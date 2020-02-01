Six Nations 2020: Fixture schedule, results, table, squads, referees, betting odds & live TV coverage details

Sporting Life presents a full guide, fixture list, squad lists, referee details, TV schedule and history for the 2020 Six Nations Championship, which takes place between February 1 and March 14.
Wales are the defending Six Nations champions, having won the Grand Slam in 2019. However they begin a new era in 2020, with Wayne Pivac taking over as head coach from the long standing Warren Gatland.
Ireland, France and Italy are also under new management, with England (Eddie Jones) and Scotland (Gregor Townsend) the only nations to still have the same head coach that took them into the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Six Nations Championship 2020: Fixtures, TV Schedule & results
Round One (February 1-2)
- Wales 42-0 Italy
- Ireland 19-12 Scotland
- France v England, Sunday Feb 2, 3pm, Stade de France, Paris; BBC; Ref - Nigel Owens (Wales)
Round Two (February 8-9)
- Ireland v Wales, Saturday Feb 8, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin; ITV and S4C; Ref - Romain Poite (France)
- Scotland v England, Saturday Feb 8, 4.45pm, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; BBC; Ref - Pascal Gauzere (France)
- France v Italy, Sunday Feb 9, 3.00pm, Stade de France, Paris; BBC; Ref - Andrew Brace (Ireland)
Round Three (February 22-23)
- Italy v Scotland, Saturday Feb 22, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome; ITV: Ref - Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
- Wales v France, Saturday Feb 22, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff; BBC and S4C; Ref - Matt Carley (England)
- England v Ireland, Sunday Feb 23, 3.00pm, Twickenham, London; ITV; Ref - Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Round Four (March 7-8)
- Ireland v Italy, Saturday Mar 7, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin; BBC and S4C; Ref - Nic Berry (South Africa)
- England v Wales, Saturday Mar 7, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London; ITV; Ref - Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
- Scotland v France, Sunday Mar 8, 3.00pm, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; BBC; Ref - Paul Williams (New Zealand)
Round Five (March 14)
- Wales v Scotland, Saturday Mar 14, 2.15pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff; BBC and S4C; Ref - Angus Gardner (Australia)
- Italy v England, Saturday Mar 14, 4.45pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome; ITV; Ref - Pascal Gauzere (France)
- France v Ireland, Saturday Mar 14, 8.00pm, Stade de France, Paris; BBC; Ref - Wayne Barnes (England)
Six Nations Table
- Wales P: 1 W: 1 D: 0 L: 0 PF: 42 PA: 0 PD: +42 BONUS: 1 PTS: 5
- Ireland P: 1 W: 1 D: 0 L: 0 PF: 19 PA: 12 PD: +7 BONUS: 0 PTS: 4
- Scotland P: 1 W: 0 D: 0 L: 1 PF: 12 PA: 19 PD: -7 BONUS: 1 PTS: 1
- England P: 0 W: 0 D: 0 L: 0 PF: 0 PA: 0 PD: +0 BONUS: 0 PTS: 0
- France P: 0 W: 0 D: 0 L: 0 PF: 0 PA: 0 PD: +0 BONUS: 0 PTS: 0
- Italy P: 1 W: 0 D: 0 L: 1 PF: 0 PA: 42 PD: -42 BONUS: 0 PTS: 0
Scoring system
- Win: 4 points
- Draw: 2 points
- Loss by more than 7 points: 0 points
- Loss by 7 points or less: 1 bonus point
- Score four tries or more in a match (regardless of result): 1 bonus point.
* So the maximum a team can earn from a single match is five points - four points for the win, and one for scoring four tries or more in the process. In a defeat, a county could earn up to two points - for losing by seven points or less, and also scoring four tries.
Six Nations Squads
England
Head coach: Eddie Jones
Squad: Forwards: L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), T Curry (Sale Sharks), T Dunn (Bath Rugby), B Earl (Saracens), C Ewels (Bath Rugby), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), J George (Saracens), T Hill (Worcester Warriors), M Itoje (Saracens), G Kruis (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), J Marler (Harlequins), A Moon (Northampton Saints), K Sinckler (Harlequins), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), S Underhill (Bath Rugby), M Vunipola (Saracens), H Williams (Exeter Chiefs).
Backs: E Daly (Saracens), O Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), F Dingwall (Northampton Saints), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Leicester Tigers), G Furbank (Northampton Saints), W Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), J Joseph (Bath Rugby), J May (Leicester Tigers), O Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), M Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), J Umaga (Wasps), A Watson (Bath Rugby), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).
