Rugby League World Cup 2021 postponed until 2022

The news had been anticipated since Australia and New Zealand pulled out of the tournament a fortnight ago, citing safety fears amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers initially vowed to press ahead with the tournament in the autumn without two of the big three but were forced to acknowledge defeat as all 16 NRL clubs backed the boycott.

Tournament chief executive Jon Dutton said: "Ultimately, time and competing priorities from others forced us to make the most difficult decision in our six-year history.

"However, we and the sport of Rugby League are resilient, and next year we will deliver our vision of the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever."