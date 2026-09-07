1pt Learner Tien (-2.5) to beat Karen Khachanov on the game handicap at 4/5 (bet365)

Karen Khachanov v Learner Tien

It’s fair to say I didn’t expect Khachanov to be around at this stage after a miserable lead-in to the tournament.

The Russian lost all three of his hardcourt matches prior to New York so reaching the last 16 is a decent feat.

However, I think the run stops here.

While Khachanov’s victims at Flushing Meadows include third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, the fact is the Canadian was struggling with illness that day. His two other wins were against players ranked outside the top 50.

He should notice the step up in class here with Tien’s excellent return game likely to prove problematic, especially given this contest is scheduled last on Louis Armstrong Stadium so will be played in slower conditions. Tien sits eighth for the ATP Tour season in terms of return games won.

In contrast to Khachanov, Tien has been in strong form on the hardcourts, making the semi-finals in Montreal before coming here.

He’s been posting some impressive scorelines too, with six of his last nine matches resulting in straight-sets victories.

And the American showed he can win by hanging tough, too, seeing off Jakub Mensik in five sets in the last round.

Khachanov’s game style is not dissimilar to that of Mensik so I’d suggest that clash will have prepared Tien nicely for this one.

He is the 4/7 favourite but that’s not as short as I thought he might be.

To get a better price, I’m going to back him on the handicap where he’s giving up 2.5 games.

Arthur Gea v Botic van de Zandschulp

Back in my days on the Sporting Life full-time staff, I remember the office once getting involved with a snooker Q&A chat with the legendary Steve Davis.

The question I posed was why was he known as ‘The Nugget’? Turns out his mates used to bet on his matches when he was coming through the ranks and they ended up making a handsome sum. He was their golden nugget.

Well, Gea has been kind to this column during this tournament, twice delivering odds-against winners. He’s out at 6/4 to win this contest and that’s a price which is certainly tempting.

The French lucky loser has been crushing his forehand to great effect and is clearly full of confidence having now won 14 of his last 16 matches.

However, the tennis in his legs is also building up – he’s played 14 of a possible 15 sets to reach this stage – and now he’s got to face an opponent who is also in impressive form.

Van de Zandschulp is 9-3 on the summer hardcourt swing with Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, Hubert Hurkacz and Luciano Darderi all among his victims in that run. The latter won just a single game.

The Dutchman is an experienced campaigner and one who will look to target the weaker backhand wing.

So, while tempted by the underdog, it’s not a bet I’m going to play on this occasion.

Posted 11:25 BST on 07/09/2026

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