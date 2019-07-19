Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
Swiss Super League
TEAMS
Fixtures
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Saturday February 1
18:00
Lugano
v
Neuchâtel Xamax
Remove from My Scores
3/4
13/5
16/5
18:00
Luzern
v
Young Boys
Remove from My Scores
16/5
11/4
7/10
Sunday February 2
15:00
Basel
v
St. Gallen
Remove from My Scores
4/5
11/4
14/5
15:00
Servette
v
Thun
Remove from My Scores
8/15
3/1
9/2
15:00
Sion
v
Zürich
Remove from My Scores
7/5
12/5
13/8
Saturday February 8
18:00
Young Boys
v
Sion
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
18:00
Zürich
v
Basel
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
Sunday February 9
15:00
Neuchâtel Xamax
v
Luzern
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
15:00
St. Gallen
v
Servette
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
15:00
Thun
v
Lugano
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
Saturday February 15
18:00
Basel
v
Thun
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
18:00
Sion
v
Neuchâtel Xamax
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
Sunday February 16
15:00
Lugano
v
Young Boys
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
15:00
Luzern
v
St. Gallen
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
15:00
Servette
v
Zürich
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
Saturday February 22
18:00
Thun
v
Luzern
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
18:00
Zürich
v
Neuchâtel Xamax
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
Sunday February 23
15:00
Basel
v
Servette
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
15:00
Lugano
v
Sion
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
15:00
St. Gallen
v
Young Boys
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
Saturday February 29
18:00
Sion
v
St. Gallen
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
18:00
Young Boys
v
Zürich
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-