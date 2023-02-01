With five matches in seven weeks between teams in close proximity to one another in the world rankings, winning the Six Nations is a long, hard slog, especially at this time of year. To do it once is an achievement in itself but to back up one title with another the following year is very difficult.

Since England became the last team to successfully defend their title (2015-16), the champs have turned in to chumps with two fifth-place finishes for Wales, one for England and a third place for Ireland the year after they’d lifted the trophy.

All-conquering France are tasked with bucking the trend this time around and after winning all their games in 2022 – the first time they have ever done that in a calendar year – Les Bleus are rightly in buoyant mood.

Whilst it is unthinkable that France will fall from grace as spectacularly as other recent defending champions have done, a schedule of three away games, two of them against Ireland and England, and injuries to key personnel, tips the balance in IRELAND's favour in what should be a two-horse race.

When Jonathan Danty plays, Shaun Edwards is a much happier man, he has told us as much. But unfortunately for France, the centre will miss the entire tournament because of a knee injury, depriving the holders of one of their big ball carriers but also a defensive lynchpin.

Ireland and France, the top two in the rankings, had very similar and impressive defensive records in 2022, conceding on average 1.8 and 1.7 tries and less than 20 points per game, but Danty’s absence in midfield could hurt France more than people might suspect.

With the amount of cards being shown in games now, discipline is one of the key areas where it is crucial to get things right and both of the leading contenders have impressive records on that front, too.

Incredibly, France went the whole year without having a man sin-binned with Antoine Dupont’s red card in the November international against South Africa the only blot on their copybook.

Ireland only had two yellow cards in 2022, in the pressure-cooker atmosphere of the second and third Tests against the All Blacks yet still came through and won, and they also managed to go the whole year without having any players dismissed.

Go back further, to Peter O’Mahony’s dismissal against Wales in last season’s Six Nations opener, and Ireland have only had three cards of any colour in the last 20 matches.

Combine this brilliant disciplinary record with the fact they’ve got a relatively settled team, a sound defence, and an attack that scored 24 tries last year – equalling the second best all-time tally for a single Championship – and it should be Ireland’s title for the taking.

IRELAND TO WIN THE SIX NATIONS has to be the main bet at odds-against.