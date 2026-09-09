NFL betting tips from Ross Williams: San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams preview

Thursday Night Football provides a first look at the huge favourites to claim this year’s title, from the unusual surroundings of the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Los Angeles Rams are the designated home team in the NFL’s first outing Down Under, though the San Francisco 49ers – the Rams’ cross-division rival – will have plenty of local support, following NRL star Jarryd Hayne’s short but spectacular stint with the Niners a decade ago.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, the star of the 49ers offence, looks solid value to break his rushing yardage line in this, the first game of the 2026 campaign. There is concern over how his body will break down at this stage of his career, but that isn’t an issue in week one and, with the likes of Myles Garrett gunning down the 49ers’ quarterback all night, a commitment to the run game would be a smart move.

As for the Rams, they’ll be keen to hit the ground running and MATT STAFFORD is full of confidence after a stellar year. He is two touchdown passes away from tying Phil Rivers in 6th on the all-time NFL list and that looks achievable with the arsenal of PUKA NACUA and Davante Adams available to him.

What's the best bet for San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams?

Nacua, in particular, is of interest in the touchdown market having snagged ten scores last season, including one in each of his encounters with the 49ers. Look for him to have a big day, and capitalise on an early-season, plus-money price that may not last long.

49ers vs Rams Bet Builder

Leg 1: Puka Nacua to score a touchdown

Leg 2: Matt Stafford 2+ passing touchdowns

Leg 3: Christian McCaffrey over 60.5 rushing yards

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

This game is live on Netflix as well through DAZN with the NFL pass subscription. Kick-off is at 01:35 UK time, Friday.

Posted at 16:40 BST on 09/09/26

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