse 1, FC Emmen 0.
- 45+2'Sergio Peña (FC Emmen) is shown the yellow card.
- 45+2'Oussama Tannane (Vitesse) is shown the yellow card.
- 45'Corner, FC Emmen. Conceded by Bryan Linssen.
- 44'Foul by Matús Bero (Vitesse).
- 44'Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Attempt blocked. Oussama Tannane (Vitesse) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matús Bero.
- 44'Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Michael Heylen.
- 42'Foul by Tim Matavz (Vitesse).
- 42'Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Foul by Armando Obispo (Vitesse).
- 41'Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Substitution, FC Emmen. Jafar Arias replaces Nikolai Laursen.
- 35'Matús Bero (Vitesse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 34'Foul by Matús Bero (Vitesse).
- 34'Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 33'Foul by Max Clark (Vitesse).
- 33'Nikolai Laursen (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Offside, Vitesse. Bryan Linssen tries a through ball, but Tim Matavz is caught offside.
- 29'Attempt missed. Michael Chacón (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Peña.
- 26'Attempt missed. Nikolai Laursen (FC Emmen) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael de Leeuw.
- 24'Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Glenn Bijl.
- 21'Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Foul by Michael Chacón (FC Emmen).
- 19'Goal! Vitesse 1, FC Emmen 0. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Navarone Foor with a through ball.
- 16'Corner, FC Emmen. Conceded by Armando Obispo.
- 16'Foul by Matús Bero (Vitesse).
- 16'Sergio Peña (FC Emmen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 15'Attempt blocked. Miguel Araujo (FC Emmen) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Peña with a cross.
- 15'Corner, FC Emmen. Conceded by Julian Lelieveld.
- 13'Attempt missed. Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tim Matavz with a headed pass.
- 11'Foul by Oussama Tannane (Vitesse).
- 11'Michael Chacón (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Attempt missed. Max Clark (Vitesse) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
- 10'Attempt blocked. Max Clark (Vitesse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilho Doekhi.
- 9'Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Miguel Araujo.
- 7'Attempt missed. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matús Bero.
- 6'Foul by Oussama Tannane (Vitesse).
- 6'Lorenzo Burnet (FC Emmen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 3'Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Dennis Telgenkamp.
- 3'Attempt saved. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Riechedly Bazoer.
- 1'Remko Pasveer (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Foul by Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.