Snooker results: Jak Jones beats Mark Selby 10-6 to win British Open final

It capped a remarkable week for the Welshman who knocked out Judd Trump a day earlier in the semi-finals, that having claimed his first tournament win as recently as July at the Championship League.

For Selby, his disappointment was clear, a hectic schedule in the Far East following a fine personal start to the new campaign seemingly catching up with him as he fell away in the latter stages, allowing Jones to win five of the last six frames as he surged to victory.

Selby told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "Jak played great from start to finish, he scored well and his safety was good. He was the best player on on the day.

"I felt it was only a matter of time before he started winning titles."