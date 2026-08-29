Martin Landaluce v Jacob Fearnley

I think this match has the wrong favourite and I’m happy to back Landaluce.

The Spaniard, an eyecatcher in the first half of the season, admittedly hit something of a funk when he lost six consecutive matches either side of Wimbledon.

However, he showed encouraging signs when he beat Jack Draper and Matteo Arnaldi in Cincinnati before only losing in two tie-breaks to the in-form Thiago Agustin Tirante.

Earlier in the campaign, Landaluce beat Luciano Darderi, Karen Khachanov and Seb Korda on this surface in Miami.

Such efforts have given him some decent data on hardcourts – this season’s he’s held 78% of the time on this surface at tour level and won 22% of return games. That combined total of 100 is nicely clear of Fearnley’s equivalent figure of 93.

The Briton has beaten only one top-50 player on a hardcourt this season, Adrian Mannarino, and was most recently seen losing in the final round of qualifying in New York – he’s only playing in the main draw as a lucky loser.

The week before qualifying, he won just five games in defeat to Taro Daniel at the Quebec City Challenger.

Landaluce is ranked 35 places above Fearnley and I believe he has a much higher ceiling than his opponent here.

Back him at even money.