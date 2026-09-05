It’s almost 12 months to the day since Almeraq clipped heels and took a crashing fall in the Garrowby Stakes at York.

It was the one that ultimately ended his jockey Jim Crowley’s career. Trevor Whelan, aboard Tiger Bay who was brought down in the incident, continues his own recovery from horrific ankle injuries.

The horses walked away battered and bruised.

The William Haggas team have shown a sure touch with their good ones over the years but their rebuild of the son of Dark Angel from that moment to his current status as champion-sprinter elect must rank very high in the list of the achievements.