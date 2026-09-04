Michael Zheng v Arthur Gea

Gea delivered a winner for this column in the previous round when he was a pretty comfortable winner over Zachary Svajda at odds-against.

He’s a similar price for this contest and, again, looks worth backing,

The Frenchman arrives at this contest having won 13 of his last 15 matches. Admittedly, not all of those have been at tour level but many were with Gea recently claiming his maiden ATP crown in Los Cabos.

Zheng was among his victims in that tournament, Gea winning a bizarre clash 0-6 6-4 6-0.

Gea has now won both previous meetings between the pair and, significantly, both have come this year on a hardcourt.

Zheng has some decent form himself, qualifying at both Wimbledon and Cincinnati; he beat Ugo Humbert at the latter event.

However, overall his hardcourt numbers at tour level are down on his opponent’s. He has held serve 74% of the time and broken 23% for a combined total of 97. Gea is up at 111.

In short, many things look in Gea’s favour here and I’m not convinced he should be the outsider.

A standout 5/4 is available but the more-widely available 6/5 is just fine too.