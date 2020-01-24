Nice v Rennes

French Ligue 1 at Allianz Riviera
24-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 15,199REF: H Ben El Hadj

Nice

Kasper Dolberg  47'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Rennes

Flavien Tait  81'
  • FT
    Match ends, Nice 1, Rennes 1.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Nice 1, Rennes 1.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Ounas with a cross.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt blocked. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 90'
    Kasper Dolberg (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90'
    Foul by Jeremy Gelin (Rennes).
  • 88'
    Danilo (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 88'
    Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
  • 87'
    Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes).
  • 86'
    Attempt saved. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Claude Maurice.
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Ounas.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Ounas.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Ounas with a cross.
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. Flavien Tait (Rennes) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha.
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. Raphinha (Rennes) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jérémy Morel with a cross.
  • 81'
    Goal
    Goal! Nice 1, Rennes 1. Flavien Tait (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
  • 81'
    Attempt blocked. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sacha Boey with a cross.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Jeremy Gelin (Rennes) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Jérémy Morel following a corner.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Jérémy Morel (Rennes) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
  • 79'
    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Wylan Cyprien.
  • 79'
    Attempt blocked. Yann Gboho (Rennes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Flavien Tait.
  • 77'
    Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Nice).
  • 77'
    Jeremy Gelin (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rennes. Yann Gboho replaces Adrien Hunou.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Nice. Stanley N'Soki replaces Malang Sarr.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Nice. Ignatius Ganago replaces Myziane Maolida.
  • 72'
    Foul by Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice).
  • 72'
    Flavien Tait (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 71'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Jeremy Gelin.
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Ounas.
  • 70'
    Offside, Rennes. Raphinha tries a through ball, but Adrien Hunou is caught offside.
  • 70'
    Raphinha (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
  • 69'
    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Walter Benítez.
  • 69'
    Attempt saved. Jérémy Morel (Rennes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Flavien Tait.
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Sacha Boey (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by M'Baye Niang.
  • 68'
    Attempt blocked. Jérémy Morel (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 67'
    Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
  • 67'
    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Kasper Dolberg.
  • 66'
    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Dante.
  • 65'
    Yellow Card
    James Lea Siliki (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 65'
    Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 65'
    Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. James Lea Siliki (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 64'
    M'Baye Niang (Rennes) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Adrien Hunou.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Malang Sarr (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Claude Maurice following a set piece situation.
  • 60'
    Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes).
  • 60'
    Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
  • 56'
    Danilo (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 56'
    Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
  • 56'
    Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 56'
    Foul by Flavien Tait (Rennes).
  • 52'
    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Christophe Herelle.
  • 52'
    Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Nice).
  • 52'
    Jérémy Morel (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rennes. Jeremy Gelin replaces Gerzino Nyamsi because of an injury.
  • 47'
    Goal
    Goal! Nice 1, Rennes 0. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou with a cross.
  • 46'
    Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Nice).
  • 46'
    Gerzino Nyamsi (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Nice 0, Rennes 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Nice 0, Rennes 0.
  • 45'
    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Walter Benítez.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. Raphinha (Rennes) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Flavien Tait.
  • 44'
    Attempt saved. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 43'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Jérémy Morel.
  • 42'
    Attempt blocked. Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 41'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Sacha Boey.
  • 41'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Jérémy Morel.
  • 40'
    Foul by Jérémy Morel (Rennes).
  • 40'
    Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Raphinha (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 35'
    Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
  • 35'
    Flavien Tait (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 34'
    Attempt blocked. Flavien Tait (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphinha.
  • 32'
    Offside, Nice. Dante tries a through ball, but Myziane Maolida is caught offside.
  • 32'
    Attempt saved. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha with a through ball.
  • 31'
    Foul by Danilo (Nice).
  • 31'
    Raphinha (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 31'
    Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.
  • 30'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Gerzino Nyamsi.
  • 29'
    Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 29'
    Foul by Gerzino Nyamsi (Rennes).
  • 28'
    Foul by Danilo (Nice).
  • 28'
    M'Baye Niang (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kasper Dolberg.
  • 27'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rennes. Gerzino Nyamsi replaces Faitout Maouassa because of an injury.
  • 26'
    Attempt saved. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Flavien Tait.
  • 24'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Edouard Mendy.
  • 24'
    Attempt saved. Dante (Nice) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien with a cross.
  • 24'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Jérémy Morel.
  • 24'
    Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.
  • 23'
    Attempt blocked. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Ounas with a cross.
  • 21'
    Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
  • 21'
    Adam Ounas (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Attempt missed. Jérémy Morel (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
  • 20'
    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Danilo.
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Myziane Maolida (Nice) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner.
  • 19'
    Attempt blocked. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 19'
    Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 19'
    Foul by Flavien Tait (Rennes).
  • 18'
    Foul by Christophe Herelle (Nice).
  • 18'
    Flavien Tait (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 17'
    Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes).
  • 16'
    Attempt missed. Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Ounas with a cross.
  • 14'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Faitout Maouassa.
  • 14'
    M'Baye Niang (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Danilo (Nice).
  • 13'
    Attempt missed. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Myziane Maolida with a cross following a corner.
  • 12'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Joris Gnagnon.
  • 12'
    Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
  • 12'
    Kasper Dolberg (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Attempt missed. Raphinha (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sacha Boey.
  • 7'
    Adrien Hunou (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 7'
    Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
  • 7'
    M'Baye Niang (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Foul by Christophe Herelle (Nice).
  • 3'
    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Christophe Herelle.
  • 3'
    M'Baye Niang (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
  • 2'
    Attempt missed. Myziane Maolida (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.