Free greyhound racing tips and selections for Friday January 31

Greyhounds
Greyhound racing at Towcester
Chris Oliver · Tipster
Last Updated
09:31 · January 31, 2020 · 4 min read

We run the rule over Friday's greyhounds action and pick out our best bets, as well as providing race-by-race selections.

BEST BET: Troy Firebird (T6, 8.53 Romford)

NEXT BEST: Swift Lettuce (T2, 7.33 Romford)

TREBLE: Tiffield Maximus (T3, 9.08 Romford)

By Chris Oliver

Troy Firebird (T6) continued his progress with an impressive success at Romford last week and is fancied to follow up in the RPGTV Friday Night 500m Standard Final (8.53) there tonight.

The lightly-raced Dave Mullins inmate won well here on his return from a break and showed the benefit of that pipe-opener with a trap-to-line demolition job in the heats a week ago, when racing to a hot 3.71 sectional and going on to stop the clock at a rapid 23.81.

Worryingly for his rivals, there could be more to come and the wide seed should be very hard to beat from a peach of a draw in stripes outside a vacant box.

There is also a 575m decider on the menu for punters to get to the bottom of at 9.08 and Tiffield Maximus (T5) looks worth sticking with after a brilliant display from off the pace last Friday.

Mark Wallis' charge may have something to find on the clock with fellow heat winner Alien Sea, but he was the more impressive on the eye as he recovered from a fluffed start and plenty of traffic problems to pick up the trailblazing Rockmount Ozzy in the dying strides.

He can break better now moved off the fence, as was the case when hacking up from the front in the black jacket a fortnight ago, and they may struggle to repel this strong-running again if he turns handy.

Three heats of a 400m maiden event also feature at the Essex track and Swift Lettuce (T2) can build on a promising Romford debut in the third instalment at 7.33.

An A1 winner at Yarmouth, the John Mullins-trained puppy was turned over at 4/6 over this C&D a week ago but lost nothing in defeat, as he paced up well and posted a pleasing 24.02 when chasing home an impressive winner. The April '18 son of Farloe Blitz should improve for that first look round the London Road circuit, but even a repeat performance is likely to be too hot for these rivals.

TIPS FOR FRIDAY 31ST JANUARY

CENTRAL PARK

6.33 (3-4-2)

6.49 (4-5-3)

7.07 (4-1-3)

7.23 (4(nb)-6-1)

7.38 (4-2-1)

7.54 (3-4-1)

8.11 (4-5-3)

8.27 (5-2-6)

8.42 (3-6-2)

8.57 (5-3-2)

9.16 (4(Nap)-3-1)

CRAYFORD

2.12 (1-2-4)

2.32 (6(nb)-1-2)

2.52 (1-3-2)

3.11 (1-4-2)

3.29 (6-2-1)

3.49 (4-2-3)

4.09 (1-4-2)

4.29 (3-1-4)

4.48 (6(Nap)-3-5)

5.08 (5-1-3)

5.28 (4-6-5)

5.44 (4-3-5)

6.02 (3-6-5)

6.19 (1-2-6)

HARLOW

10.29 (1-5-4)

10.43 (1-5-2)

10.57 (2-4-3)

11.12 (2-4-3)

11.27 (2-4-1)

11.43 (3-5-4)

11.59 (5-4-3)

12.13 (3-6-2)

12.28 (5-4-1)

12.44 (1(Nap)-3-5)

12.59 (3(nb)-1-4)

1.14 (3-4-1)

1.28 (5-6-3)

1.47 (1-2-5)

HENLOW

8.12 (6-2-5)

8.27 (3(nb)-4-5)

8.43 (3-5-1)

9.02 (2-3-1)

9.18 (2-4-3)

9.34 (6-5-1)

9.52 (2-1-4)

10.07 (3-5-2)

10.23 (5-3-6)

10.41 (3(Nap)-6-2)

HOVE

10.36 (4-5-6)

10.51 (3-4-6)

11.06 (3-2-5)

11.21 (5-2-3)

11.36 (5-1-2)

11.52 (4(Nap)-3-2)

12.06 (6(nb)-5-2)

12.21 (3-6-1)

12.36 (2-6-4)

12.54 (1-2-5)

1.07 (1-6-4)

1.22 (3-5-6)

1.37 (3-2-1)

1.57 (6-5-2)

