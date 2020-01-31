France v England: Team line-ups, kick-off time, key quotes, predictions, odds and where to watch on TV

The match, which takes place at the Stade de France in Paris, will start at 1500 GMT on Sunday February 2 and will be screened live on BBC.

Tony Calvin preview: I have enough invested in a strong French opening performance to be going in personally again on any market here – and you will have too, if taking my outright advice – but clearly I would side with France on the handicap if pushed, even if the injury to hooker Camille Chat earlier in the week was a big loss and one that I was not happy at all to see.

England begin their Six Nations quest with a tough away fixture which they are 8/15 to win . France, 11/8 for victory , are given a four-point handicap start by Sky Bet .

"It's a young French team that's won the Under-20s (World Cup) and is building towards the World Cup in 2023. There are a couple of ways you can go in that regard," Jones said.

"When I took over England in 2016 I kept experienced players and brought young players in.

"Test match rugby requires experience and France have decided not to take experience in, they've gone with youth. And they might be wrong, they might right.

"We don't know but it's going to test those young players because they will have never have played against a brutal physicality and intensity that we are going to play with on Sunday.

"This is not domestic rugby. You don't get that intensity in domestic rugby. That's why you call it Test rugby. You don't get that in Under-20s competitions.

"So at stages they're going to be looking at each other wanting to know where the answers are going to come from.

"There are not too many of them who have experienced that before. They don't have the experienced players to call on to say 'what do you do?' and that's going to be our intent.

"We played with that brutal physicality for the last four years and we just want to get better at it."