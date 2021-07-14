Lions beaten by South Africa ‘A’ in bruising warm-up clash

The British and Irish Lions fell to the first defeat of their tour as South Africa ‘A’ landed a psychological blow ahead of the Test series by registering a 17-13 victory at Cape Town Stadium.

A match billed as an unofficial fourth Test due to Rassie Erasmus picking a shadow Springbok side containing seven starters from the 2019 World Cup final and 522 caps, delivered on expectations. Despite the disruption caused by their Covid outbreak that forced the entire squad to self-isolate, South Africa were dominant in a first-half they finished 17-3 ahead with Sbu Nkosi and Lukhanyo Am scoring tries. But the Lions, helped when Faf de Klerk and Marco van Staden were sent to the sin-bin, rallied impressively through a Wyn Jones try and Owen Farrell’s boot as they faced their first meaningful test of the tour. After moving into the ascendency for the third quarter, Warren Gatland’s team were unable to unpick the green wall again in a full-blooded meeting that signposts a ferocious Test series to come.

Inevitably on a tour where upheaval has been the norm, the Lions were forced into a late adjustment to their starting XV when Dan Biggar failed a fitness test for a minor sprained ankle and Josh Adams withdrew to join his partner via video link to witness the birth of his first child. Biggar’s place at fly-half was taken by Farrell and Liam Williams plugged the void in the back three created by Adams’ absence. Williams’ appearance was short-lived, however, as he failed a head injury assessment in the 15th minute. There was no sign of rustiness as South Africa made an early impact at the breakdown and Nkosi almost crossed in the left corner but Anthony Watson arrived just in time to push his foot into touch. The Lions mastered a series of scrums but the sense of victory was brief as Eben Etzebeth charged down a kick by Farrell and Damian de Allende quickly threaded the ball to Nkosi who struck from long range.