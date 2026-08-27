The youngster, touted by many as the next in line to follow Zhao Xintong and Wu Yize and reach the summit of the sport, only needed a high break of 73 to win a match which never caught fire in the way many had hoped.

O'Sullivan had chances in every frame but the match was lost after the mid-session interval, which he'd entered at 2-2 having clawed his way back to parity from 2-0 down.

At his best, no doubt O'Sullivan would've accelerated through these frames but he broke down among the balls to go behind again, then missed a vital black which would've seen him draw level again at 3-3.

O'Sullivan did take the next with a run of 58, just his second half-century, but Chang quickly restored his advantage and wrapped up victory in a ninth frame which was emblematic of the contest as a whole.

Among the balls and faced with the simplest of reds which even a modest club player would've expected to pot with ease, a careless O'Sullivan left it in the jaws before slumping in his chair to watch his young rival finish the job.

It will therefore be an all-Chinese final, with Chang to face either Zhao or Xiao Guodong on Saturday.

Chang told WST: "Every time I play against Ronnie, it’s a pleasure. He probably wasn’t in the best form today, and I managed to take some of the opportunities that came my way. I think my safety play was probably better right from the start today, and I could clearly feel that my safety game was much better than it had been before.

"Last year in Saudi Arabia, I was 5-2 ahead but ended up letting him come back and win the match. My safety play probably wasn’t as good then as it is now. When I was ahead and he started pulling a few frames back, my mindset wobbled a little. Today I also had some of that, but I tried my best to stay calm."

O'Sullivan meanwhile referred once again to the 'disease' within his game and says he's giving himself until the end of next year to find a cure.

O'Sullivan said: "The disease came back big time today. If I'm honest I don't think I will ever get over it. I will see out the next 18 months and see how we go. I don't want to throw the towel in just yet. I've committed to playing until then. I want to give myself a chance. I'd hate to finish my career on performances like that."