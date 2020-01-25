Monaco v Strasbourg

Monaco v StrasbourgFrench Ligue 1 at Stade Louis II
25-01-2020KO:19:00ATT: 4,800REF: E Wattellier
Monaco
Stevan Jovetic 86'
1 - 3
FT
HT: 0-1
Strasbourg
Ludovic Ajorque 40'
Adrien Thomasson 66'
Stefan Mitrovic 74'
- Match ends, Monaco 1, Strasbourg 3.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Monaco 1, Strasbourg 3.
- 90+2'Attempt saved. Guillermo Maripán (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 90'Foul by Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco).
- 90'Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87'Foul by Adrien Silva (Monaco).
- 87'Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Goal! Monaco 1, Strasbourg 3. Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.
- 85'Substitution, Strasbourg. Majeed Waris replaces Ludovic Ajorque.
- 84'Foul by Adrien Silva (Monaco).
- 84'Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 82'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Abdallah Ndour.
- 81'Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 81'Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Monaco).
- 81'Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Attempt blocked. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Silva.
- 80'Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 80'Foul by Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg).
- 80'Attempt blocked. Adrien Silva (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 80'Kamil Glik (Monaco) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range following a corner.
- 80'Attempt saved. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a cross.
- 79'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Stefan Mitrovic.
- 78'Ruben Aguilar (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 78'Foul by Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg).
- 77'Substitution, Strasbourg. Abdallah Ndour replaces Kévin Zohi.
- 76'Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Benjamin Lecomte.
- 76'Attempt saved. Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 74'Goal! Monaco 0, Strasbourg 3. Stefan Mitrovic (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kenny Lala with a cross following a corner.
- 73'Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
- 72'Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 72'Foul by Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg).
- 71'Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 71'Foul by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg).
- 69'Substitution, Monaco. Adrien Silva replaces Cesc Fàbregas.
- 69'Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Monaco).
- 69'Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Substitution, Monaco. Ruben Aguilar replaces Benjamin Henrichs.
- 66'Goal! Monaco 0, Strasbourg 2. Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibrahima Sissoko.
- 65'Attempt missed. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
- 64'Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Guillermo Maripán.
- 63'Attempt saved. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 61'Attempt missed. Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ludovic Ajorque.
- 59'Substitution, Monaco. Stevan Jovetic replaces Gil Dias.
- 55'Attempt blocked. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Thomasson with a cross.
- 54'Gil Dias (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Foul by Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg).
- 50'Gil Dias (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 50'Foul by Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).
- 47'Foul by Kamil Glik (Monaco).
- 47'Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Monaco 0, Strasbourg 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Monaco 0, Strasbourg 1.
- 45+2'Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco).
- 45+2'Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+2'Attempt saved. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kévin Zohi with a through ball.
- 44'Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Foul by Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg).
- 43'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Kenny Lala.
- 40'Goal! Monaco 0, Strasbourg 1. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kévin Zohi with a cross.
- 39'Attempt missed. Guillermo Maripán (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross following a corner.
- 39'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Ibrahima Sissoko.
- 34'Substitution, Strasbourg. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde replaces Lamine Koné because of an injury.
- 28'Attempt blocked. Cesc Fàbregas (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 27'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Lionel Carole.
- 27'Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg).
- 23'Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Aleksandr Golovin.
- 23'Attempt saved. Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Carole with a cross.
- 22'Attempt missed. Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.
- 21'Offside, Monaco. Aleksandr Golovin tries a through ball, but Fode Ballo-Toure is caught offside.
- 16'Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
- 12'Attempt missed. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gil Dias.
- 10'Offside, Strasbourg. Adrien Thomasson tries a through ball, but Kévin Zohi is caught offside.
- 9'Foul by Gil Dias (Monaco).
- 9'Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Attempt missed. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ibrahima Sissoko with a cross.
- 7'Attempt missed. Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
- 5'Attempt missed. Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
- 4'Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 4'Foul by Youssouf Fofana (Strasbourg).
- 1'Foul by Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).
- 1'Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.