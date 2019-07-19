Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
Swiss Super League
TEAMS
Fixtures
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Sunday March 1
15:00
Luzern
v
Basel
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
15:00
Neuchâtel Xamax
v
Thun
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
15:00
Servette
v
Lugano
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
Saturday March 7
18:00
St. Gallen
v
Zürich
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
18:00
Thun
v
Young Boys
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
Sunday March 8
15:00
Lugano
v
Luzern
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
15:00
Neuchâtel Xamax
v
Basel
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
15:00
Sion
v
Servette
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
Saturday March 14
18:00
Luzern
v
Servette
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
18:00
St. Gallen
v
Thun
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
18:00
Zürich
v
Lugano
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
Sunday March 15
15:00
Basel
v
Sion
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
15:00
Young Boys
v
Neuchâtel Xamax
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
Saturday March 21
18:00
Neuchâtel Xamax
v
St. Gallen
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
18:00
Sion
v
Luzern
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
Sunday March 22
15:00
Lugano
v
Basel
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
15:00
Servette
v
Young Boys
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
15:00
Thun
v
Zürich
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-