Wales v Italy: Team line-ups, kick-off time, key quotes, predictions, odds and where to watch on TV

Rugby Union
Luca Bigi and Alun Wyn Jones
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
09:34 · January 31, 2020 · 4 min read

Our guide to Saturday's Guinness Six Nations clash between Wales and Italy in Cardiff includes team news, predictions, statistics and more.

What time is kick off & what channel is it on?

The match, which takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, will start at 1415 GMT on Saturday February 1 and will be screened live on BBC and S4C.

Wales v Italy: Team news

Wales team: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, George North, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rob Evans, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty, Rhys Webb, Jarrod Evans, Nick Tompkins.

Italy team: Matteo Minozzi; Leonardo Sarto, Luca Morisi, Carlo Canna, Mattia Bellini; Tommaso Allan, Callum Braley, Giosuè Zilocchi, Luca Bigi (capt), Andrea Lovotti, Alessandro Zanni, Niccolò Cannone, Sebastian Negri, Jake Polledri, Abraham Steyn.

Replacements: Federico Zani, Danilo Fischetti, Marco Riccioni, Marco Lazzaroni, Dean Budd, Giovanni Licata, Guglielmo Palazzani, Jayden Hayward.

Wales v Italy: Odds and tips

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign with a straightforward home game which they are 1/33 to win. Italy, 10/1 for victory, are given a 23-point handicap start by Sky Bet.

Tony Calvin preview: My gut feeling was to keep stakes to a bare minimum here – and this looks a low-staking weekend to me - until I reverted to the obvious and saw Italy were generally available on the first-half handicap with a 12-point start (19/20 with BetVictor). That looks on the generous side.

Wales v Italy: Inside the camps

  • Jake Ball on new coach Wayne Pivac

"I think Wayne is very clear on the way he wants to play in terms of pattern and player-wise.

"We want to play an exciting brand of rugby and it is going to be really interesting the next few weeks.

"I think he will really enjoy it. He knows when to have a laugh and he knows when to be serious. I think that's really important in this environment.

"He is very good at picking players. He understands players very, very well.

"In terms of individuals, everyone is slightly different, and he gets to know each player individually. How you deal with players is really important from a head coach.

"Some boys respond well to a kick in the backside - some lads don't. He is very good and smart in the way he has those conversations in order to get the best out of players.

"A lot of it is getting the best motivation out of players and I think he is extremely good at doing that."

Wales v Italy: Recent meetings

2016 Six Nations: Wales 67-14 Italy (Cardiff)

2017 Six Nations: Italy 7-33 Wales (Rome)

2018 Six Nations: Wales 38-14 Italy (Cardiff)

2019 Six Nations: Italy 15-26 Wales (Rome)

Six Nations fixtures

Round One (February 1-2)

  • Wales v Italy, Saturday Feb 1, 2.15pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff; BBC and S4C; Ref - Luke Pearce (England)
  • Ireland v Scotland, Saturday Feb 1, 4.45pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin; ITV; Ref - Mathieu Raynal (France)
  • France v England, Sunday Feb 2, 3pm, Stade de France, Paris; BBC; Ref - Nigel Owens (Wales)

Round Two (February 8-9)

  • Ireland v Wales, Saturday Feb 8, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin; ITV and S4C; Ref - Romain Poite (France)
  • Scotland v England, Saturday Feb 8, 4.45pm, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; BBC; Ref - Pascal Gauzere (France)
  • France v Italy, Sunday Feb 9, 3.00pm, Stade de France, Paris; BBC; Ref - Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Round Three (February 22-23)

  • Italy v Scotland, Saturday Feb 22, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome; ITV: Ref - Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
  • Wales v France, Saturday Feb 22, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff; BBC and S4C; Ref - Matt Carley (England)
  • England v Ireland, Sunday Feb 23, 3.00pm, Twickenham, London; ITV; Ref - Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Round Four (March 7-8)

  • Ireland v Italy, Saturday Mar 7, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin; BBC and S4C; Ref - Nic Berry (South Africa)
  • England v Wales, Saturday Mar 7, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London; ITV; Ref - Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
  • Scotland v France, Sunday Mar 8, 3.00pm, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; BBC; Ref - Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Round Five (March 14)

  • Wales v Scotland, Saturday Mar 14, 2.15pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff; BBC and S4C; Ref - Angus Gardner (Australia)
  • Italy v England, Saturday Mar 14, 4.45pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome; ITV; Ref - Pascal Gauzere (France)
  • France v Ireland, Saturday Mar 14, 8.00pm, Stade de France, Paris; BBC; Ref - Wayne Barnes (England)

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 43mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 32mRacing

