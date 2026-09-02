0.14pts Gael Monfils to win 6-0 in any set v Learner Tien at 55/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

0.86pts Learner Tien to win 6-0 in any set v Gael Monfils at 8/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

Zachary Svajda v Arthur Gea

Form player Gea looks a touch of value as the underdog in this contest.

He won the title in Los Cabos during the current hardcourt swing where Francisco Cerundolo was among his victims. He’s also beaten the likes of Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac on this surface this season.

Meanwhile, Svajda’s first-round victory in New York was just his second (in five tour-level matches) during the summer hardcourt campaign. He’s lost to Mattia Bellucci and Aleksandar Vukic in that period, while Cruz Hewitt also beat him in qualifying in Washington.

The underlying data is also in Gea’s favour here.

At tour level on hardcourts in 2026, the Frenchman has held 84% of the time and broken in 27% of return games. Svajda’s equivalent figures are 80-14. The combined scores of 111-94 are pretty contrasting.

Some will point to Gea’s five-set battle in round one and that it may have taken something out of him.

However, that victory over Juan Manuel Cerundolo lasted only three hours and six minutes. That’s just 14 minutes longer than it took Svajda to beat Daniel Altmaier in four sets. And Svajda’s match took place on Wednesday when Gea was resting up.

In short, I doubt fatigue will be an issue here and I’m happy to back Gea as the odds-against outsider.

Gael Monfils v Learner Tien

For something of a long shot – and a bit of fun – I think backing a 6-0 set in this match might be worthwhile.

Monfils, who could be playing the final Grand Slam match of his entertaining career, has long been the most mercurial of players. Capable of great highs but also delivering some real lows.

He has now played a 6-0 set in three of his last five matches – including winning one against Tien that way only a few weeks ago in Montreal.

The Frenchman’s last two Slam matches have landed this bet, while three of Tien’s last 11 have too (there have actually been four 6-0 sets in those matches, as well as four 6-1 sets).

The American has a strong return game, capable of dismantling an opponent’s serve, but can also be vulnerable on his own delivery.

All things considered, I think this is worth a punt.

We can get close to 7/1 by ‘Dutching’ the two 6-0 player options offered by Coral and Ladbrokes – Monfils is 55/1 to win a set 6-0 and Tien is at 8/1. The correct staking plan for this is shown above.

Posted 08:55 BST on 03/09/2026

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