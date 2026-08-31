1pt Arthur Fery (+6.5) to beat Lorenzo Musetti on the game handicap at 4/5 (SpreadEx, Sporting Index)

Dane Sweeny v Corentin Moutet

This is a clash between two out-of-form players but one is at 11/4 and the other 3/10.

For me, that gap is too wide.

Moutet, never the most solid player mentally, has lost 11 of his last 13 matches with the two wins both coming against players ranked outside the top 80.

His poor form can probably be explained by a wrist injury which the Frenchman says has been a problem since last November.

Talking about his withdrawal from the tournament in Cincinnati earlier this month, he said: "Living with this pain on a daily basis has become too difficult."

Moutet added: "I have to listen to my body and give it time to recover. I'll come back when I'm ready."

Well, apparently, he’s ready now, although you have to wonder whether the riches of a Grand Slam pay cheque may have something to do with that decision.

Sweeny isn’t the ideal player to be opposing Moutet with – he’s not been a regular on the main tour – but he’s going to be motivated on his US Open debut and it’s worth remembering he beat Gael Monfils in the opening round of this year’s Australian Open.

Moutet’s mix of spins and drop shots does rely on that wrist and it’s also not the sort of game which is going to blow Sweeny away.

I think the Aussie is worth chancing as a big underdog on Tuesday.