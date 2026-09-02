Tomas Martin Etcheverry v Jacob Fearnley

I’ve been writing tennis previews for a long time but I’m not sure I’ve ever had a first round like the one that’s just unfolded in New York.

So far we’ve had a 5/2 shot beaten from match point up, seen another underdog blow a lead of two sets to one and 5-2, and then watched a near-certain 11/4 winner turn into a void due to a retirement.

Perhaps that's partly why nothing jumped off the page from Wednesday’s order of play, but I’ve come down on the side of Etcheverry.

The Argentine has been on a poor run of late but will have regained some confidence from the manner of his opening-round win in New York.

He enjoyed plenty of success on return against Vit Kopriva, breaking the Czech seven times en route to a straight-sets victory.

In contrast, Fearnley can consider himself fortunate to have reached this stage.

First of all, he’s already lost in New York – beaten by Jurij Rodionov in the final round of qualifying.

And then he was the man who found himself 5-2 down in the fourth set of the aforementioned match, against Martin Landaluce before the Spaniard’s choke.

Even then, Fearnley struggled to get over the line, finally doing so after more than four hours on court.

That aspect may prove a difficulty here as it was the longest match of the Briton’s career. It was also only the second five-setter he’s played. The first came at Wimbledon earlier this year and he duly lost his following match in straight sets.

He served 16 double faults in that Landaluce match and if those serving issues – which have been a theme throughout his career – continue, Etcheverry should be able to take advantage given the way he played the other day.

I’d expect him to be pretty solid from the back of the court and the more consistent player can win this.