Wales
Head coach: Wayne Pivac
Squad: Forwards: Rhys Carre (Saracens), Rob Evans (Scarlets), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Leon Brown (Dragons), WillGriff John (Sale), Dillon Lewis (Blues), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Seb Davies (Blues), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Will Rowlands (Wasps), Cory Hill (Dragons), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Josh Navidi (Blues), Justin Tipuric (Osprey)
Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Rhys Webb (Toulon), Tomos Williams (Blues), Dan Biggar (Northampton), Owen Williams (Gloucester), Jarrod Evans (Blues), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Blues), Owen Lane (Blues), Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Jonah Holmes (Leicester), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Saracens)
Ireland
Head coach: Andy Farrell
Squad: Forwards: Rory Best (Ulster, capt), Sean Cronin (Leinster), Niall Scannell (Munster). Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Jack McGrath (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), John Ryan (Munster). Tadgh Beirne (Munster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster), Devin Toner (Leinster). Jack Conan (Leinster), Jordi Murphy (Ulster), Sean O'Brien (Leinster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Rhys Ruddock (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).
Backs: Will Addison (Ulster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Rob Kearney (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster). Bundee Aki (Connacht), Chris Farrell (Munster), Tom Farrell (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster). Joey Carbery (Munster), Jack Carty (Connacht), Johnny Sexton (Leinster). Caolin Blade (Connacht), John Cooney (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster).
Scotland
Head coach: Gregor Townsend
Squad: Fowards: Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Edinburgh), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow), Alex Craig (Gloucester), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Allan Dell (London Irish), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow), Tom Gordon (Glasgow), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Cornell du Preez (Worcester), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh).
Backs: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Adam Hastings (Glasgow), Stuart Hogg (Exeter, captain), George Horne (Glasgow), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton), Sam Johnson (Glasgow), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Matt Scott (Edinburgh), Byron McGuigan (Sale), Ali Price (Glasgow), Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow), Ratu Tagive (Glasgow).
France
Head coach: Fabien Galthié
Squad: Forwards: Cyril Baille, Demba Bamba, Camille Chat, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Jefferson Poirot,
Cyril Cazeaux, Killian Geracil, Bernard Le Roux, Boris Palu, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Willemse, Gregory Alldritt, Dylan Cretin, Francois Cros, Alexandre Fischer, Sekou Macalou, Charles Ollivon
Backs: Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Serin, Matthieu Jalibert, Romain Ntamack, Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gabriel Ngandebe, Damian Penaud, Vincent Rattez, Teddy Thomas, Anthony Bouthier
Italy
Head coach: Franco Smith
Squad: Forwards Pietro CECCARELLI (Edinburgh Rugby, 9 caps), Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Rugby Club, uncapped), Andrea LOVOTTI (Zebre Rugby Club, 40 caps), Marco RICCIONI (Benetton Rugby, 7 caps), Giosuè ZILOCCHI (Zebre Rugby Club, 2 caps), Luca BIGI (Zebre Rugby Club, 24 caps), Oliviero FABIANI (Zebre Rugby Club, 10 caps), Federico ZANI (Benetton Rugby 13 caps, Dean BUDD (Benetton Rugby, 26 caps), Niccolò CANNONE (Argos Petrarca Rugby/Benetton Rugby, uncapped), Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 18 caps), David SISI (Zebre Rugby Club, 9 caps), Alessandro ZANNI (Benetton Rugby, 117 caps), Marco LAZZARONI (Benetton Rugby, 4 caps), Giovanni LICATA (Zebre Rugby Club, 8 caps), Johan MEYER (Zebre Rugby Club, 4 caps), Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 22 caps), Jake POLLEDRI (Gloucester Rugby, 13 caps), Abraham STEYN (Benetton Rugby, 36 caps)
Backs: Callum BRALEY (Gloucester Rugby, 5 caps), Guglielmo PALAZZANI (Zebre Rugby Club, 36 caps), Marcello VIOLI (Zebre Rugby Club, 15 caps), Tommaso ALLAN (Benetton Rugby, 54 caps), Carlo CANNA (Zebre Rugby Club, 39 caps), Giulio BISEGNI (Zebre Rugby Club, 14 caps), Tommaso BONI (Zebre Rugby Club, 11 caps), Luca MORISI (Benetton Rugby, 29 caps), Alberto SGARBI (Benetton Rugby, 29 caps), Mattia BELLINI (Zebre Rugby Club, 22 caps), Tommaso BENVENUTI (Benetton Rugby, 62 caps), Michelangelo BIONDELLI (Fiamme Oro Rugby/Zebre Rugby Club, uncapped), Jayden HAYWARD (Benetton Rugby, 23 caps), Matteo MINOZZI (Wasps Rugby, 16 caps), Edoardo PADOVANI (Zebre Rugby Club, 24 caps), Leonardo SARTO (Benetton Rugby 34 caps)
Six Nations odds
To win Six Nations
- England 10/11 (Grand Slam winners 6/4)
- Ireland 7/2 (Grand Slam winners 8/1)
- Wales 5/1 (Grand Slam winners 12/1)
- France 11/2 (Grand Slam winners 14/1)
- Scotland 25/1 (Grand Slam winners 66/1)
- Italy 1000/1 (Grand Slam winners 1000/1)
- No Grand Slam winner 1/1
To finish bottom
- Italy 1/25
- Scotland 10/1
- France 66/1
- Wales 125/1
- Ireland 250/1
- England 500/1
Triple Crown winner
- No Triple crown 13/8
- England 1/1
- Ireland 6/1
- Wales 10/1
- Scotland 50/1
Odds via Sky Bet, correct of 1400 GMT on 25/1/2020
Six Nations Championship: History
The competition has been known as the Six Nations since 2000, when Italy were added to the competition.
