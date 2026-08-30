Roman Safiullin v Carlos Alcaraz

When I saw Alcaraz had decided to play and was still the tournament favourite, my immediate view was ‘what?’ This, after all, is a player who hasn’t played for more than four months due to a wrist injury – always a concern for any tennis player.

For those who haven’t read my outright preview, I remain firmly of the view that he’s highly unlikely to win the title.

Given the layers’ position of making Alcaraz a clear favourite around the 5/2 mark, I had hoped this match would provide some immediate value to take him on.

After all, Safiullin is a player who enjoys the big stage and taking on the top names.

He reached the last 16 at Wimbledon recently, losing eventually in four sets to Novak Djokovic.

His other matches against top-20 opponents this season have seen him beat Andrey Rublev in five sets and lose to Casper Ruud, also in a fifth and final set.

In addition, Safiullin has beaten Alcaraz in the past, doing so at the Paris Masters in 2023.

However, I did think he might be more than 4/1 to win the match and that price filters down through the other markets.

Safiullin to win a set was an option I was thinking – he’s now won a set in five of his last seven matches against top-20 players – but that’s only 4/6.

I could maybe play at a slightly better 8/11 about there being over 3.5 sets but that’s still a short price to pull the trigger at.

I still have in my mind the way Jannik Sinner returned after a similar period out last season – he immediately found his groove.

The difference is that while Sinner was fully fit physically during his spell out (he was serving a controversial drugs ban), Alcaraz has not been able to practice as he wished and I can see Alcaraz struggling.