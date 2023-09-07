Rugby World Cup betting tips: France v New Zealand preview plus other opening weekend games

France v New Zealand

2015 BST, Friday September 8 (ITV)

Forget about teams peaking too early or a tournament taking a time to get into its stride, this World Cup is going to hit the ground running faster than our outright top try-scorer tip, Will Jordan.

Jordan has made the All Blacks’ starting XV for Friday’s blockbusting opener against hosts France in Paris, a match which will no doubt decide which of the teams will finish Pool A in first and second.

The winger has scored 23 tries in 25 Tests since making his All Blacks debut in 2020 but in his only previous appearance against France, he failed to cross in the 51 minutes he was on the pitch.

New Zealand have already had 16 different try-scorers this season across five tests played, with only Jordan, Aaron Smith, Rieko Ioane and Shannon Frizell crossing on more than one occasion, so they like to share the load.

So, for us, the New Zealand any-time, try-scorer bet comes with too many variables whereas with France there is a little bit more certainty with Damian Penaud enjoying the best run of his career, having scored in each of his last four Tests.

Penaud has been known to deliver for us inside the first 10 minutes of a match so it wouldn’t be that bold to go for him to score the first try of what promises to be a brilliant tournament, especially as Star Sports are offering 11/1, two points more than any of their rivals.

Weighed down by home expectation, France fluffed their opening lines the last time they staged the World Cup, losing to Argentina in their first match, and they will be nervous.

And don’t underestimate how important a miss 110kg centre Jonathan Danty will be for Fabian Galthie’s team. Danty is a key man in midfield and, statistically, Farnce’s chances of winning are nearly 20% better when he starts compared to his injury replacement, Yoham Moefana. Other key personnel like Cyril Baille, Paul Willemse and Romain Ntamack also sit this one out.

New Zealand will be looking for a huge response to their Twickenham hammering at the hands of South Africa, and as long as their misfiring lineout that night was just a one-off blip, which we think it will be, and their discipline is much-improved, they should win enough ball in key areas to put enough points on the board.

What they cannot afford to do is cough up 14 penalties for a second consecutive game because France have the leading points scorer in world rugby in 2023 in Thomas Ramos and punish any indiscretions more often than not.

Equally, France are on a record 14-match winning streak at home, so something has to give – or does it? There have only ever been three draws in the tournament’s history and the more speculative of you might consider this stands a good chance of being the next.

France have been a strong first-half team in 2023, averaging 18.3 points per game across the opening 40 minutes, so backing Les Bleus at half-time and the draw at 66/1 could be worth a shot to nothing.

To ward off accusations of sitting on the fence, for us, if we had to side with one team over the other, the All Blacks get our vote, simply based on their superior tournament pedigree.

New Zealand are the only team that have never lost a pool game, winning all 31 matches played. and as daft as it might sound on the back of an all-time record 33-5 defeat, they could edge this one at a best-priced 11/10.