Fixtures - Fri 31 January 2020
Today
Sat 01
Sun 02
Mon 03
Tue 04
Wed 05
Thu 06
Sky Bet Championship
19:45
Cardiff City
v
Reading
23/20
23/10
12/5
19:45
Derby County
v
Stoke City
2/1
21/10
6/4
Scottish Championship
19'
Partick Thistle
0 - 0
Ayr United
11/8
2/1
13/8
German Bundesliga
19:30
Hertha BSC
v
FC Schalke 04
7/4
9/4
13/8
French Ligue 1
19:45
Rennes
v
Nantes
5/6
11/5
15/4
Dutch Eredivisie
24'
AZ
0 - 0
RKC Waalwijk
1/12
7/1
20/1
Portuguese Primeira Liga
24'
Benfica
0 - 0
Belenenses
1/12
7/1
16/1
21:15
Rio Ave
v
FC Famalicão
-
-
-
Turkish Super Lig
FT
Istanbul Basaksehir
3 - 1
Gençlerbirligi
Belgian Jupiler Pro League
19:30
KV Kortrijk
v
Standard Liège
12/5
12/5
1/1
Italian Serie B
20:00
Cremonese
v
Pisa
4/5
2/1
10/3
Australian A-League
FT
Sydney FC
1 - 0
Brisbane Roar FC