KINSLEY

11.03 (2-3-5)

11.19 (3-1-2)

11.34 (6-4-3)

11.48 (3(nb)-5-1)

12.04 (4-1-3)

12.18 (4-1-2)

12.33 (5-1-4)

12.48 (3-6-1)

1.04 (4(Nap)-6-5)

1.19 (6-1-5)

1.33 (3-5-4)

1.51 (4-2-6)

MONMORE

2.06 (2-1-6)

2.22 (3-1-4)

2.42 (6(nb)-1-2)

3.02 (5-6-3)

3.19 (6-4-2)

3.39 (5-4-6)

3.59 (1-5-2)

4.19 (3-1-4)

4.39 (2-6-4)

4.58 (1-2-6)

5.18 (1-5-2)

5.37 (6-2-1)

5.54 (5(Nap)-3-6)

6.09 (5-2-1)

NEWCASTLE

2.08 (3(Nap)-6-2)

2.27 (5-2-6)

2.47 (6(nb)-1-4)

3.07 (2-5-3)

3.27 (6-5-3)

3.47 (5-6-3)

4.07 (5-6-1)

4.27 (4-3-6)

4.46 (2-1-4)

5.06 (4-6-3)

5.22 (6-1-5)

5.39 (4-2-5)

5.56 (5-1-4)

6.11 (5-2-4)

NOTTINGHAM

6.22 (6-4-1)

6.39 (6-3-4)

6.55 (5-3-4)

7.09 (4(Nap)-1-6)

7.26 (6(nb)-3-5)

7.42 (2-4-5)

7.57 (2-5-6)

8.13 (5-1-3)

8.29 (6-4-5)

8.44 (2-3-6)

8.59 (2-5-1)

9.14 (5-4-6)

PETERBOROUGH

7.35 (5-3-6)

7.51 (1-4-6)

8.07 (3-5-1)

8.23 (6-3-1)

8.39 (4-1-5)

8.55 (5(nb)-4-6)

9.11 (4-2-3)

9.27 (4-1-3)

9.43 (4-3-2)

9.59 (3(Nap)-2-5)

10.15 (1-2-3)

10.30 (3-6-1)

ROMFORD

6.27 (6-3-1)

6.44 (1-6-4)

7.03 (2-5-1)

7.17 (3-2-6)

7.33 (2(nb)-3-1)

7.49 (6-2-3)

8.06 (1-4-6)

8.21 (1-6-3)

8.38 (2-3-1)

8.53 (6(Nap)-3-2)

9.08 (3-2-4)

9.26 (3-2-6)

9.41 (5-1-3)

9.56 (5-4-3)

10.13 (1-2-3)

SHEFFIELD

7.25 (2-4-3)

7.40 (6-5-2)

7.55 (1-5-4)

8.10 (2(nb)-5-3)

8.25 (1-2-4)

8.40 (1-3-2)

8.55 (2-6-1)

9.10 (6-4-3)

9.25 (2-5-1)

9.40 (1-4-6)

9.55 (1(Nap)-5-2)

10.10 (5-4-6)

10.25 (1-2-6)

SHELBOURNE PARK

7.40 (1-3-2)

7.55 (1-4-6)

8.10 (1(nb)-2-3)

8.25 (1-2-3)

8.40 (1-3-2)

8.55 (4-1-6)

9.10 (3-1-2)

9.25 (1-2-3)

9.40 (1(Nap)-2-3)

9.55 (2-1-3)

10.10 (2-1-4)

10.25 (1-3-2)

SUNDERLAND

7.25 (5-1-3)

7.42 (1-2-5)

7.59 (4-2-6)

8.15 (6(Nap)-3-1)

8.30 (4(nb)-1-6)

8.45 (6-1-2)

9.00 (1-4-6)

9.15 (3-2-6)

9.30 (2-3-4)

9.45 (3-5-2)

10.00 (2-4-3)

10.15 (3-2-4)

SWINDON

11.11 (6(Nap)-1-3)

11.26 (2-1-6)

11.41 (3-6-5)

11.56 (5-1-3)

12.11 (3-4-5)

12.26 (4(nb)-6-1)

12.42 (2-3-5)

12.57 (6-3-1)

1.12 (1-4-3)

1.27 (3-2-1)

1.44 (6-2-1)

1.59 (2-1-6)

