Jon Newcombe has five bets for Saturday's action from the Six Nations, which begins with Wales taking on Ireland in Cardiff.

Six Nations Match-by-match betting tips 2pts Ireland Over 23.5 points at 10/11 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 0.5pt Ireland to win by 11-15 pts at 13/2 (Betfred) 2pts Scotland +8 points at evens (Bet365) 1pt Under 45.5 match points at 10/11 (General) 0.5pt Ben White anytime try-scorer at 13/2 (Bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Wales v Ireland Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Saturday 1415, GMT

TV: BBC Will it be death by a 1,000 caps for Wales? Or can they topple the world’s number one? Warren Gatland has put his faith in the old guard that served him very well in his first spell as head coach of Wales, and the renewed energy that his appointment will have given the group could be enough to ensure there is a bit of life left in some of the old dogs yet. While the Gatland factor and the know-how of those selected for his first game back may be enough for Wales to up their game from the Autumn, you cannot help but think the best days of the world’s most-capped player Alun Wyn Jones and players like Ken Owens and Liam Williams – a late call-up for another veteran Leigh Halfpenny – George North, and to a lesser extent, Taulupe Faletau, are behind them. The trusty boot of Dan Biggar, both out of hand and at goal, should give Wales enough territory and points from penalties to keep it competitive until the second half, which is when both teams came alive in the try-scoring stakes in last year’s Championship. Ireland were the top try-scoring team, with 14 of their 24 tries coming after the break, while Wales managed three times as many in the second half (six) than in the first. However, for every try Wales manage we’d wager that this classy-looking Ireland team will score two. Ireland slipped up on their last visit to Cardiff but Peter O’Mahoney’s dismissal played a part in that. Since then, Ireland’s discipline has been very much on point, Andy Farrell’s team conceding just three yellow cards in the last 20 Tests. Incredible, really, especially as Wales have had 17 yellow cards by comparison in that time.

That Irish discipline allied to their defensive nous will limit the opportunities available to a Wales attack that has been found wanting as it is since the 2021 Six Nations. Gatland may be many things but he is no attack guru and the new man charged with responsibility in that area, Alex King, has hardly had any time to change things. Ireland’s attack did not function quite as fluently in the Autumn as it did in last year’s Championship, when they were the top try-scoring team with 17, but we’d still expect IRELAND TO SCORE OVER 23.5 POINTS, in a victory of between 11-15 POINTS (13/2, Betfred). CLICK HERE to back 11-15 Ireland Winning Margin with Sky Bet For us, everything points to a first Six Nations win for Ireland in Cardiff since 2013. At the end of a week when the Tom Jones anthem, Delilah, was banned, Wales’ beleaguered supporters might be left thinking, ‘I just can’t take any more’. England v Scotland Twickenham Stadium, London

Saturday 1645, GMT

TV: BBC Steve Borthwick has picked just about the most exciting, free-running backline available to him for his first game in charge of England, but it’s one that isn’t necessarily suited to how he normally likes the game to be played. Borthwick led Leicester to the 2022 Gallagher Premiership title playing a brand of low-risk rugby with a team that chased and tackled hard and did the nitty-gritty stuff in the set-piece very well. To pick the likes of the uncapped Ollie Hassell-Collins and Max Malins and then expect them to chase down kicks all day would be a waste of their attacking talents, so it will be fascinating to see whether, in the hothouse atmosphere of a Calcutta Cup game, Borthwick will go against his natural instincts and give them a license to play. If so, and Owen Farrell has one of his better days as a distributor, then we could be in for a repeat of the 38-38 thriller in 2019 because Scotland will definitely give it a go. That draw was one of the best Calcutta Cup matches of all time, if not the best, however, more often than not, England-Scotland games are dour, slugfests. Borthwick’s predecessors, Stuart Lancaster and Eddie Jones, got off to a winning start against Scotland, in 2012 and 2016, and the former England captain would no doubt settle for a repeat of the 13-6 and 15-9 scorelines that day. We’re inclined to go UNDER 45.5 POINTS. CLICK HERE to back Under 45.5 points with Sky Bet With the last three Calcutta Cup encounters settled by seven points or less and a visiting team stacked with quality, even without Hamish Watson in the back row, we expect Scotland to be right in the mix for this one.

Since the handicaps were first drawn up by the bookmakers, the line has dropped from +11 to the away side down to +8, reflecting the view that Scotland will make England fight every step of the way. In our view, an eight-point start should still be enough for SCOTLAND TO WIN ON THE HANDICAP (10/11), especially as doubts persist about the England 10-12 axis of Marcus Smith and Farrell. CLICK HERE to back Scotland +8 with Sky Bet If England do breach Scotland’s line there’s a better-than-average chance that a half-back will be responsible. A third of all England’s tries in the last six Calcutta Cup encounters has come from the player wearing nine or 10 on their backs. But we’re drawn to the outstanding 13/2 Bet365 are offering for Scotland's BEN WHITE to get his name on the scoresheet at any point during the 80 minutes. 11/2 is the best you’ll get elsewhere. CLICK HERE to back White anytime try-scorer with Sky Bet White capped a fine debut against England last year with a try and is playing with a real zip and confidence for London Irish at the moment. If the Scotland pack can get parity or better, then he should have the platform to play every bit as an important role in a Scotland success as his more celebrated back line colleagues. Now read our OUTRIGHT SIX NATIONS PREVIEW Now read our SPECIALS PREVIEW For more from Jon, follow @betsonrugby on twitter Posted at 1145 GMT on 03/02/23