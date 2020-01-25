Monaco v Strasbourg

French Ligue 1 at Stade Louis II
25-01-2020KO:19:00ATT: 4,800REF: E Wattellier

Monaco

Stevan Jovetic  86'
1 - 3
FT
HT: 0-1

Strasbourg

Ludovic Ajorque  40'
Adrien Thomasson  66'
Stefan Mitrovic  74'
  • FT
    Match ends, Monaco 1, Strasbourg 3.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Monaco 1, Strasbourg 3.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt saved. Guillermo Maripán (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 90'
    Foul by Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco).
  • 90'
    Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Adrien Silva (Monaco).
  • 87'
    Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Goal
    Goal! Monaco 1, Strasbourg 3. Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Strasbourg. Majeed Waris replaces Ludovic Ajorque.
  • 84'
    Foul by Adrien Silva (Monaco).
  • 84'
    Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 82'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Abdallah Ndour.
  • 81'
    Yellow Card
    Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 81'
    Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Monaco).
  • 81'
    Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Attempt blocked. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Silva.
  • 80'
    Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 80'
    Foul by Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg).
  • 80'
    Attempt blocked. Adrien Silva (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 80'
    Kamil Glik (Monaco) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range following a corner.
  • 80'
    Attempt saved. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a cross.
  • 79'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Stefan Mitrovic.
  • 78'
    Ruben Aguilar (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 78'
    Foul by Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg).
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Strasbourg. Abdallah Ndour replaces Kévin Zohi.
  • 76'
    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Benjamin Lecomte.
  • 76'
    Attempt saved. Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 74'
    Goal
    Goal! Monaco 0, Strasbourg 3. Stefan Mitrovic (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kenny Lala with a cross following a corner.
  • 73'
    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
  • 72'
    Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 72'
    Foul by Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg).
  • 71'
    Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 71'
    Foul by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg).
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Monaco. Adrien Silva replaces Cesc Fàbregas.
  • 69'
    Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Monaco).
  • 69'
    Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Monaco. Ruben Aguilar replaces Benjamin Henrichs.
  • 66'
    Goal
    Goal! Monaco 0, Strasbourg 2. Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibrahima Sissoko.
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
  • 64'
    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Guillermo Maripán.
  • 63'
    Attempt saved. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ludovic Ajorque.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Monaco. Stevan Jovetic replaces Gil Dias.
  • 55'
    Attempt blocked. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Thomasson with a cross.
  • 54'
    Gil Dias (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg).
  • 50'
    Gil Dias (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 50'
    Foul by Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).
  • 47'
    Foul by Kamil Glik (Monaco).
  • 47'
    Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Monaco 0, Strasbourg 1.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Monaco 0, Strasbourg 1.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco).
  • 45+2'
    Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt saved. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kévin Zohi with a through ball.
  • 44'
    Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg).
  • 43'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Kenny Lala.
  • 40'
    Goal
    Goal! Monaco 0, Strasbourg 1. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kévin Zohi with a cross.
  • 39'
    Attempt missed. Guillermo Maripán (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross following a corner.
  • 39'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Ibrahima Sissoko.
  • 34'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Strasbourg. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde replaces Lamine Koné because of an injury.
  • 28'
    Attempt blocked. Cesc Fàbregas (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 27'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Lionel Carole.
  • 27'
    Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg).
  • 23'
    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Aleksandr Golovin.
  • 23'
    Attempt saved. Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Carole with a cross.
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.
  • 21'
    Offside, Monaco. Aleksandr Golovin tries a through ball, but Fode Ballo-Toure is caught offside.
  • 16'
    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gil Dias.
  • 10'
    Offside, Strasbourg. Adrien Thomasson tries a through ball, but Kévin Zohi is caught offside.
  • 9'
    Foul by Gil Dias (Monaco).
  • 9'
    Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ibrahima Sissoko with a cross.
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
  • 4'
    Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Youssouf Fofana (Strasbourg).
  • 1'
    Foul by Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).
  • 1'
    Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.