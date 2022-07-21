Romford Friday night selections

6:43 – Trap 2 Bodell Frankie

6:58 – Trap 4 Perpetual

7:18 – Trap 6 Phoenix Puma

8:54 – Trap 1 Jet Stream Charm

The feature race is due off at 8:54, with a mix of graded and open action scattered throughout the card, and my first selection goes at 6:43, Heat 2 of the Open Sprint, where I fancy Trap 2 Bodell Frankie who is an experienced lady who has hit a real purple patch on her last two starts.

She won on both of those outings, both times over C&D, so has done very little wrong and I think she can keep her good form going. Trap 4 Wee Rebel was only beaten half a length by my fancy last time and will be expected to be bang there again, but if Bodell Frankie claims the inside spot, she can bag her third win in a row.

My next selection runs in the next race at 6:58, an open race, and this is a tricky contest to call with all six runners in with a chance, but I'm siding with Trap 4 Perpetual, who I tipped up last week and didn’t disappoint when running a decent race for second after finding some trouble in running.

He is flanked by plenty of early speed so will need to be wearing his trapping boots if he's to be involved. Trap 3 Antigua Socks is the fastest dog in the line-up and is the main danger, but I just think if Perpetual puts his best foot forward, he can get back to winning ways.

My third selections run at 7:18 where I'm siding with Trap 6 Phoenix Puma. This ex-Irish runner was running well with a massive 28:74 around Mullingar before been sold, was beaten favourite last week but ran well when finishing second and losing no caste in defeat. I think she can come on for another look around the track.

Trap 3 Romeo Hotshot is a very young lady who is coming up the grades nicely and more improvement will see her involved, but Phoenix Puma will be hard to pass if she can claim the early lead.

My final selection runs in the big race at 8:54, with Trap 1 Jet Stream Charm the choice. I tipped the selection last week when he popped from the traps and made all, and he is well drawn again on the fence. If using that to his advantage, he can prove too strong once more.

Trap 3 Thunder Black and Trap 5 Oh Cosmopolitan are both last time out winners and are both faster than my selection, but there was a lot to like about Jet Stream Charm's performance last week and if backing that up, he will be hard to beat.