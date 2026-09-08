Betfred St Leger Festival tips: Mark Howard best bets

The Pertemps Network Handicap on Thursday (14:25) is a 0-105 ten furlongs handicap for three year olds. KNIGHTS CHARGE caught the eye on his only start as a juvenile when a running on third at Kempton in December. The Lucky Vega colt has confirmed that promise in both starts this year winning twice at Lingfield and Nottingham – both over ten furlongs – in the space of three weeks.

A length and a half winner under a penalty on the latter occasion, Roger Varian’s charge looked an ideal candidate for the Golden Gates Handicap Stakes at Royal Ascot. However, he missed the Royal fixture and has been absent for 114 days which means he arrives fresh. Making his handicap debut here off a mark of 91, his stable have been in fine form throughout the summer – 16 winners in July and 12 last month. Retained jockey Shane Foley (1 from 2) is back on board and a bold showing is anticipated.