Nice v Rennes

Nice v RennesFrench Ligue 1 at Allianz Riviera
24-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 15,199REF: H Ben El Hadj
Nice
Kasper Dolberg 47'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Rennes
Flavien Tait 81'
- Match ends, Nice 1, Rennes 1.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Nice 1, Rennes 1.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Ounas with a cross.
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 90'Kasper Dolberg (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90'Foul by Jeremy Gelin (Rennes).
- 88'Danilo (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 88'Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
- 87'Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 87'Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes).
- 86'Attempt saved. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Claude Maurice.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Ounas.
- 85'Attempt missed. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Ounas.
- 85'Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Ounas with a cross.
- 83'Attempt missed. Flavien Tait (Rennes) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha.
- 83'Attempt missed. Raphinha (Rennes) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jérémy Morel with a cross.
- 81'Goal! Nice 1, Rennes 1. Flavien Tait (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
- 81'Attempt blocked. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sacha Boey with a cross.
- 80'Attempt missed. Jeremy Gelin (Rennes) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Jérémy Morel following a corner.
- 80'Attempt missed. Jérémy Morel (Rennes) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
- 79'Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Wylan Cyprien.
- 79'Attempt blocked. Yann Gboho (Rennes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Flavien Tait.
- 77'Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Nice).
- 77'Jeremy Gelin (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 76'Substitution, Rennes. Yann Gboho replaces Adrien Hunou.
- 74'Substitution, Nice. Stanley N'Soki replaces Malang Sarr.
- 74'Substitution, Nice. Ignatius Ganago replaces Myziane Maolida.
- 72'Foul by Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice).
- 72'Flavien Tait (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 71'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Jeremy Gelin.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Ounas.
- 70'Offside, Rennes. Raphinha tries a through ball, but Adrien Hunou is caught offside.
- 70'Raphinha (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
- 69'Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Walter Benítez.
- 69'Attempt saved. Jérémy Morel (Rennes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Flavien Tait.
- 68'Attempt missed. Sacha Boey (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by M'Baye Niang.
- 68'Attempt blocked. Jérémy Morel (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 67'Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
- 67'Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Kasper Dolberg.
- 66'Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Dante.
- 65'James Lea Siliki (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 65'Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
- 64'Attempt missed. James Lea Siliki (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 64'M'Baye Niang (Rennes) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Adrien Hunou.
- 61'Attempt missed. Malang Sarr (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Claude Maurice following a set piece situation.
- 60'Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 60'Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes).
- 60'Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
- 56'Danilo (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 56'Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
- 56'Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 56'Foul by Flavien Tait (Rennes).
- 52'Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Christophe Herelle.
- 52'Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Nice).
- 52'Jérémy Morel (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Substitution, Rennes. Jeremy Gelin replaces Gerzino Nyamsi because of an injury.
- 47'Goal! Nice 1, Rennes 0. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou with a cross.
- 46'Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Nice).
- 46'Gerzino Nyamsi (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Nice 0, Rennes 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Nice 0, Rennes 0.
- 45'Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Walter Benítez.
- 45'Attempt saved. Raphinha (Rennes) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Flavien Tait.
- 44'Attempt saved. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou.
- 44'Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 43'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Jérémy Morel.
- 42'Attempt blocked. Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 41'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Sacha Boey.
- 41'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Jérémy Morel.
- 40'Foul by Jérémy Morel (Rennes).
- 40'Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 37'Attempt missed. Raphinha (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 35'Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
- 35'Flavien Tait (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 34'Attempt blocked. Flavien Tait (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha.
- 34'Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphinha.
- 32'Offside, Nice. Dante tries a through ball, but Myziane Maolida is caught offside.
- 32'Attempt saved. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha with a through ball.
- 31'Foul by Danilo (Nice).
- 31'Raphinha (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 31'Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.
- 30'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Gerzino Nyamsi.
- 29'Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 29'Foul by Gerzino Nyamsi (Rennes).
- 28'Foul by Danilo (Nice).
- 28'M'Baye Niang (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kasper Dolberg.
- 27'Substitution, Rennes. Gerzino Nyamsi replaces Faitout Maouassa because of an injury.
- 26'Attempt saved. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Flavien Tait.
- 24'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Edouard Mendy.
- 24'Attempt saved. Dante (Nice) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien with a cross.
- 24'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Jérémy Morel.
- 24'Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.
- 23'Attempt blocked. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Ounas with a cross.
- 21'Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
- 21'Adam Ounas (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Attempt missed. Jérémy Morel (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
- 20'Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Danilo.
- 19'Attempt missed. Myziane Maolida (Nice) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner.
- 19'Attempt blocked. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 19'Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 19'Foul by Flavien Tait (Rennes).
- 18'Foul by Christophe Herelle (Nice).
- 18'Flavien Tait (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 17'Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes).
- 16'Attempt missed. Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Ounas with a cross.
- 14'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Faitout Maouassa.
- 14'M'Baye Niang (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Foul by Danilo (Nice).
- 13'Attempt missed. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Myziane Maolida with a cross following a corner.
- 12'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Joris Gnagnon.
- 12'Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
- 12'Kasper Dolberg (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Attempt missed. Raphinha (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sacha Boey.
- 7'Adrien Hunou (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 7'Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
- 7'M'Baye Niang (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Foul by Christophe Herelle (Nice).
- 3'Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Christophe Herelle.
- 3'M'Baye Niang (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
- 2'Attempt missed. Myziane Maolida (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.