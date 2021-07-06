British Lions player video interviews: Watch interviews from all British and Irish Lions tour games

Watch interviews from all British and Irish Lions pre and post-match press conferences on Sporting Life, including head coach Warren Gatland, tour captain Conor Murray and all the squad during their tour of South Africa.

Lions v Sharks match preview Adam Beard and Elliot Daly preview the British and Irish Lions game against the Sharks on Wednesday, with Beard explaining what his surprise late injury replacement call up to the Lions means to him.

Adam Beard and Elliot Daly preview Lions v Sharks

Lions v Sigma Lions match reaction Scotland flanker Hamish Watson explains what it meant to him to make this British and Irish Lions derby in their 56-14 victory over the Sigma Lions in their first Tour match of South Africa.

Hamish Watson delighted by Lions debut

Lions v Sigma Lions match preview Head coach Warren Gatland and match captain Stuart Hogg preview the British and Irish Lions first game in South Africa as they prepare to take on Sigma Lions on Saturday. Credit: Lions Rugby

Warren Gatland and Stuart Hogg preview Sigma Lions clash

Lions Tour preview - Conor Murray Ireland scrum half Conor Murray speaks about his surprise and honour after replacing the injured Alun Wyn Jones as captain of the British and Irish Lions Tour of South Africa.

Conor Murray ready to take Lions captaincy

Lions Tour preview - Robin McBryde Lions forwards coach Robin McBryde explains how the squad are dealing with covid-19 protocols to ensure the series in South Africa goes ahead with no problems.