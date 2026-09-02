Warwick Farmers Day to raise funds for farming charity

The event has been organised by Dudley Peverill Associates, Newton LDP and Arnold Thomson, three firms that work closely with farmers, landowners and rural businesses. Together, they aim to raise valuable funds and awareness for a charity supporting the people behind British farming.

FCN provides practical and confidential support to farmers and farming families facing business or personal difficulties. Alongside a full card of racing, visitors can enjoy the company of others from across the region’s farming and rural community, with hospitality and fundraising activities taking place throughout the day.

“We are proud to help bring the rural community together for Warwick Farmers Day and turn our collective support into meaningful funds for a charity that is there when farming families need it most.”

Alex Phillimore, head of operations and communications, The Farming Community Network, said: “The support of the three firms involved in the Warwick Farmers Day will help to ensure FCN can continue to be here to listen, support and connect people with other help available, 365 days of the year.

“We greatly appreciate their generosity and for choosing to fundraise for the charity during this important event for the farming community.”

Tommy Williams, General Manager at Warwick Racecourse, said: “The horseracing and farming industries are very closely intertwined and as a racecourse with a large rural catchment area, we are very proud to host Farmers Day here at Warwick Racecourse. The FCN plays a vital role in the farming community and Farmers Day offers a fabulous opportunity to highlight its importance. I would like to thank all of the sponsors for helping to bring this about and we are all looking forward to what should be a wonderful afternoon on Wednesday 11th November.”