Previous to this, the Tournament was known as the Five Nations, with England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and France competing between 1940 and 1999.
The original competition actually began in 1883 as the Home Nations, with England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland involved.
Here we look back at all the various trophy winners from previous Six Nations campaigns while we also go through each country's titles overall, including the Five Nations era.
Six Nations Championship: Records
- Most appearances: 69 - Sergio Parisse (Italy)
- Most overall points: 557 - Ronan O'Gara (Ireland)
- Most points in a season: 89 - Jonny Wilkinson (England)
- Most points in one match: 35 Jonny Wilkinson (England v Italy, 2001)
- Most overall tries: 26 - Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland)
- Most tries in one season: 8 - C.N. Lowe (England) & I.S. Smith (Scotland)
- Most overall penalties: 109 - Ronan O'Gara (Ireland)
- Most overall Conversions: 89 - Jonny Wilkinson (England)
Six Nations History: Past Winners & Trophies
The Grand Slam is awarded if any nation can win all their matches. The Triple Crown is awarded if either England, Wales, Ireland or Scotland can beat all the other Home Nations.
The Calcutta Cup is awarded for the winner between Scotland and England, the Millennium Trophy for England v Ireland, the Centenary Quaich for Ireland v Scotland, the Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy for France v Italy (since 2007) and the Auld Alliance Trophy (since 2018) for France v Scotland.
Finally, the illustrious Wooden Spoon is for the team that props up the table.
2019
- Six Nations Champions: Wales
- Grand Slam: Wales
- Triple Crown: Wales
- Calcutta Cup: England/Scotland - shared due to draw
- Millennium Trophy: England
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
- Auld Alliance Trophy: France
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
2018
- Six Nations Champions: Ireland
- Grand Slam: Ireland
- Triple Crown: Ireland
- Calcutta Cup: Scotland
- Millennium Trophy: Ireland
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
- Auld Alliance Trophy: Scotland
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
2017
- Six Nations Champions: England
- Grand Slam: No
- Triple Crown: No
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: Ireland
- Centenary Quaich: Scotland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
2016
- Six Nations Champions: England
- Grand Slam: England
- Triple Crown: England
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: England
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
2015
- Six Nations Champions: Ireland
- Grand Slam: No
- Triple Crown: No
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: Ireland
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
- Wooden Spoon: Scotland
2014
- Six Nations Champions: Ireland
- Grand Slam: No
- Triple Crown: England
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: England
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
2013
- Six Nations Champions: Wales
- Grand Slam: No
- Triple Crown: No
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: England
- Centenary Quaich: Scotland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Italy
- Wooden Spoon: France
2012
- Six Nations Champions: Wales
- Grand Slam: Wales
- Triple Crown: Wales
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: England
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
- Wooden Spoon: Scotland
2011
- Six Nations Champions: England
- Grand Slam: No
- Triple Crown: No
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: Ireland
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Italy
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
2010
- Six Nations Champions: France
- Grand Slam: France
- Triple Crown: No
- Calcutta Cup: Shared
- Millennium Trophy: Ireland
- Centenary Quaich: Scotland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
2009
- Six Nations Champions: Ireland
- Grand Slam: Ireland
- Triple Crown: Ireland
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: Ireland
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
2008
- Six Nations Champions: Wales
- Grand Slam: Wales
- Triple Crown: Wales
- Calcutta Cup: Scotland
- Millennium Trophy: England
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
2007
- Six Nations Champions: France
- Grand Slam: No
- Triple Crown: Ireland
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: Ireland
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
- Wooden Spoon: Scotland
2006
- Six Nations Champions: France
- Grand Slam: No
- Triple Crown: Ireland
- Calcutta Cup: Scotland
- Millennium Trophy: Ireland
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
2005
- Six Nations Champions: Wales
- Grand Slam: Wales
- Triple Crown: Wales
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: Ireland
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
2004
- Six Nations Champions: France
- Grand Slam: France
- Triple Crown: Ireland
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: Ireland
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
- Wooden Spoon: Scotland
2003
- Six Nations Champions: England
- Grand Slam: England
- Triple Crown: England
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: England
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
- Wooden Spoon: Wales
2002
- Six Nations Champions: France
- Grand Slam: France
- Triple Crown: England
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: England
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
2001
- Six Nations Champions: England
- Grand Slam: No
- Triple Crown: No
- Calcutta Cup: England
- Millennium Trophy: Ireland
- Centenary Quaich: Scotland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
2000
- Six Nations Champions: England
- Grand Slam: No
- Triple Crown: No
- Calcutta Cup: Scotland
- Millennium Trophy: England
- Centenary Quaich: Ireland
- Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
- Wooden Spoon: Italy
Six Nations Team-By-Team Titles
Overall records since Five Nations began in 1910
Six Nations began in 2000
Shared Five Nations titles in brackets
ENGLAND
- Six Nations Titles: 6
- Six Nations Grand Slams: 2
- Six Nations Triple Crowns: 4
- Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 0
- Five Nations Titles: 17 (6)
- Five Nations Grand Slams: 11
- Five Nations Triple Crowns: 16
- Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 14
FRANCE
- Six Nations Titles: 5
- Six Nations Grand Slams: 3
- Six Nations Triple Crowns: N/A
- Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 1
- Five Nations Titles: 12 (8)
- Five Nations Grand Slams: 6
- Five Nations Triple Crowns: N/A
- Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 17
IRELAND
- Six Nations Titles: 4
- Six Nations Grand Slams: 2
- Six Nations Triple Crowns: 5
- Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 0
- Five Nations Titles: 6 (5)
- Five Nations Grand Slams: 1
- Five Nations Triple Crowns: 4
- Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 21
ITALY
- Six Nations Titles: 0
- Six Nations Grand Slams: 0
- Six Nations Triple Crowns: N/A
- Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 14
- ive Nations Titles: N/A
- Five Nations Grand Slams: N/A
- Five Nations Triple Crowns: N/A
- Five Nations Wooden Spoons: N/A
SCOTLAND
- Six Nations Titles: 0
- Six Nations Grand Slams: 0
- Six Nations Triple Crowns: 0
- Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 4
- Five Nations Titles: 5 (6)
- Five Nations Grand Slams: 3
- Five Nations Triple Crowns: 3
- Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 21
WALES
- Six Nations Titles: 5
- Six Nations Grand Slams: 4
- Six Nations Triple Crowns: 4
- Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 1
- Five Nations Titles: 15 (8)
- Five Nations Grand Slams: 6
- Five Nations Triple Crowns: 11
- Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 12
Five Nations Winners
- 1940-46 Not held due to World War II
- 1947 England & Wales
- 1948 Ireland
- 1949 Ireland
- 1950 Wales
- 1951 Ireland
- 1952 Wales
- 1953 England
- 1954 England, France & Wales
- 1955 France & Wales
- 1956 Wales
- 1957 England
- 1958 England
- 1959 France
- 1960 England & France
- 1961 France
- 1962 France
- 1963 England
- 1964 Scotland & Wales
- 1965 Wales
- 1966 Wales
- 1967 France
- 1968 France
- 1969 Wales
- 1970 France & Wales
- 1971 Wales
- 1972 Not Completed
- 1973 England, France, Ireland, Scotland & Wales
- 1974 Ireland
- 1975 Wales
- 1976 Wales
- 1977 France
- 1978 Wales
- 1979 Wales
- 1980 England
- 1981 France
- 1982 Ireland
- 1983 France & Ireland
- 1984 Scotland
- 1985 Ireland
- 1986 France & Scotland
- 1987 France
- 1988 France & Wales
- 1989 France
- 1990 Scotland
- 1991 England
- 1992 England
- 1993 France
- 1994 Wales
- 1995 England
- 1996 England
- 1997 France
- 1998 France
- 1999 Scotland
Six Nations Championship: Player of the Championship
The Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship is one of rugby’s greatest individual accolades, and has been won by a host of the game’s top players.
Each year, a shortlist of players are chosen by an expert panel for the Guinness Player of the Championship award. This list then goes to a public vote, with the winning player announced in the week after Super Saturday, the final weekend.
Ireland have provided the winner of seven of 15 editions so far, with the great Brian O’Driscoll (2006, 2007, 2009) claiming three. The Scottish full-back Stuart Hogg is the only other man to win more than once (2016, 2017).
Ireland’s Tommy Bowe (2010), Paul O’Connell (2015) and Jacob Stockdale (2018) have also won the award.
Five Welshmen have won the accolade with Martyn Williams (2005), Shane Williams (2008), Dan Lydiate (2012), Leigh Halfpenny (2013) and Alun Wyn Jones (2019) all having been chosen.
England’s Mike Brown (2014) and Italy’s Andrea Masi (2011) have also had the honour of being named the Championship’s best player.